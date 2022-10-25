Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdhn.com
Alabama Historical Commission to restore life in Ashford landmark
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Historical Commission wants to save and preserve a century-old landmark in Ashford. The Dupree School has been around for over 120 years and has been a treasure to the Ashford community — the school educated generations of sharecroppers’ children. This week,...
wdhn.com
Dothan takes out the trash with new cart audit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A garbage and recycle cart audit has begun for the City of Dothan. Environmental Services, a division of the Public Works Department, has started a garbage and recycling cart audit that will continue through February 2023. A two-person team will work through residential areas in...
wdhn.com
Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
Council shuts down new apartment project in Crestview, still has legs at County level
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Crestview City Council voted unanimously Monday night to deny an annexation for Airport Road that would clear a pathway for a new apartment development. The Grand Reserve LLC developing group had plans to propose a 192-unit apartment complex at Airport Rd and Houston Ln. The developer representing the project said […]
wdhn.com
Gordon Post Office temporarily closing
GORDON, Ala (WDHN)—The Gordon Post Office will be temporarily closed for retail and public post office box use in early November. The closure will be from Wednesday, November 2 to Thursday, November 3 to address maintenance and repair problems. Local mail delivery routes will not be affected by this...
wtvy.com
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
wdhn.com
Geneva receives a half-million dollars in CDBG home renovation grant money
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—This month, Geneva was one of 50 Alabama cities chosen to receive federal dollars for home renovations. The grants are targeted at low-income communities and provide help to those residents who simply wouldn’t have the cash reserves to make costly improvements to their homes. Several years...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road and parking closures for ice rink construction
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— With the new Ice & Lights Skating Rink installation beginning for the 2022 winter season, certain downtown streets will be closed to all traffic and parking during the construction. The 200 block of North Foster Street and the 100 block of East Troy Street, which is...
fosterfollynews.net
Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022
Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
wtvy.com
Faithful worker demands $150,000 after city of Dothan forged his name--repeatedly
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A retired city of Dothan employee demands that his old bosses pay him $150,000 because, under their watch, his name was frequently forged. Even though Larry Patrick retired in 2013, his name continued to appear on official documents for eight years without his knowledge. Those documents...
wdhn.com
Level Plains council works to remove public “eyesores”
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — In the coming weeks, the City of Level Plains is expected to enact an ordinance regarding nuisance, abandoned, and unsafe properties. The objective is to clean up eyesores outside residential and business properties. Level Plains Councilman Peter Willingham says, “clean up properties that are...
wtvy.com
City of Enterprise in search of veterans nominations
Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller. Waller also helps with announcing during Ashford’s football games, as well as lends a helping hand to the band. Week 9 Player of the Week: Harrison Hicks. Updated: 8 hours ago. Harrison Hicks of Northside Methodist takes home...
wdhn.com
Local businesses named finalists for state award
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that four Dothan area businesses have been named among the finalists for the Alabama Small Business of the Year Award. Area-One Aviation, LLC- 11-50 Employees. Development Performance Factory- Emerging Business in operation less than five years. Mike Schmitz Automotive...
wdhn.com
Dothan Kiwanis club presents check to McDonald’s House
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Kiwanis Club of Dothan presented a big check to Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Kiwanis Club partnered with the Murphy Family McDonald’s, which owns 30 McDonald’s restaurants in the Wiregrass area, seven of them being here in Dothan. The money was raised...
wdhn.com
School in the Great Outdoors of Western Coffee Co.
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a totally different experience for hundreds of students in the Wiregrass, this week they’re enjoying time spent in nature. All thanks to the Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Forestry Advisory Committee, and the Coffee County Extension Office hosting “Wildlife Field Days” at the National Security Recreation Site outside of Elba.
wdhn.com
The faith-based mobile food pantry at Coffee Co. Farm Center
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Success in creating a community mobile food panty when more than a dozen churches banded together several years ago in Coffee County led to a similar food giveaway in Geneva County, and recently in Dale County as well. Today, the October food giveaway was...
wdhn.com
Elba prepares for this Halloween’s pumpkins on the square
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — In four days, all roads will lead to Elba on Halloween Night for the chamber of commerce’s annual Pumpkins on the Square. This week, workers have been busy repainting Coffee County’s Courthouse which is 119 years old. Besides pumpkins around the courthouse, they’ll...
wdhn.com
Peanut Festival setup underway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Setup at the Peanut Festival fairgrounds is already underway. Local vendors are preparing their stalls and even a few of the rides and bigger attractions are getting ready. The setup started about three days ago with over 100 people working between various stalls. One of...
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. youth leadership group visits Lee Boyd’s cattle ranch in New Brockton
Fifteen high school students from Elba city; Enterprise city, and the Coffee County. school districts toured several agricultural businesses. The students make up this year’s Coffee County Youth Leadership council. One stop was Lee Boyd’s cattle ranch in New Brockton. In the early 20th century, Boyd’s grandfather started...
Comments / 2