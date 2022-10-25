ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

wdhn.com

Alabama Historical Commission to restore life in Ashford landmark

ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Historical Commission wants to save and preserve a century-old landmark in Ashford. The Dupree School has been around for over 120 years and has been a treasure to the Ashford community — the school educated generations of sharecroppers’ children. This week,...
ASHFORD, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan takes out the trash with new cart audit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A garbage and recycle cart audit has begun for the City of Dothan. Environmental Services, a division of the Public Works Department, has started a garbage and recycling cart audit that will continue through February 2023. A two-person team will work through residential areas in...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Housing Authority hosts Landlord Symposium November 3rd

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On November 3rd, the Dothan Housing Authority hosts a landlord symposium. The symposium will be held at the Double Tree at 2740 Ross Clark Circle in Dothan. It will start at 10:30 and end at 3:00 p.m. Following the symposium, DHA is also hosting a...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Gordon Post Office temporarily closing

GORDON, Ala (WDHN)—The Gordon Post Office will be temporarily closed for retail and public post office box use in early November. The closure will be from Wednesday, November 2 to Thursday, November 3 to address maintenance and repair problems. Local mail delivery routes will not be affected by this...
GORDON, AL
wtvy.com

Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva receives a half-million dollars in CDBG home renovation grant money

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—This month, Geneva was one of 50 Alabama cities chosen to receive federal dollars for home renovations. The grants are targeted at low-income communities and provide help to those residents who simply wouldn’t have the cash reserves to make costly improvements to their homes. Several years...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road and parking closures for ice rink construction

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— With the new Ice & Lights Skating Rink installation beginning for the 2022 winter season, certain downtown streets will be closed to all traffic and parking during the construction. The 200 block of North Foster Street and the 100 block of East Troy Street, which is...
DOTHAN, AL
fosterfollynews.net

Fresh Off the Boat- Main Street Market in Chipley, Florida Now Offering Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp, on October 27, 2022

Fresh off the boat- Red Roe Mullet and Gulf Shrimp. Pick up some potatoes, onions, potatoes pickles, everything you need to complete your fish fry!. Main Street Market at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Hwy 77 (Main Street) in Downtown Chipley, Florida is now offering fresh whole mullet. Stop by to order or call us at 850-638-7755. Y’all come by.
CHIPLEY, FL
wdhn.com

Level Plains council works to remove public “eyesores”

LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN) — In the coming weeks, the City of Level Plains is expected to enact an ordinance regarding nuisance, abandoned, and unsafe properties. The objective is to clean up eyesores outside residential and business properties. Level Plains Councilman Peter Willingham says, “clean up properties that are...
LEVEL PLAINS, AL
wtvy.com

City of Enterprise in search of veterans nominations

Silent Heroes of the Wiregrass: Web Extra Brad's Bit Joel Waller. Waller also helps with announcing during Ashford’s football games, as well as lends a helping hand to the band. Week 9 Player of the Week: Harrison Hicks. Updated: 8 hours ago. Harrison Hicks of Northside Methodist takes home...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Local businesses named finalists for state award

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that four Dothan area businesses have been named among the finalists for the Alabama Small Business of the Year Award. Area-One Aviation, LLC- 11-50 Employees. Development Performance Factory- Emerging Business in operation less than five years. Mike Schmitz Automotive...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan Kiwanis club presents check to McDonald’s House

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Kiwanis Club of Dothan presented a big check to Ronald McDonald House Charities. The Kiwanis Club partnered with the Murphy Family McDonald’s, which owns 30 McDonald’s restaurants in the Wiregrass area, seven of them being here in Dothan. The money was raised...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

School in the Great Outdoors of Western Coffee Co.

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a totally different experience for hundreds of students in the Wiregrass, this week they’re enjoying time spent in nature. All thanks to the Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Forestry Advisory Committee, and the Coffee County Extension Office hosting “Wildlife Field Days” at the National Security Recreation Site outside of Elba.
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

The faith-based mobile food pantry at Coffee Co. Farm Center

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Success in creating a community mobile food panty when more than a dozen churches banded together several years ago in Coffee County led to a similar food giveaway in Geneva County, and recently in Dale County as well. Today, the October food giveaway was...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Elba prepares for this Halloween’s pumpkins on the square

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — In four days, all roads will lead to Elba on Halloween Night for the chamber of commerce’s annual Pumpkins on the Square. This week, workers have been busy repainting Coffee County’s Courthouse which is 119 years old. Besides pumpkins around the courthouse, they’ll...
ELBA, AL
wdhn.com

Peanut Festival setup underway

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Setup at the Peanut Festival fairgrounds is already underway. Local vendors are preparing their stalls and even a few of the rides and bigger attractions are getting ready. The setup started about three days ago with over 100 people working between various stalls. One of...
DOTHAN, AL

