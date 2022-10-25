Read full article on original website
Affidavit identifies suspect from Sunday night police shooting in north Austin
In an affidavit filed Friday morning, the Austin Police Department identified the man at the center of Sunday night’s police shooting at a north Austin restaurant.
CBS Austin
Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin
A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
Suspect arrested in link to 16 armed robberies across Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man they believe is responsible for 16 armed robberies across the Austin area. Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Brian Degrate. According to police, Degrate allegedly targeted members of the Hispanic, non-English speaking community in...
Austin business owner finds burglary suspect from store video
Craig Staley, owner of Royal Blue Grocery, said he searched for the man seen in his surveillance footage breaking into his store after he filed a non-emergency police report.
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
Texas man arrested in New Braunfels on additional human trafficking charge, other victims possible
KXAN has learned new details about a 58-year-old retired U.S. Air Force colonel who has been arrested twice in New Braunfels over the last week on two separate charges of human trafficking.
CBS Austin
APD says 11 firearms, 500 rounds of ammunition turned in during Gun Surrender Program
The Austin Police Department said 11 firearms and over 500 rounds of ammunition were surrendered on Tuesday during the Gun Surrender Program. The initiative, which resumed this year after a two-year hiatus, aims to promote responsible gun ownership and provide education on securing firearms. ALSO | Police arrest man accused...
1 taken to hospital after shooting in northwest Austin
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in northwest Austin Friday morning, an Austin Police Department watch commander said.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following string of shootings in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man who they say was responsible for a string of shootings in South and Southeast Austin between August 30-Sept. 14. Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol, used in four shooting incidents, at his home.
Affidavit: Austin pedicab crash ejects passengers, driver arrested
Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Monday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.
KWTX
Harker Heights man who ‘defended’ himself with machete during alleged pit bull attack indicted on animal cruelty charges
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Harker Heights man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly striking his pit bull mixes with a machete in what he calls an act of self defense, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. James Ray Sandel, 31, was recently indicted on two...
KVUE
Overnight SWAT call for a disturbance with a gun in Austin
In the evening hours of Oct. 25, Austin police received a disturbance call regarding an individual with a gun. SWAT was called on scene and the scene remains ongoing.
KSAT 12
DPS director refuses Uvalde families’ call for resignation but says shooting should’ve been stopped within minutes
The head of the Department of Public Safety told the families of the Uvalde shooting victims that first responders were “wrong” in their delay to breach the classroom where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. The gunman, who remained in the classroom for more than an...
dailytrib.com
Wife of man killed by deputies seeks answers, body cam footage
The wife of a Kingsland man killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies has contacted an attorney in an effort to obtain body camera footage of the Oct. 23 shooting. Jillian Harrod said the shooting of her husband, Justin Harrod, 40, was “unnecessary” and believes footage from the cameras worn by the deputies involved will prove that to be the case. Two deputies are on administrative leave after the incident.
fox7austin.com
Manor High School student shot in the head; shooter remains at large, family says
MANOR, Texas - A 16-year-old Manor High School student was shot in the head on Monday. He was a cousin of Vanessa Guillen, the soldier who was murdered at Fort Hood. The boy's family says Alan Guillen remains in critical condition. According to the family, the person who pulled the...
Affidavit: High-profile gang subset ‘controls’ downtown drug market
According to a drug arrest affidavit from earlier this week, gang drug activity has led to an increase in violent crimes including assault, robberies and murders in downtown Austin.
fox7austin.com
Teen with gunshot wounds found in vehicle that crashed into pole
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the city's latest homicide. 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole. The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a...
1 taken into custody after SWAT callout in southeast Austin
The Austin Police Department said one was person taken into custody Wednesday after a SWAT callout in southeast Austin lasted over 12 hours.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
Texas Man Dies After Wife Was On Hold With 911 For Over 15 Minutes
"When you hear the phone ring for 15 minutes and you can't get to anybody to help you is the worst nightmare that you could have."
