ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laramie Live

Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds

With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?

I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes

If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Show Us Your Picks: Week Nine

LARAMIE -- Your Hawaiian word of the day is Lanakila. And for the third straight week, the eight-person panel thinks the Cowboys do just that when they travel to the islands to take on Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Mountain Time. Wyoming took care...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

BOO! Laramie Kids Can Trick-or-Treat with UW Athletes Saturday.

So many fun things happening in Laramie this week for Halloween! Everyone's going to be having so much fun, you won't even notice how cold the weather is. The University of Wyoming's athletes is excited to be meeting our little ghosts, goblins, and superheroes this weekend! They have two separate events for you to go to, so make sure you go to both!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

The Laramie Depot Open House Is Happening November

Mark your calendars! The Laramie Historic Railroad Depot is hosting an open house and EVERYONE IS INVITED!. The Depot's annual open house will be happening for two days, Saturday and Sunday, on November 12th and 13th. This free event will have so many fun activities going on, the whole family can enjoy the fun!
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Get Your Pup A FREE Photoshoot in Laramie

Halloween isn't only for us humans. Our furry little friends can have some fun too! Our favorite doggie daycare, Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort will be hosting a free Halloween Dog Photoshoot! Or should I say... PAWtoshoot. Get your best friend dressed up and be a model for a...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events

Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie Live

Weekend In Laramie: HOMECOMING EDITION

Welcome home cowboys! We're in for a fun weekend! From Chancey Williams, a Rocky Horror Picture show, and the big Homecoming game this weekend, we'll be packed and busy! We all deserve some fun!. Friday, October 21. GhostChase 2022. Spend the two weeks leading up to Halloween by completing various...
LARAMIE, WY
Laramie Live

Laramie Live

Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy