Owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store seeking sale to build Yeshiva
Lakehurst, NJ – The abandoned former Lakehurst Hardware store in downtown Lakewood went out of business and has been sitting vacant since. Now, the owner of that business, Marty Flemming, a councilman in Jackson Township and owner of Countyline hardware in the same town, is pushing a new idea for his old store. Flemming has been pushing the idea of turning the old business at 10 Union Street in Lakehurst into an Orthodox Jewish Yeshiva. Buyers are breaking down the walls to buy an old hardware store in Lakehurst. Today, several developers and several people approached by Flemming confirmed the The post Owner of abandoned Downtown Lakehurst hardware store seeking sale to build Yeshiva appeared first on Shore News Network.
South Brunswick is financially committed to the expansion and renovation of the public library
The South Brunswick Township Council is financially committed to the expansion and renovation of the South Brunswick Public Library. With a unanimous vote, the Council approved a bond ordinance at a meeting on Oct. 25, which authorizes $3.01 million in bonds for the expansion and renovation of the public library at 110 Kingston Lane.
Hopewell Township opens ‘Do-not-solicit’ registry for property owners, residents wanting relief from solicitors
A do-not-solicit registry is up and running to help Hopewell Township residents and business owners seek relief from solicitors. Any residents or business owners can sign up to be placed on the Do-Not-Solicit registry by filling out an application and delivering it to the Township Clerk’s Office. The registry...
New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials recently announced the $151 million Route 70 Corridor Improvement Project. The project will relieve congestion, improve travel times, and improve safety in Camden County. Work will include milling and paving Route 70, the N. Maple Avenue loop ramps, and the Route 70/Route 73 interchange ramps; […] The post New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Four candidates will vie for two seats available on Cranbury Township Committee in November
CRANBURY – Four candidates are running for two, three-year term open seats on the Township Committee in the general election in November. Democratic candidates Lisa Knierim and current Mayor Barbara Rogers will face Republican candidates Committeewoman Evelyn Spann and Barbara Wright for the seats on the governing body on Nov. 8.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
South Brunswick police investigate unknown PNC Bank withdrawals as a growing widespread fraud
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – South Brunswick police are working with several other law enforcement agencies on a growing fraud involving PNC Banks, according to police through a Nixle alert. Five residents have reported unknown suspects used ATM machines at PNC Banks around New Jersey to withdraw money from their accounts....
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Former Hopewell Township mayor supports Peters-Manning, Chait in November election
I am writing to add my support for re-electing Mayor Courtney Peters-Manning and electing David Chait to the Hopewell Township Committee. I have worked closely with Courtney since 2016 and have seen her work tirelessly for our community. David has been a tremendous asset to the Hopewell Committee, jumping in to learn about the issues and offering his extensive talents as a consultant and business owner to communicate with and work for all residents of Hopewell Township.
Temple Shaari Emeth, Temple Rodeph Torah complete merger
History was made in central New Jersey in September as state officials granted final approval to the merger of two reform Jewish synagogues – Temple Shaari Emeth of Manalapan and Temple Rodeph Torah of Marlboro. The announcement was made by Fabian Burstyn, board president of Temple Shaari Emeth, according...
Reich, Rogers running unopposed for Freehold Borough council seats
FREEHOLD — Two incumbent Democratic members of the Borough Council in Freehold Borough are running unopposed for new three-year terms on the governing body. The terms currently held by Democrats Adam Reich and Margaret Rogers are on the 2022 ballot. Voting is already underway with vote-by-mail ballots and early in-person voting will take place from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Pillar College opening campus in Basking Ridge
Pillar College has added a campus in Basking Ridge, it announced earlier this month. The school, which focuses on underserved communities and has its main campus in Newark, said in a news release that the new site is located on the grounds of the Fellowship Deaconry, 3575 Valley Road. Classes...
NJ DOT making big improvements along a major South Jersey highway
The New Jersey Department of Transportation is moving forward with a project designed to relieve congestion and improve safety along a major South Jersey highway. During a news conference in Cherry Hill on Tuesday, Acting Assistant Transportation Commissioner Parth Oza announced the DOT is investing $151 million to improve Route 70, from Route 38 in Pennsauken, through Cherry Hill to Cooper Avenue in Evesham.
N.J. Turnpike, Garden State Parkway tolls going up for 3rd year in row
Drivers who have endured back-to-back toll rate increases on the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway since September 2020 are in line for another toll hike starting in 2023. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs both highways, adopted a $2.5 billion 2023 budget — which calls for a...
An alert if you use PNC Bank: There is growing concern for widespread ATM fraud in NJ. Here’s why.
An alert if you use PNC Bank -- there is a growing concern for widespread ATM fraud in New Jersey.
‘The Haunting on Abilene Lane’ will offer Halloween scare Oct. 29-30
MANALAPAN — Area residents who are looking for a scare on Halloween weekend are invited to visit the driveway at 14 Abilene Lane, Manalapan, where they can also support a local charity effort. For the past three years, Logan Clark and his dad have worked to bring the scares...
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
