ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackford County, IN

Following the general election in Blackford County

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BkpJJ_0im6QySC00

BLACKFORD COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Blackford County will decide who will take two county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions.

Following the US Senate race in Indiana Following the US House races in Indiana

Among the county-wide elections are the county commissioner and sheriff. You can follow along below for the latest results from those races.

Note: Races may contain test data until November 7 as we make sure our systems are running properly for election night. This data is randomized, with no input on our end other than selecting the prompt for sample data in our system.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Will Jennifer McCormick run for Governor? She says she’s considering it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Former Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address at Proximo, McCormick talked about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy....
FORT WAYNE, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

2022 Midterm Elections: Candidate Spotlights

Nov. 8 is midterm elections for all counties, including Delaware County. When people gear up to go to the polls, they will be voting for several positions, and some of the top ones are in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, as well as the Indiana Secretary of State. Here is an overview of the candidates for these positions, including what party they represent, where they're from and some of the policies outlined in their campaign.
INDIANA STATE
munciejournal.com

Muncie Dam Altered for Fish and Kayaking

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN—The Delaware County Soil and Water Conversation District received grant funding from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Ed and Virginia Ball Foundation to modify the water intake dam at the Indiana American Water Company filtration facility located on Burlington Avenue in Muncie.
MUNCIE, IN
WANE-TV

New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the […]
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
munciejournal.com

Minnetrista Announces Their 2023 Exhibits

Muncie, IN— The 2023 exhibit schedule at Minnetrista is set to be an exciting one! Find a world of puzzles, explore girls’ experiences and how they’ve changed American history, and see yourself in an exhibit of portraits featuring our community. 2023 will be full of wonder with something for everyone.
MUNCIE, IN
pendletontimespost.com

Pendleton council candidate bows out

PENDLETON — Two seats on the five-member Pendleton Town Council are on the ballot this year, and voters have a choice between two boxes to check in each case. However, the decision in one of those races might be easier for those who haven’t voted already, after one candidate recently pulled out of the race.
PENDLETON, IN
wfft.com

City Councilman's plan to cut Mayor's budget fails

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne passed its 2023 budget Tuesday evening, but it wasn’t unanimous. City Council President Jason Arp isn’t happy with Mayor Tom Henry’s answers to questions about his OWI arrest, so Arp attempted to use the budget vote to force the mayor’s hand.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Current Publishing

INDOT planning upgrades to I-465 in north Indy, Carmel

INDOT officials presented information and gathered feedback at public meetings held Oct. 25 in Carmel for planned updates to I-465 and three interchanges in and near north Indianapolis, Carmel and Zionsville. The project area stretches from W. 86th Street to east of U.S. 31 and includes improvements at I-465 and...
CARMEL, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

The Ball State Student Government votes in College Democrats and Republicans

Oct. 26, the Ball State Student Government Association (SGA) not only voted in organizations, but they did so dressed in their Halloween costumes. The most significant topic of the day came from the voting in for the College Republicans and the College Democrats at Ball State University. The votes made the organizations SGA-protected.
WOWO News

Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Hamilton County patrol K-9 dies of ‘medical issues’

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County patrol K-9 died Tuesday, the sheriff’s office announced. Officials said 2-year-old Snoop, a German Shepherd, was “courageously facing medical issues for the last several months.” He died due to those unspecified issues. Snoop was partnered with Deputy Patrick Traphagan and trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
mdmh-bloomington.com

Lucky Indiana Lottery Powerball player bought a ticket and won $50,000 on Monday, Wednesday’s Powerball estimated jackpot is $700 million

Noblesville, Indiana – A lucky Indiana man bought a Powerball Double Play ticket in Noblesville and won $50,000 on Monday, the Hoosier Lottery Powerball said in a statement. The ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at the Kroger at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing. Monday’s Powerball Double Play winning numbers were 12-48-51-63-67 with a Powerball of 26, and the jackpot was $10 million.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

FOX59

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy