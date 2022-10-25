Read full article on original website
Chicago man charged with armed carjacking, 9 other felonies
CHICAGO — A Chicago man was arrested Thursday and charged with ten felonies, including armed carjacking. Carlos Perez, 24, was taken into custody in the 4000 block of West Wilson Avenue. Police believe he allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint and other belongings from a 39-year-old man in the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
fox32chicago.com
Crane stolen from construction site in Pilsen: police
CHICAGO - A crane was stolen from a job site in Pilsen over the weekend. Police say between Oct. 22 and 24 a crane being used in a construction project was taken from a property in the 700 block of West 17th Street. Coen Carpentry Services confirms the crane pictured...
Man charged with first-degree murder in death of 66-year-old liquor store owner
CHICAGO — A man has charged with first-degree murder in the death of a liquor store owner, 10 days after police released surveillance video of the suspect. Police said Sean Dunnavant , 53, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery. […]
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man who was shot in January and again in February had a gun inside the house where he was on electronic monitoring, prosecutors say
A Chicago man who was shot in January, shot again a few weeks later, and then charged with illegally possessing a handgun in a stolen car days after getting out of the hospital, is back in custody. Prosecutors say authorities found a gun near his bedroom after someone shot up the North Center home where he was staying on electronic monitoring last week.
CPD: Man arriving from Minnesota waited for, killed Greyhound employee at station
CHICAGO — Chicago police released surveillance images Thursday night following the deadly shooting of a Greyhound employee. At around 11:20 a.m., police responded to the Greyhound station, located in the 600 block of West Harrison on the report of a shooting. Police said a 30-year-old employee, later identified as Duwon Gaddis, got out of a […]
Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store
CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago business owner grabs robber's gun, scares suspect away
CHICAGO - A Chicago business owner successfully wrestled a gun away from a would-be robber in Portage Park. James Suh, owner of Car Care Auto Spa, said he had inadvertently left the front door unlocked as he was doing a virtual meeting near the cash register when the robber walked in and pointed a gun in his face.
fox32chicago.com
Woman found dead on downtown Chicago sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old woman was found dead on a sidewalk in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood early Friday. Police say she was found on the ground in the 400 block of East Ohio Street around 3:44 a.m. Area Three detectives are investigating the death. No further details are available at this...
Veteran CPD officer charged with battery, official misconduct for Taser incident
A veteran Chicago police officer is charged with battery and official misconduct for an incident involving a Taser.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot on bike path in Chicago's far north suburbs: police
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A 16-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on a bike path in north suburban Waukegan. Around 1:30 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to Washington Street and the Robert McClory Bike Path for a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they located one shooting victim who...
fox32chicago.com
Driver swarmed by bikers, shot at in Old Town: police
CHICAGO - A woman was driving on Chicago's North Side Monday night when a group of people on dirt bikes surrounded her car and opened fire. Police say around 10:49 p.m. a 27-year-old woman was driving in the 1400 block of North Sandburg Terrace in Old Town when a group of people riding dirt bikes surrounded her car.
fox32chicago.com
5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school
CHICAGO - Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School. As officers attempted to break up the fight,...
fox32chicago.com
Suspects robbed Wheaton T-Mobile store at gunpoint, restrained employees with zip ties: prosecutors
WHEATON, Ill. - Bond was denied this week for two men accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in Wheaton at gunpoint in 2020. Imari Paxton, 24, of Chicago, and Marcus Melton, 28, of Indiana, have been charged with seven counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated kidnappings, three counts of unlawful restraint and three counts of intimidation.
Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain
A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
CPD warn thieves stealing Kias, Hyundais using method shown on social media
Chicago police have issued warnings about clusters of car thefts targeting Kias and Hyundais, and using a method demonstrated on social media.
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed while dining inside Michigan Avenue restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was robbed Wednesday night while dining at a restaurant in River North, Chicago police said. The man, 52, was sitting inside a restaurant in the 500 block of North Michigan Avenue about 7:30 p.m. when another man walked inside and approached his table from where he grabbed the 52-year-old’s cell phone and personal items, then fled the area, police said.
Good Samaritan Recounts Stunning Tri-State Carjacking
A frightening encounter on the Tri-State Tollway Thursday morning unfolded after a woman was carjacked by a group of suspects being pursued by police, and a Good Samaritan is sharing her story. “All I saw was a maroon sedan with all four doors opened in the left lane, and a...
Illinois quick hits: Police investigate crime spree; Teamsters boss sentenced
Police are investigating a crime spree spanning three police districts after five women were mugged in a single hour Monday. Police report the muggings took place across several neighborhoods in Chicago. In each case, at least two men approached the women ages 31 to 60, and in some cases, punched them and pushed them to the ground. The suspects stole the women’s belongings and fled into a waiting vehicle.
Fox News
