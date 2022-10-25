Read full article on original website
KCSD Board To Meet on November 1st
The Kershaw County School Board will meet inside the back building of the district office in Camden on Tuesday November 1st at 6pm. Items on the agenda include the public forum section, report on state and federal report cards from Dan Matthews and Lavoy Carter, and an executive session on employment. KC School Board meetings are open to the public and stream live at the school district’s YouTube channel.
Community Medical Clinic Oysters and BBQ Next Week
The 7th Annual Oysters and BBQ Bash to benefit the Community Medical Clinic of Kershaw County begins at 630pm on Thursday November 7th at the City Arena in Camden. Grab your friends, bring your shuckers and come ready for a fun evening of food and live music, with local favorite Second Nature. For ticket and more information, call 803-427-1997.
Mount Moriah 5K Next Weekend
It’s time for the second annual Mt. Moriah Outreach 5K & 1-Mile Fun Run, Saturday November 5th beginning at 8:30 am. Register now for this event to support the Mt. Moriah Outreach soup kitchen with providing Thanksgiving meals for the local community. Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in local need. All net proceeds of the race and 1-Mile Fun Run will benefit the soup kitchen and their Thanksgiving meals. Race will happen rain or shine Saturday, November 5th along Broad Street, Meeting Street and Campbell Street in Downtown Camden. Race packets will be available for pickup at Strictly Running on Devine Street in Columbia on November 3rd and at Mt. Moriah Outreach on Broad Street on November 4th from 5 to 7 pm and race day morning. Sponsored by the Downtown Camden program. To register or for more information, visit www.strictlyrunning.com.
