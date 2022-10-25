Read full article on original website
Louisiana Is Among the States Where People Make the Least Money
Severe inflation continues to plague the U.S. economy, and higher prices have been particularly hard to bear on those with lower pay. While incomes have been generally rising, they have not matched inflation, eroding real wages. According to census data released in September, the typical U.S. household income was $69,717 in 2021, about $4,000 higher […]
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
The mighty Mississippi is so low, people are walking to a unique rock formation rarely accessible by foot
People are hiking across the Mississippi River's rocky, dry bed to reach Tower Rock, which is usually only reachable by boat.
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can’t Handle This Stuff
A dude spoke out on a video that you should Avoid Moving To Iowa If You Can't Handle This Stuff. What do you think?. Iowa may not be for everybody. But around 3.2 million people live there so they must be doing something right. This dude on the internet says...
Most Notorious Serial Killer from Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
Each state unfortunately has a connection to an infamous serial killer. These are the most notorious from Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Recently, Netflix has found success with their new series, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. As you probably already know, the series follows the life and horrific criminal acts of one the most infamous serial killers, Jeffrey Dahmer.
Florida men charged for stealing nearly $10 million in meat across Midwest, authorities say
A theft ring based out of Miami stole over $9 million in meat in states across the Midwest, authorities say.
At What Age Can A Child Be Left Home Alone In Missouri and Illinois?
Back in the 1980s, I became a latchkey kid in the fourth grade at nine years old and no one seemed to care or think it was odd. Today in Illinois that would be considered technically illegal. So how old do you have to be to stay home alone in Missouri and Illinois?
Is It Legal To Bury A Loved One In Your Yard in Iowa?
While no one chooses to be faced with the death of a friend or family member, the sad reality is, it's part of life. Unless there is some magic pill created by science in the future, it's something everyone will have to go through. Back in April of this year, we were wondering if it was legal to bury a pet in your yard in Iowa. I'm now wondering, could you do this with a friend or family member?
Winter Weather Expectations for Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's hard to believe with the above-average temperatures we're experiencing right now that all of this is going to come crashing down. But it will, sooner than you might expect. In fact, a quick glance at the calendar shows that winter officially begins two months from today, December 21. And...
Names To Never Give Your Kids In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota
Parents in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota just got a bunch of new names to maybe NOT give to your child. And these are some good reasons to consider. I have lived in parts of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota all my life. And for the most part, it seems midwesterners tend to stick with pretty traditional baby names.
Remembering the Halloween Blizzard that Buried South Dakota and Minnesota
The Halloween Blizzard of 1991 hit the Sioux Empire with over 15 inches of snow and several days of cold. It was part of a huge weather system that also inspired the George Clooney movie The Perfect Storm. The storm started with snow. Lots of snow. Then sixty-mile-an-hour winds showed...
Is the Mississippi River Drying Up From Drought?
Tower Rock, an island in the middle of the river, has become accessible by foot for the first time in living memory.
Was there a serial killer in rural Iowa?
An Iowa woman claims her father murdered dozens of women and buried them on their property. It's Tuesday's news.
Minnesota & Iowa Make Top 5 On “Drunkest States” Ranking
Who would have thought that Minnesota and Iowa were topping the list of “The Drunkest States In America”?. Not necessarily a Top-5 ranking a state wants to see, but on the ranking of “The Drunkest States In America", Minnesota ranked #5 while Iowa ranked even drunker at #3.
AZFamily
Study: Gun industry has $180 million economic impact in Arizona, 3 times less than California
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It should come as no surprise that Arizona is one of the most gun-friendly states in the nation. But according to a recent report, Arizona lags behind California when it comes to the economic impact of the firearms industry. In Arizona, the average wage of gun...
Analysis shows Illinois’ rainy day fund one of the lowest in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Rainy day funds in most states are projected to have reached new highs by the end of fiscal year 2022, but Illinois’ reserves still lag the rest of the country. An analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows that 33 states project increases in the...
Experts: Low Ohio, Mississippi river levels a cause for concern
Despite recent rains, some experts are still concerned about the near-record low water levels along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. Experts have concerns these low levels could have detrimental effects on the U.S. economy. This drop of the water stages throughout the Mississippi and Ohio river basins was brought on...
