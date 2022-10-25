The trade winds have already been rather blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline to make deals fast approaches. The biggest name is almost surely off the board after last week's blockbuster, when Christian McCaffrey switched coasts and returned to the Bay Area after the San Francisco 49ers shipped four draft picks to the Carolina Panthers for the multi-dimensional All-Pro back. Another swap occurred Monday, when the New York Jets acquired RB James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in an attempt to backfill the loss of budding rookie Breece Hall to a season-ending knee injury.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO