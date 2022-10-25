Read full article on original website
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State
3 Places to Get Geoduck: Voted the #1 Grossest Food in WA State. Have you ever tried geoduck? I haven’t. I must admit, I don’t even know wtf geoduck even is. It sounds like it’s a gooey duck egg, and I already don’t like my chicken eggs sunny-side up! Anyway, geoduck was voted as the #1 top grossest food in Washington state.
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
6 Places to Get the Best Spicy Cajun Food in Washington State
Fall weather to me means bring on the spicy food. I’m talking about loading myself up with bowls of spicy chili, spicy Dan Dan noodles, spicy salsa, and spicy Cajun food! Fried catfish with some hot sauce on it gets my soul tingling, and so does a bowl of Cajun gumbo or jambalaya. Where can we find the spiciest Cajun food this side of the Mason-Dixon line?
The Top 5 Donuts in Washington to Treat your Tastebuds to
Washington is known for many things, including the tech boom, Amazon, Sports, music, and Coffee. However, you can't have our delicious coffee without trying some of our amazing donuts. We're not exactly known for our donuts in the area but we do have some Legendary choices. We'll take a look...
State Changes Names of Areas Derogatory To Indigenous Women
State officials are working to rename features in the state's geography "bearing a derogatory term that refers to Indigenous women." In fact the Washington State Committee on Geographic Names approved nine proposals this week including proposals from the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation. A press release from...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
5 Best Places to Build a Drive-In Theater in Central Washington
When was the last time you went to a Drive-In Movie?. If you're like me, it has probably been quite a while, as there aren't too many of them left. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a full-time drive-in movie theater in Central Washington. This should change, and we've identified 5 places in our region that are the best places to have one.
10 of Idaho’s Most Intriguing and Mysterious Places Hiding in Plain Sight
Thanks to Urban Dictionary, there is a conspiracy theory that Idaho doesn't actually exist. Those of us who call the Gem State home know for a fact that this particular accusation couldn't be further than the truth. Between nuclear testing and the state's rich mining history, Idaho is actually home...
What Age can a Kid Legally sit in the Front Seat in Washington
Being a parent is no easy task, the phrase, "It takes a village" is more of a fact than a phrase at this point. As your kids get older they become more demanding, either wanting to be taken seriously as a big kid or teenager, some even demand to be treated as such. Meanwhile, we all wish we could go back to our youth and just take it all in one more time.
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
