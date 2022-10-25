WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments

Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone reveals her WWE character: Meet Ava Raine
Dwayne Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, made her WWE debut this week and revealed her professional wrestling persona, Ava Raine. Appearing on the Oct. 25 episode of "NXT," Johnson was unmasked and announced as the fourth member of The Schism, a group which says their mission statement is unity and togetherness.
What Happened With MJF After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
MJF may be a fan favorite heading into his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, but that doesn’t mean the Salt of the Earth is popular with his peers in AEW. Tonight, MJF got to learn a new lesson but the hard way. MJF ordered...
Jake Paul fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from future fight
JAKE PAUL fears his performance against UFC legend Anderson Silva will scare off Conor McGregor from a future fight. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona, in his first bout in ten months. And he has insisted it will be worth the wait as he plans to produce...
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
Major Update On Sasha Banks’ WWE Status
It’s been months since Sasha Banks has appeared on WWE programming as she and Naomi walked out of Raw back in May. Since then there’s been a lot of speculation regarding Sasha’s contract status with World Wrestling Entertainment. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks is...
WWE Superstar Written Off TV
Everyone knows that The Bloodline is the last faction you want to cross in WWE, and last week Sheamus found himself on the receiving end of a major beatdown. The Bloodline decimated Sheamus when they wrapped his arm up in a steel chair and then hit his arm with another chair. WWE later followed up and announced a storyline injury for the Celtic Warrior.
WWE SmackDown Results – October 28, 2022
Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. We are told that Sheamus’ elbow was injured and his arm is in a brace. Sami tells Jey that this is a big night. Jey says does Sami not want him involved. Sami says it is all hands on deck. Roman is not here yet and he needs to see everyone with their arms raised. He wants Jey to show that intensity tonight.
“I Am Your Father” – The Boogeyman To WWE SmackDown Star
The Boogeyman likes to warn people that he’s “coming to getcha” and he’s even shared an interesting message with a current WWE star. When The Boogeyman debuted on Smackdown in July 2005, he was known for being one of the most unique characters ever. Not only did he have a unique look, but the powerful wrestler also was known for freaking people out because he liked to eat worms.
WWE Raw Star Undergoes Surgery
A Raw star is back on the shelf after they revealed that they have undergone surgery on their hip and their road to recovery begins again. Tommaso Ciampa has not been in action since he competed back on the 17th of September at a WWE live event where he lost against Bobby Lashley. And now the world knows exactly why he hasn’t competed in well over a month.
Carmella Opens Up About Being A Stepmother
Carmella is one of the highlights of WWE’s women’s division. This is especially true for her current run on the main roster. She is also expected to make her return to the ring soon. That being said, she is still adjusting to her life as a stepmother. The...
The real reason why Sheamus was “injured” by The Bloodline on WWE Smackdown
As seen during the October 27th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, Sheamus was “injured” in storyline by The Bloodline. WWE later revealed that Sheamus suffered a “non-displaced fracture” as a result of the attack. Sheamus appears to have been temporarily written out of storylines because he...
Return Spoilers for the WWE RAW Halloween Episode Scheduled for Next Week
WWE is working on plans for Monday’s special Halloween edition of RAW on the USA Network. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE officials have been “scrambling” and looking to book talents for cameo appearances on next week’s Halloween RAW, to fill the spooky portions of the show.
The Rock’s daughter has arrived on WWE TV
Wherever Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was last night, he had to be feeling a sense of pride as his daughter made her first appearance on WWE TV. Ava Raine (real name: Simone Johnson) was revealed on NXT as the mysterious hooded member of the Schism faction, removing her mask after group leader Joe Gacy insisted there was no going back. “The love and acceptance the Schism has given me defies any preconceived notions of who I’m supposed to be,” Raine said, in what could be read as a sly reference to her real life father. “This family completes me.” You can watch...
Current IMPACT Star Expected Back In WWE
A current IMPACT Wrestling performer is expected to return to WWE, having reportedly filmed an exit vignette during the latest IMPACT tapings. WWE has made several additions to its roster since Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque came to power in July. This has largely featured the return of several released Superstars, including Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Braun Strowman, The Good Brothers, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, the majority of whom have been booked drastically different compared to their first WWE stints.
