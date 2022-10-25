ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin

A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
Suspect arrested in link to 16 armed robberies across Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department on Friday announced the arrest of a man they believe is responsible for 16 armed robberies across the Austin area. Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Brian Degrate. According to police, Degrate allegedly targeted members of the Hispanic, non-English speaking community in...
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
Man arrested following string of shootings in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man who they say was responsible for a string of shootings in South and Southeast Austin between August 30-Sept. 14. Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol, used in four shooting incidents, at his home.
Wife of man killed by deputies seeks answers, body cam footage

The wife of a Kingsland man killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies has contacted an attorney in an effort to obtain body camera footage of the Oct. 23 shooting. Jillian Harrod said the shooting of her husband, Justin Harrod, 40, was “unnecessary” and believes footage from the cameras worn by the deputies involved will prove that to be the case. Two deputies are on administrative leave after the incident.
Teen with gunshot wounds found in vehicle that crashed into pole

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help as it investigates the city's latest homicide. 18-year-old Andrew Clayton Johnson died after he was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had hit a pole. The incident happened at 5762 North MoPac Expressway near a...
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
