Jaclyn Hill just launched a new loungewear line and I tested it before it dropped. Here's what I'd buy again and what I'd skip.

Jaclyn Hill is launching a third company — and it's been a long time coming. The OG beauty YouTuber (turned beauty mogul turned jewelry designer ) dropped the first collection in her loungewear brand, Koze (pronounced "cozy"), on October 25, 2022. "I've been working on this brand for so long that when I launched my jewelry line a year ago, so many [of my subscribers] guessed that it was going to be a brand like this," the 32-year-old explained in a video on her channel. When the Koze team reached out with the opportunity to try the line ahead of the launch, I hopped at the chance to see for myself if it was worth the hype.

The first collection of Koze swag consists of two sets of pajamas (a short sleeve/shorts set and a long-sleeve/pants set), a robe, a blanket just big enough for two, a pair of slippers, and slipper socks. Prices range from $24 to $140, and after testing every item in the collection, it became clear that, for the most part, their cost matched their quality.

The Koze short pajama set is comfortable and blissfully breathable. Julia Guerra/Insider

The Koze shorts set is the ideal pair of pajamas for hot sleepers.

Lounge With Me PJ Set (Short)

I wish these pajamas came in more colors than just grey and black because I would purchase them all. The set is made with Tencel , a blend of sustainably sourced lyocell and modal fibers. It's soft and has an adjustable, stretchy waistband, but I especially loved its breathability. I'm a naturally hot sleeper , but this short-sleeved top and shorts combo is nice and cool — the perfect pajamas to sleep in if your fall or winter bedding consists of heavy layers.

The long-sleeve set is made from the same material and also has a minimalist design sense. With details like satin ribbing to offset the matte material, this is a great set for feeling comfy, but not sloppy.

Mornings became much more bearable when I wore the Koze Wrap Me Up Robe. Julia Guerra/Insider

The Koze Wrap Me Up Robe is worth every penny and has replaced my old favorite.

Wrap Me Up Robe

You might be thinking: "This robe looks very similar to the Barefoot Dreams robe," and you would be correct; it does. The robes are also comparable in terms of warmth (almost too much). However, having lived in my Barefoot Dreams robe for the past year, I have to be honest: Hill's robe is even softer. The fuzzy material is almost buttery, and while oversized, the robe isn't very heavy. I put it on first thing in the morning, and I've been wearing it every night over my shorts set with a big mug of tea in hand. I'm not exaggerating when I say this robe is worth every penny.

The Koze Relax With Me Socks are a super cozy option for your soles. Julia Guerra/Insider

The Koze Relax With Me slipper socks are a solid alternative to slippers, but ultimately underwhelmed me.

Relax With Me Socks

I love a slipper sock, and the Koze pair is no exception. The homey footwear is incredibly soft and keeps my feet warm without overheating them. That said, there's always one product from every clothing line that is slightly underwhelming than the rest. I think the slipper socks (available in white and grey) are comparable to brands like Barefoot Dreams, UGG, and Athleta, whose price points are slightly lower.

The Koze Stay Home With Me Slippers are luxury house shoes. Julia Guerra/Insider

If you do love slippers, the Koze pair is one of the best on the market and super affordable.

Stay Home With Me Slippers

The Stay Home With Me Slippers are a steal at just $30. The first adjective to come to mind when I put these babies on was "luxurious." The material feels almost silky, but it's not slippery; your feet are secure and won't slip out. It's also worth noting that the soles are stitched on, not glued, and the padding is supportive, so they're great for anyone constantly on their feet all day. The slippers are also open-toe, so your feet won't feel suffocated by the faux fur, just wonderfully spoiled.

The Koze Cuddle Me Throw) is the only blanket you need to snuggle under in the colder seasons. Julia Guerra/Insider

The Koze Cuddle Me Throw will elevate your home decor and cuddle sessions.

Cuddle Me Throw Blanket

While $140 is, admittedly, a lot of money to spend on a blanket, you get what you pay for with the Koze Cuddle Me Throw. This blanket is heavenly; it's incredibly soft to the touch and just big enough to share with your favorite cuddle buddy (but no one will blame you if you want to keep it all for yourself). In her brand announcement video , Hill does stress the importance of keeping the care instructions card that comes with your purchase, and abiding by its instructions to the T, to ensure your blanket stays just as deliciously soft as the day you bought it.

