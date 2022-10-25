Read full article on original website
The Best Accessories for Your AirPods Max
The AirPods Max are one of the best and most popular noise-canceling headphones out there. They're the only over-ear headphones that Apple makes and are integrated with many of the same technologies as its other AirPods. They can fast pair to your iPhone. They can detect if they're on/off your ears and automatically play/pause your music. They support spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, so they sound really immersive. And they charge via a Lightning cable, just like your iPhone.
These Wireless Earbuds Have a Charging Case With a Lipstick Silhouette
After months of rumors and teasing, Nothing has officially announced its second pair of wireless earbuds. The all-new Ear (stick) are essentially a more budget-friendly alternative to the company's Ear (1), which were previously $99 but as of today are now $149. The Ear (stick) cost $99 and you'll be...
Today in Gear: Product News Done Right
RVs and camper vans are often purpose-built for going off-grid, but even the most intrepid adventurers need Wi-Fi from time to time. Until now, the popular mobile hotspot provider Starlink has only been available for use in stationary applications, but the company has launched Flat High Performance for use in moving vehicles. The new system employs a dish that can see 35 percent more sky and connect to more satellites than ever before; additionally, it boasts enhanced GPS capabilities and improved weather resistance. The new tech rocks a $2,500 price tag, about five times as much as the standard Starlink service. Nevertheless, pre-orders are live for December deliveries, so if you plan to spend 2023 on the road, reserve your kit today.
Not Just a Battery: The DELTA 2 Is a Compact, Insanely Capable Portable Power Station for the Home and Beyond
The DELTA 2 by EcoFlow is the most flexible portable battery on the market and a must-have for around the house and beyond. Its 1024Wh capacity (expandable to up to 3040Wh), connectivity (Bluetooth and Wifi) and versatility (power up to 15 devices at once) make it a cinch to power "over 90 percent of appliances." The compact DELTA 2 can charge to 80 percent in 50 minutes and to 100 percent in only 80, while other systems sometimes take full workdays to juice up; alternatively, it can charge via EcoFlow's solar panels. Perhaps most impressive, the DELTA 2 can achieve 3,000 full battery cycles or, in EcoFlow's words, "users can power their lives once a day for almost an entire decade." Whether your fall plans include overlanding through the wilderness and camping in the park or you simply want reliable, year-round emergency power for your home, don't overlook the DELTA 2. Score 5 percent off for all DELTA 2 orders with code EFSD5OFF.
These Are the Best Watches Under $200
It’s easy to assume the most interesting watches lie in the realm of four, five and six figures, where exotic materials, complex hand-made movements and limited editions abound. But there’s something to be said about a cheap watch with character and a solid build. And the price point is lower than most think — you don’t need to spend thousands or even many hundreds for a quality affordable timepiece. Some dirt-cheap watches that sell for $200 or less have all the basic facets of a great timepiece.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
At its inception Snapchat was a truly unique platform, bringing photo-focused and disappearing messaging to the masses, a feature that Instagram quickly adopted. However, with the social media landscape moving swiftly towards video, some would assume the app had fallen behind. Now, Snapchat has finally caught up by introducing its own video editing suite, called “Director Mode”. The feature allows creators to utilize virtual green screens, camera speed changes and multiple clip editing, and will particularly appeal to those who use the brand’s Spotlight feature. But Snapchat isn’t just coming after Tik Tok, they’re also coming after BeReal with increased functionality for the Dual Camera mode, which is already available in the regular snapchat cam. This update (along with many others over the years) shows Snapchat’s interest in giving content creators a tertiary platform opportunity, moving away from its simple messaging past.
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. Brooks Running Gear. UP TO 10% OFF. Brooks Running rightly prides...
Garmin's Edge 1040 Solar Is the Last GPS Unit You'll Ever Buy for Cycling
When I started riding a road bike in a serious way, I was a full-on Fred. I hopped on a borrowed road bike, donned some ill-fitting spandex shorts and decided that riding 60 miles in one day was a simple task that any former athlete could complete without an issue. Unfortunately, cycling is extremely difficult and I spent the day wishing a steak sandwich would manifest itself in front of me. Instead, I borrowed a couple of chocolate chip Clif bars and limped to the line with a new respect for the athletes of the Tour de France.
The Coolest New Watches from Our Favorite Microbrands
Watch enthusiasts that seek out the new and unique had a veritable smorgasbord to browse in New York City over the next-to-last weekend in October. The trade shows WindUp and WatchTime took place concurrently and bustled with collectors, casual fans, media and industry professionals. The tables, booths and display cases, of course, were also brimming with watches — new and recent releases that, in aggregate, reflect an industry in stride.
Should You Buy a Vintage Turntable?
Vintage audio is undoubtedly in vogue. Vinyl has been experiencing an incredible renaissance — so much so that it has encouraged a whole industry to making new turntables, preamps, phono cartridges and other components. And it seems to have had a trickle down effect into other old-school playback formats. Interest in CDs and cassette tapes are both experiencing resurgences, as well (albeit not to the same level as vinyl).
