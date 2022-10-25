ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

Shore News Network

Owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store seeking sale to build Yeshiva

Lakehurst, NJ – The abandoned former Lakehurst Hardware store in downtown Lakewood went out of business and has been sitting vacant since. Now, the owner of that business, Marty Flemming, a councilman in Jackson Township and owner of Countyline hardware in the same town, is pushing a new idea for his old store. Flemming has been pushing the idea of turning the old business at 10 Union Street in Lakehurst into an Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva. Buyers are breaking down the walls to buy an old hardware store in Lakehurst. Today, several developers and several people approached by Flemming confirmed the The post Owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store seeking sale to build Yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEHURST, NJ
Transportation Today News

New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials recently announced the $151 million Route 70 Corridor Improvement Project. The project will relieve congestion, improve travel times, and improve safety in Camden County. Work will include milling and paving Route 70, the N. Maple Avenue loop ramps, and the Route 70/Route 73 interchange ramps; […] The post New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Windsor Hights Herald and Cranbury Press

Four candidates will vie for two seats available on Cranbury Township Committee in November

CRANBURY – Four candidates are running for two, three-year term open seats on the Township Committee in the general election in November. Democratic candidates Lisa Knierim and current Mayor Barbara Rogers will face Republican candidates Committeewoman Evelyn Spann and Barbara Wright for the seats on the governing body on Nov. 8.
CRANBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
centraljersey.com

Former Hopewell Township mayor supports Peters-Manning, Chait in November election

I am writing to add my support for re-electing Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and electing David Chait to the Hopewell Township Committee. I have worked closely with Courtney since 2016 and have seen her work tirelessly for our community. David has been a tremendous asset to the Hopewell Committee, jumping in to learn about the issues and offering his extensive talents as a consultant and business owner to communicate with and work for all residents of Hopewell Township.
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
News Transcript

Reich, Rogers running unopposed for Freehold Borough council seats

FREEHOLD — Two incumbent Democratic members of the Borough Council in Freehold Borough are running unopposed for new three-year terms on the governing body. The terms currently held by Democrats Adam Reich and Margaret Rogers are on the 2022 ballot. Voting is already underway with vote-by-mail ballots and early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
roi-nj.com

Pillar College opening campus in Basking Ridge

Pillar College has added a campus in Basking Ridge, it announced earlier this month. The school, which focuses on underserved communities and has its main campus in Newark, said in a news release that the new site is located on the grounds of the Fellowship Deaconry, 3575 Valley Road. Classes...
BERNARDS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
centraljersey.com

