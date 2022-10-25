Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Noise-canceling earbuds deal: The Philips Fidelio T1 are 47% off right now
Looking for a pair of earbuds that brings out the best of your music? You'll want the Philips Fidelio T1 wireless noise canceling earbuds that offers premium sound that you're looking for. The best news is that while they're usually listed at $299, right now, they're on sale for only $157.
ZDNet
Nothing Ear Stick review: Earbuds, but make it fashion
Remember the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds? They were the UK tech company's debut product in 2021, which showcased how Nothing's minimalist and transparent design approach would differentiate itself in the industry. Nothing says its newest earbuds, the Ear Stick, are not the successor to the Ear 1, but instead, usher...
ZDNet
Could Apple release a 16-inch iPad in 2023?
Apple's current largest tablet is the 12.9 inch iPad Pro, but a 16-inch model would match Apple's biggest MacBook, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip. Citing a source familiar with the plans, The Information reports that a 16-inch iPad would blur the line between the iPad and MacBook. Apple could release the 16-inch iPad in the fourth quarter of 2023, although the report also notes that Apple might change its plans and not proceed with the super-sized model.
ZDNet
This car charger doubles as an emergency device
I'm usually very good at reviewing and highlighting products that I find useful, but sometimes things fall through the gaps. One such product is the Nitecore VCL10 car charger. I've had this for a few years, and I've overlooked it because it lives in my car, and I always forget to bring it indoors.
ZDNet
Samsung's new privacy feature for Galaxy phones will protect your photos from prying eyes
Samsung has announced the global rollout of "Maintenance Mode", a new feature for some Galaxy devices that aims to prevent repairers from accessing customers' private info when devices are handed over for fixing. Samsung earlier this year trialled what it then called 'Repair Mode' for some Galaxy phones in Korea....
ZDNet
Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro: How to use the iPhone's latest software trick
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have plenty of shiny new features, but the most noticeable is Apple lowering the "notch" cutout on the display, surrounding it with the screen, and giving it the name of Dynamic Island. top picks. The 10 best smartphones right now. It's...
ZDNet
How to dramatically improve your Pixel 7's sound for better music quality
I love music. In fact, it's a rare occasion that I'm not listening to something as I work, exercise, and just generally always have some form of music playing. The thing is, phones never really have the best sound. It doesn't matter how much a company brags about its onboard sound processors and speakers, phones all sound like phones.
ZDNet
How to clean your Apple Watch in 5 steps
Remember that grime you'd get stuck under your Casio calculator watch back in the day from never taking it off?. You'd think we'd be safe from that with an Apple Watch, since we constantly have to remove it to charge it, but you'd be mistaken. All that dirt, dust, dead...
ZDNet
Meta confirms the next consumer Quest VR headset is coming in 2023
Meta on Wednesday confirmed that it plans to launch the next consumer version of the Quest virtual reality headset in 2023. The social media giant acknowledged the planned launch in a press release delivering its third quarter financial results. Reality Labs hardware costs are expected to grow in the coming...
ZDNet
Winkeo-C FIDO2, hands on: A reliable and affordable USB-C security key
Many devices now use biometrics to let you log in without the inconvenience of remembering and typing a password: it's more secure, but it usually adds a little to the price of the device. If you use any devices that don't have Windows Hello, Face ID or a fingerprint sensor then you must have a password on your account anyway.
ZDNet
How to save money on clothes with this Chrome shopping extension
Brace yourself, the holidays are upon us again. For many, that means wincing at the bundle of cash you're about to drop. Buying secondhand, either for yourself or others, is a great alternative. Not only does it save a bunch of money, it reduces waste and keeps products out of landfills. Now there's a browser plugin from secondhand shopping retailer Beni that turns any product search into a digital thrift store outing.
ZDNet
How to automatically keep your Windows applications updated
Trying to keep all the applications on your Windows PC updated is a chore. Typically, you have to open and check each app one at a time to see if an important or critical update is waiting to be installed. Well, instead of checking each program manually, there's an easier...
ZDNet
Windows 11 gets MacOS-like instant smartphone hotspot access
Windows 11 now lets users connect to their smartphone's hotspot without needing to touch the phone's settings. The new feature comes via the Phone Link (formerly Your Phone) app for connecting Windows 11 PCs with smartphones. It should come in handy when you're traveling and need to quickly access your smartphone's internet connection.
ZDNet
Google Meet and Zoom Rooms to interoperate, Meet-certified Android devices on the way
Google has announced new two-way interoperability between Zoom and Meet for conference rooms, along with the first Meet-certified Android conference appliances, which expand Google's Meet-certified hardware beyond ChromeOS. When interoperability arrives later this year, users of the companies' respective conference solutions – Zoom Rooms and Google Meet devices – will...
