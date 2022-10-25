ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, RI

One firefighter injured, family displaced after Portsmouth fire

By Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH — A family of four is OK, but their home suffered significant damage after a fire Monday night.

According to a social media post by the Portsmouth Fire Department, multiple 911 calls were received for a structure fire and possible explosion at 44 Valhalla Drive.

Portsmouth fire dispatched Car 2, Engine 3, Engine 2 and Ladder 1 to the incident, in addition to Portsmouth police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vniTw_0im6Q9xk00

Upon arrival at 5:15 p.m. firefighters encountered a working fire, with heavy blaze showing from the front of the home in the basement with definite extension into the first floor and attic.

More: Seven people taken to area hospitals after golf cart accident in Portsmouth

All occupants were accounted for on arrival. A second alarm was transmitted at 5:20 p.m., which brought in Tiverton Ladder 2, Newport Engine 1, Newport Ladder 1, Bristol ladder 1 and Middletown Rescue 3.

The fire was placed under control at 5:40 p.m. The fire significantly damaged a portion of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal, Portsmouth police and the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

More: Here's what the owners of Newport's Wayfinder Hotel have planned after devastating fire

One firefighter suffered a minor leg injury and was transported to Newport Hospital and released.

A Go Fund Me since has been started for the Peters family , who own the home. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than $17,000 of a $20,000 goal has been raised by 194 donors for Jason, Sadie, Logan and Violet.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: One firefighter injured, family displaced after Portsmouth fire

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Car crashes into to building in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a building in North Smithfield Thursday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on North Main Street near the Town’s buildings. According to Fire Chief David Chartier, the driver lost control of the car and went off the road,...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Crews respond to rollover crash on Lincoln highway

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Crews rushed to a rollover crash on the highway in Lincoln early Thursday morning. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened on Route 146 north before exit 7. The right lane and right shoulder of the highway were blocked, causing heavy traffic...
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

Crash leaves car precariously propped against pickup truck

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A car ended up propped up against a pickup truck in a crash in Cranston on Thursday. Police said a car was driving on Reservoir Avenue in the area of Aqueduct Road when the driver suffered a medical emergency and veered into oncoming traffic. Police...
CRANSTON, RI
CBS Boston

Police have received more than 50 tips about missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM - Police said they have received more than 50 tips about missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver of Raynham.According to police Tuesday, Colleen may have traveled 100 miles from home. They asked police and media outlets from as far out as Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, and Brattleboro, Vt. to share the information about her. Her parents said they don't believe their daughter ran away from home; they believe she was lured away by someone she met online.On Wednesday, police said they've received more than 50 new tips from all around New England and they are checking on all of them.Colleen went missing between 1-4 a.m. Tuesday, October 18. Colleen has red/pink hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She may have been wearing black glasses, a sweatshirt, and leggings.
RAYNHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island man out on bail after disturbing injuries discovered on dog by Swansea vet

A Rhode Island man was arrested recently after one of the most disturbing cases of animal abuse that the RISPCA has seen. On September 20th at approximately 9:00 a.m., RISPCA officials received a telephone call from Bay State Veterinary Emergency Services in Swansea regarding a canine, identified as an approximately eight-year-old beagle mix named Coco, that needed emergency medical treatment.
SWANSEA, MA
Valley Breeze

Cumberland woman makes it a habit to clean along reservoir

CUMBERLAND – Town resident Kelley Gardener spends her daily walks with her dogs along the Arnold Mills Reservoir cleaning up many bags’ worth of trash from the edges of the water. “This is somebody’s drinking water,” Gardener says, while scanning the brush during a walk last week....
CUMBERLAND, RI
ABC6.com

Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
NEWPORT, RI
WCVB

Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
BOSTON, MA
The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Newport, RI from Newport Daily News.

 http://newportri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy