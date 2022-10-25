Read full article on original website
SC candidates for Governor face off in only debate before November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will meet tonight, Oct. 26, for the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 election. The Post and Courier and SCETV are hosting the debate for the gubernatorial candidates. Henry McMaster became the 117th Governor of South...
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Ted Metz
Ted Metz is a Libertarian running for Secretary of State for Georgia. Metz is a Navy veteran and activist who previously worked in insurance. He previously ran against Republican Brian Kemp for Governor. He supports restoring hand-marked paper ballots and stricter penalties for voter fraud. He opposes electronic voting systems...
Candidate for Georgia Secretary of State: Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger is a Republican running for reelection as Secretary of State for Georgia. Raffensberger is a structural engineer who has held the office since 2019. He previously represented District 50 in Georgia’s House of Representatives. He helped implement modern voting machines across Georgia. When Donald Trump questioned the...
Candidate for Superintendent of Education (G-SC): Patricia Mickel
Patricia Mickel is a Green Party candidate running for Superintendent of Education for South Carolina. Mickel is an educator who says she is fighting for equitable learning for all students, regardless of race, ability or religion. Read more about the campaign here.
Candidate for Georgia Lieutenant Governor: Burt Jones
Burt Jones is a Republican running for Lieutenant Governor of Georgia. Jones represents District 25 in the Georgia State Senate and has held the office since January 2013. He is a small business owner. He supports eliminating the state income tax, increasing funding for first responders, increasing election security, and...
Candidate for State Treasurer (A-SC): Sarah Work
Sarah Work is an Alliance Party candidate running for State Treasurer for South Carolina. Work is a certified public accountant who has previously run for treasurer and state congress. Work says she plans to introduce legislation that stops politicians from using advertising dollars for state programs to promote their own political agendas.
Addressing workplace violence in SC’s healthcare facilities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s an industry we all depend on, but it’s become more dangerous. Workplace violence in health care. Last month, analysis from Press Ganey’s National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators revealed two nurses are assaulted every hour, and just last week, a nurse practitioner was stabbed and killed by a patient in North Carolina.
‘It’s been an interesting case for me’: 1-on-1 with attorney for Brittanee Drexel's killer
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Scott Bellamy has been a lawyer for over 30 years in the Grand Strand. Bellamy said the Brittanee Drexel case and representing her killer, Raymond Moody, was by far the most unusual case he’s ever worked on. He wasn’t familiar with Moody until he was...
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
