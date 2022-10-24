Read full article on original website
NFL trade deadline 2022: Latest Giants, Eagles rumors, updates | WR, RB markets buzzing
It’s almost deadline time. Teams are looking to make the right moves ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer addresses some rumors that are circulating the NFL. On the New York Giants trading for a wide...
Where the Bears are currently slated to pick in the 1st round of 2023 NFL draft
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-4 through the first seven games of the 2022 NFL season, where it’s certainly been rocky at times to kick off the Ryan Poles/Matt Eberflus era. But that was to be expected. While there are still 10 games to be played, it’s hard...
Bears trade pass rusher Robert Quinn to Eagles for 4th-round pick
The Chicago Bears are trading star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, per multiple reports. A fourth-round draft pick is heading from the Eagles to the Bears in the deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. A first-round pick out of North Carolina in the 2014 NFL draft,...
Why Eagles could switch to selling at trade deadline after Robert Quinn deal; who could go?
PHILADELPHIA − The Eagles might not be done trading, even after getting pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. Only now it could involve them selling by the NFL trade deadline Tuesday in order to fill the hole in the middle of their seven-round draft in 2023. ...
NFL trade deadline tracker 2022: Kadarius Toney, Robert Quinn among players moved
The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 1, and USA TODAY Sports will keep you up to date with the news on all the top trades.
Marconews.com
'Choose your battles': How the NFL chased MLB World Series off football's holy day
HOUSTON — It is a quiet and perhaps temporary surrender for Major League Baseball, a void that may go entirely unnoticed, what with America’s cultural obsession filling the void, but a notable retreat nonetheless for the game's marquee event. For the first time since the 1947 World Series...
Kadarius Toney is gone, so here are 5 receivers Giants’ Joe Schoen could target before trade deadline
After trading away ineffective and unreliable wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday, could Giants general manager Joe Schoen trade for a receiver prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline?. Sure, he could. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But remember this: Schoen is building for the future, even...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Trade Deadline Primer: Positions and Players to Watch, Cap Space, More
The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st, and the 5-1 Vikings are in position to be buyers. Given their strong start to the season and the relative weakness of the conference around them, this could be an opportunity for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah — who has shown an affinity for trading, dating back to the draft — to bolster his team's roster.
brownsnation.com
3 Surprising Moves The Browns Could Make At The Trade Deadline
There is a big difference between a 2-6 and 3-5 record as the NFL trade deadline comes upon us. And despite shopping a couple of pending free agents, the Cleveland Browns can still be a buyer as well as a seller. Browns GM Andrew Berry believes in improving his team...
Should Giants Be Buyers or Sellers at Trade Deadline?
There are arguments to be made for both positions. So, what is more realistic? Let's break it down.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football. Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram late Friday morning, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady's 23rd NFL season, and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who had long stated a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children — announced his departure from the game in February, only to change his mind 40 days later.
Tua Tagovailoa and concussions: It's really time to rethink tackle football for kids | Opinion
This week, many experts in the field of concussion are gathering in Amsterdam for the 6th International Consensus Conference on Concussion in Sport. Because of the pandemic, this is the first international gathering since Berlin 2016 — Paris 2020 was canceled — for which I was a participant. At the conclusion of the conference, a very small selected group called the “Concussion in Sport Group,” commonly referred to as the CISG will author a consensus paper...
