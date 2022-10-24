ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
brownsnation.com

3 Surprising Moves The Browns Could Make At The Trade Deadline

There is a big difference between a 2-6 and 3-5 record as the NFL trade deadline comes upon us. And despite shopping a couple of pending free agents, the Cleveland Browns can still be a buyer as well as a seller. Browns GM Andrew Berry believes in improving his team...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Blade

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football. Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram late Friday morning, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady's 23rd NFL season, and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who had long stated a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children — announced his departure from the game in February, only to change his mind 40 days later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lohud | The Journal News

Tua Tagovailoa and concussions: It's really time to rethink tackle football for kids | Opinion

This week, many experts in the field of concussion are gathering in Amsterdam for the 6th International Consensus Conference on Concussion in Sport. Because of the pandemic, this is the first international gathering since Berlin 2016 — Paris 2020 was canceled — for which I was a participant. At the conclusion of the conference, a very small selected group called the “Concussion in Sport Group,” commonly referred to as the CISG will author a consensus paper...

