Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds
With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
Look! Full Details On The Cheyenne Christmas Parade for 2022!
As the calendar flips to November, without bypassing Thanksgiving, we should probably think about the holidays, at least a little, right? Especially when you think of some of the holiday events that may be on the way, like, I don't know, a Christmas Parade. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce...
Well, Maybe Cheyenne’s Barnes & Noble Isn’t Opening In The Mall?
I mean, your guess is as good as mine at this point. If you Google Barnes & Noble, the Cheyenne store will pop up as a location at the Frontier Mall, but it says "Temporarily Closed", which is what we've seen from this for the past months since they were moved out of their Dell Range location, which Natural Grocers now occupy. That's not really news.
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years
The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
Pokes, ‘Bows Set to Tangle on the Islands Saturday Night
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys will make their longest road trip of the season this week as they fly to Honolulu, Hawai’i to face the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors in a Mountain West Conference match-up on Saturday. It will be the first time since 2018 that Wyoming has played...
Wyoming’s Young Defensive Ends Have Arrived Ahead of Schedule
LARAMIE -- No other team in the Mountain West harasses quarterbacks as much as Wyoming does. As a team, the Cowboys have tallied 25 sacks. The second most is Fresno State with 18. Nationally, only Bowling Green (32), Liberty (30), Cincinnati (29) and Temple (28) have more. The numbers are...
Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes
If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
Show Us Your Picks: Week Nine
LARAMIE -- Your Hawaiian word of the day is Lanakila. And for the third straight week, the eight-person panel thinks the Cowboys do just that when they travel to the islands to take on Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Mountain Time. Wyoming took care...
Love A Good Burger? These Cheyenne And Laramie Restaurants Have The Best!
You have to love a nice burger. You bite into it and you're like, wow, this is incredible. This is life-changing. I'm going to name my firstborn child after this burger(or rename). You get the idea. Everyone loves a good burger. But, who has the best burger in Cheyenne? What...
Wyoming’s Ryan Marquez Has Finally Discovered His Role
LARAMIE -- Ryan Marquez was recruited in hopes he would be the next great quarterback at Wyoming, following in the footsteps of Josh Allen. He's served in about every other role, though. The junior is currently listed as a wide receiver. He also serves as a gunner on the Cowboys'...
Laramie County Firefighters Battle Explosion, Fire Near Carpenter
Laramie County Fire Districts 4 and 5 were among those who were called out to deal with a gas explosion and fire in a rural area of Laramie County on Thursday morning, according to social media posts. The explosion reportedly happened in the 100 block of county road 154 southeast...
BOO! Laramie Kids Can Trick-or-Treat with UW Athletes Saturday.
So many fun things happening in Laramie this week for Halloween! Everyone's going to be having so much fun, you won't even notice how cold the weather is. The University of Wyoming's athletes is excited to be meeting our little ghosts, goblins, and superheroes this weekend! They have two separate events for you to go to, so make sure you go to both!
Facial Reconstruction Photo Released in Weld County Cold Case
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found four miles west of Platteville nearly 49 years ago. The agency posted a facial reconstruction photo of the woman on its Facebook page Thursday morning. According to the post, the caucasian woman's remains...
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie
A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
The Laramie Depot Open House Is Happening November
Mark your calendars! The Laramie Historic Railroad Depot is hosting an open house and EVERYONE IS INVITED!. The Depot's annual open house will be happening for two days, Saturday and Sunday, on November 12th and 13th. This free event will have so many fun activities going on, the whole family can enjoy the fun!
Get Your Pup A FREE Photoshoot in Laramie
Halloween isn't only for us humans. Our furry little friends can have some fun too! Our favorite doggie daycare, Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort will be hosting a free Halloween Dog Photoshoot! Or should I say... PAWtoshoot. Get your best friend dressed up and be a model for a...
Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events
Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
Weekend In Laramie: HOMECOMING EDITION
Welcome home cowboys! We're in for a fun weekend! From Chancey Williams, a Rocky Horror Picture show, and the big Homecoming game this weekend, we'll be packed and busy! We all deserve some fun!. Friday, October 21. GhostChase 2022. Spend the two weeks leading up to Halloween by completing various...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0