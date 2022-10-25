Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Pocket-Friendly Places To Eat In Malibu LA That Won't Break The BankLet's Eat LAMalibu, CA
Look for more electric bikes and electric motorcycles on the streets of Los AngelesDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Related
Driver killed, passenger injured when car slams into tree in Hancock Park
One person died and another was critically injured when a car crashed into several parked cars and a tree in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles late Thursday night. The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Rossmore Avenue. Authorities say a white Mitsubishi sedan with two men inside was […]
foxla.com
1 killed, 2 injured in Chatsworth crash involving tree trimming trucks
LOS ANGELES - Authorities were investigating a fatal crash involving two tree trimming trucks in Chatsworth on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were called to the scene along Sesnon Boulevard just before 8:10 a.m. One person was declared dead at the scene and two...
78-Year-Old Ralph Paccione Killed In A Fatal Crash In Torrance (Torrance, CA)
According to the Torrance Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Torrance. Authorities confirmed that a 78-year-old man died due to the pedestrian accident. Officials confirmed that the collision occurred in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard.
2 People Died, 8 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Porter Ranch (Porter Ranch, CA)
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Porter Ranch. The officials stated that at least three vehicles were involved in the crash.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
2urbangirls.com
Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
Woman killed in collision with Amazon delivery van in Anaheim
A collision between an Amazon delivery van and a Toyota Prius left one person dead and another hospitalized in Anaheim Wednesday. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Dale Avenue and Orange Avenue. The Amazon van was headed northbound on Dale while the Prius was traveling westbound on Orange when […]
Massive fire rips through 3-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles
Firefighters battled a massive blaze that ripped through a three-story building in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening.
foodcontessa.com
Michael Landon’s Grandson Was Killed by a Los Angeles City Bus
(KABC) — RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif.: The daughter of late actor Michael Landon, who was famous for his roles in hit TV shows like “Bonanza” and “Little House on the Prairie,” wants a possible witness to her son’s death to come forward and help with the investigation.
onscene.tv
Motorcyclist Rescued After Wrecking and Landing Down Embankment | Point Mugu
10.26.2022 | 2:38 AM | POINT MUGU – CHP Ventura officers responded to a call of a motorcycle down with the rider down an embankment on SR-1 just north of Mugu Rock. Several Good Samaritans saw the motorcycle down on the side of the road and located the rider.
mynewsla.com
Person Injured in Traffic Crash in Torrance
A traffic crash in Torrance Thursday left one person injured, authorities said. The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, Torrance police Sgt. Ron Salary told City News Service. The severity of the person’s injury was not immediately known. Artesia Boulevard was closed...
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita Transit installs solar-powered info systems at bus stops
Residents and visitors traveling throughout the city of Santa Clarita will now enjoy new amenities at nearly five dozen Santa Clarita Transit bus stops. In accordance with the Santa Clarita 2025 strategic plan’s theme of sustaining public infrastructure, the city is in the process of replacing 57 battery-operated real-time bus information units at bus stops with new solar-powered systems.
signalscv.com
SUV rolls over in residential neighborhood collision
One vehicle overturned in a traffic collision on Wednesday morning in a residential neighborhood in Saugus, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Kaitlyn Aldan, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:59 a.m. on a call for service for an overturned vehicle. They arrived at West Tupelo Ridge Drive and North Sycamore Creek Drive at 9:03 a.m.
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
Family of 4 kidnaped at gunpoint in Orange County, safely return home
A family of four that was kidnapped early Thursday morning after two suspects broke into their Westminster home and forced the family to leave at gunpoint returned home safely.
2 confirmed dead after deputies respond to report of double stabbing at Palmdale shopping center
Two people were confirmed dead after deputies responded to a report of a double-stabbing in Palmdale, authorities said.
theavtimes.com
Motorcyclist killed in Lake Los Angeles crash ID’d
LAKE LOS ANGELES – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who was killed Monday morning in a traffic crash in the Lake Los Angeles area. He was 35-year-old Anthony Loaiza of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Monday, Oct....
foxla.com
Police activity reported at Kohl's parking lot in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. - There is heavy police activity surrounding a Kohl's store in Palmdale. The LA County Sheriff's Department has closed the parking lot area at 39850 10th St. West. The public is urged to avoid the area; it will be closed for several hours during their investigation. It is...
signalscv.com
Check forgery suspect arrested
A 28-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony check forgery that occurred earlier this month in Canyon Country, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. On Oct. 13, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
signalscv.com
35th annual State of the City held in Canyon Country
The city of Santa Clarita hosted its 35th annual State of the City, which was attended by almost all of the most prominent dignitaries in the valley on Thursday. In attendance were all five City Council members: Mayor Laurene Weste, Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs, Cameron Smyth, Marsha McLean and Bill Miranda.
Comments / 1