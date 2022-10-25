Pittsburgh (KDKA) — Cases of RSV are surging among children in the Pittsburgh area, leading to very long wait times in the emergency room.At one point Wednesday night, the emergency department wait time for UPMC Children's Hospital was more than six hours. "We got there about noon, and I have never in my life seen a waiting room so packed," Wesley Zaffuto of Cranberry Township said.Zaffuto took her daughter to the ER at UPMC Children's Hospital on Tuesday for health issues she's been experiencing for weeks, and they waited for more than six hours to be seen."There were a lot of...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO