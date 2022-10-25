ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

This Verizon deal could hook you up with a FREE Google Pixel 6a

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ej8Nb_0im6TYsT00

If you want a cheap Android phone, you can't do much better than the Google Pixel 6a — especially when you pair it with a Verizon deal that makes the phone 100% free. All you need to do is add a line with an eligible Unlimited plan and the carrier will give you $499.99 over 36 months, enough credit to cover the full cost of the Pixel 6a.

But which Verizon plans are eligible? Luckily, with this deal, the carrier isn't too picky. The 5G Get More, Play More, Do More, and Start Unlimited plans should all do the trick, making this offer one of the simplest and most compelling Verizon deals around. If you opt for the 5G Get More or 5G Play More plans, Verizon will even throw in a free entertainment bundle with access to Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus for as long as you pay for the plan. That's an additional $14 of savings every month!

Get a free Google Pixel 6a from Verizon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eLTa8_0im6TYsT00

Google Pixel 6a 128GB: $499.99 FREE with eligible new line

Add a new line with Verizon's 5G Get More, Play More, Do More, or Start Unlimited plan and the wireless carrier will hook you up with enough promo credits (over 36 months) to make the Google Pixel 6a totally free. No trade-in required and no hassle whatsoever. View Deal

Even without the deal in question, the Google Pixel 6a is worth your consideration. The cheap phone boasts the same Tensor processor as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at a significantly lower cost, which means you're getting flagship-level performance for under $500. Pair that with excellent camera software, a durable OLED display, and some of the best haptics around, and the 6a becomes an absolute steal. We've been gathering Google Pixel 6a deals since the phone first hit store shelves last July, but the simplicity of this Verizon deal alone makes it one of the best we've seen.

If you want a slightly more powerful phone, there are also plenty of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals worth exploring.

The Pixel 6a may be affordable (especially with this deal) but don't forget to protect your new device with one of the best Google Pixel 6a cases !

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Pixel 7 vs 7 pro

Go with 7 Pro. My arrived today after I swap the regular 7 back. Is there that much of a difference between the two?. Is there that much of a difference between the two?. I believe you'll get slightly better camera specs, a larger screen -- and isn't the refresh rate higher? GSM Arena is a great resource -- check out this link!
Android Central

Guess these phones are not worth buying.

I think they were one of those phone experiments that was good to try, but turned out to be something the general public didn't want. They did help pave the way for folding phones though... which are becoming mainstream types of devices. So on the Duo's headstone they can put...
Android Central

Best S22 Ultra cases 2022

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will get software updates for a total of four years, but the only way the phone itself will last that long is if you protect it. Bring on the functionality and flair with these Galaxy S22 Ultra cases.
Android Central

How to customize watch faces on Pixel Watch

Being able to pick almost any watch face design for your Pixel Watch is great, and you can customize them to your liking. But sometimes you want to see more than just the time and your favorite colors. This is where complications come into play.
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy