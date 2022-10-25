The wife of a Kingsland man killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies has contacted an attorney in an effort to obtain body camera footage of the Oct. 23 shooting. Jillian Harrod said the shooting of her husband, Justin Harrod, 40, was “unnecessary” and believes footage from the cameras worn by the deputies involved will prove that to be the case. Two deputies are on administrative leave after the incident.

KINGSLAND, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO