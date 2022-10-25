ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartholomew County, IN

Following the general election in Bartholomew County

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Bartholomew County will decide who will take four contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions.

Among the county-wide elections are the county clerk, auditor, recorder, and treasurer. You can follow along below for the latest results from those races.

Note: Races may contain test data until November 7 as we make sure our systems are running properly for election night. This data is randomized, with no input on our end other than selecting the prompt for sample data in our system.
