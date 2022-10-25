ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend.

According to police, Jason Bernard Cole, of Florence, has been arrested in connection to the death of Rachael Marie Mixson.

MORE INFORMATION: Homicide investigation underway after woman’s body found on side of road in Phenix City

The 41-year-old Mixson’s body was found on Oct. 22, 2022, in the area of Cutrate Road, between Opelika Road and Copeland Drive.

Police said Cole, age 40, was arrested on Oct. 24, 2022.

Police have yet to reveal a cause of death for Mixson. Her body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to undergo an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contract Inv. Issan Duke (334) 448-2813, Lt. Angela Leslie (334) 448-2837, or the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2800.

Comments / 10

Virgo Rule
3d ago

Definitely glad that this wasn’t a long drawn out case of we’re not able to locate the killer. But why kill the young lady? This world is so corrupt and filled with anger, deviant behavior, jealousy, hatred and cruelty. Nobody is safe anymore

Reply
12
 

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

