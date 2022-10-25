ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Marconews.com

NFL trade deadline tracker 2022: Kadarius Toney, Robert Quinn among players moved

This is the time of year when NFL teams have a decision to make: Should they be buyers or sellers as the NFL trade deadline approaches? Some teams are trying to make a push for the postseason and others are attempting to stockpile draft picks in an effort to rebuild. We have already witnessed multiple teams complete trades in advance of the Nov. 1, 4 p.m. ET deadline.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

NFL trade deadline 2022: 19 players to keep an eye on heading into Tuesday

The trade winds have already been rather blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline to make deals fast approaches. The biggest name is almost surely off the board after last week's blockbuster, when Christian McCaffrey switched coasts and returned to the Bay Area after the San Francisco 49ers shipped four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for the multi-dimensional All-Pro back. Another swap occurred Monday, when the New York Jets acquired RB James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in an attempt to backfill the loss of budding rookie Breece Hall to a season-ending knee injury.
WASHINGTON STATE
Marconews.com

Aaron Rodgers defends his criticism of Green Bay Packers offense, and Matt LaFleur agrees

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is well aware his public comments could be met with criticism. From postgame remarks after three straight losses, to expounding on the need for more receiver responsibility on the radio, the Green Bay Packers quarterback hasn’t been shy about openly critiquing his teammates this week as the Packers fell to 3-4 with a sputtering offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
Marconews.com

Philadelphia Eagles acquire pass rusher Robert Quinn from Chicago Bears

Another day, another significant NFL trade, another strong team loading up. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick, the team announced Wednesday. Quinn, 32, had been the subject of trade rumors since the end of the 2021 season, when he...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marconews.com

NFL schedule and Halloween's spooky season meet: Who is league's scariest player?

Trick-or-treat! Costumes, candy and a slate of NFL games? While the Cincinnati Bengals' visit to the Cleveland Browns is the only game that occurs on Halloween, which is Monday, spooky season means we can have some pigskin-sized fun now. (Week 8 starts with the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.) When it comes to teams, the scariest in the league could be the 6-0 Philadelphia Eagles or the league-worst 1-5 Detroit Lions, depending on your definition.
Marconews.com

Top 5 NFL games in Week 8: Intrastate battles, Packers-Bills clash highlight this week's slate

The Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, all division leaders, return to action after Week 7 byes. The NFC East-leading Eagles (6-0) are aiming to get off to their best start since 2004. The combined winning percentage by NFC East teams this year is .741, which is the best winning percentage by a single division through the first seven weeks of a season since 2002, per NFL research.
OHIO STATE
Marconews.com

SEC, Big Ten powers lead top tier of College Football Playoff contenders

The College Football Playoff selection committee will meet early next week to unveil the debut Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season. Barring any extraordinary upsets before the crew convenes in Grapevine, Texas, the inaugural rankings will be topped by Georgia and Ohio State, followed by some combination of Clemson, Michigan and Tennessee, should the Volunteers win Saturday against Kentucky.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy