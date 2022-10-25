ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Celebrity Game Show Unceremoniously Canceled

Game shows — and especially game shows with celebrities — have become a mainstay on broadcast and cable TV, but now there will be one less star-studded competition on the air. Arena, the competitive game show that saw celebrities team up with WWE Superstars in madcap series of challenges, is now canceled. The cancellation comes with the entire shutdown of G4TV, which produced the program in partnership with WWE.
Northland FAN 106.5

Bucks Use Lopsided Run After Nash Ejected, Beat Nets 110-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brooklyn coach Steve Nash wasn't around to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo finish picking the Nets apart. Nash was ejected for the first time in his coaching career after arguing that Antetokounmpo should have been called for an offensive foul against Patty Mills while bringing the ball up the court in the third quarter.
BROOKLYN, NY
Northland FAN 106.5

Did A-Rod Really Just Say THIS During His Interview With Bally Sports North?

Next season the Minnesota Timberwolves will be under new ownership, a partnership between Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez, and other investors. Last night on Bally Sports North, before the Minnesota Timberwolves took on the San Antonio Spurs, A-Rod was being interviewed by the always gracious Marney Gellner. It was what A-Rod said that had Twitter retweeting the interview. See if you can catch the moment people were talking about.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Is This A “Scary” Sports World?

Having a weekly column has reacquainted me with the joys of writing. Using the English language to properly convey a written message can be exciting, enlightening, and beautiful all at the same time. However, nowadays it can also be very confusing. I’ve always been told not to use words if you aren’t quite sure what they mean, but in this slang-driven society, that can be a difficult challenge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy