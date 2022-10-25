Read full article on original website

Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
wtae.com
Amazing Halloween house display is a fundraiser to honor late father
SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — It's a Halloween sight to see in Westmoreland County, and it's all for a good cause. "Skeletons for St. Jude" is on display along Mace Street in Southwest Greensburg. In honor of their father, who passed away from cancer, the Ruggieri kids have created a...
New Kensington family gets porch rebuilt through Habitat's 'Brush With Kindness' campaign
Through Allegheny Valley Habitat for Humanity and with the help of volunteers from Lowe’s Home Improvement, a New Kensington family has a new porch on their home. The project to rebuild the front porch of Devon Schulz’s home started Friday and was expected to wrap up Wednesday, said John Tamiggi, Allegheny Valley Habitat’s executive director.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Giddy up! The Hungry Cowgirl Cocina Brings Tex-Mex To Your Doorstep
Gretchen Helt isn’t a cowgirl but she plays one in the kitchen. The self-taught chef partnered with local restaurateur Vincent Perri to offer Pittsburghers fresh, affordable Tex-Mex like the kind she grew up eating in Arizona and California. A black-and-white photo of a young Helt on horseback waving a 10-gallon hat inspired the name of the delivery-only business: The Hungry Cowgirl Cocina.
pittsburghmagazine.com
First Look: What Pittsburgh Is Planning for Light-Up Night 2022
The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says last year’s move of Light Up Night from Friday to Saturday was so successful that it’s going to be repeated again this year. Highmark Light Up Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will include traditional and contemporary holiday attractions, free musical performances and of course a Zambelli fireworks finale.
nextpittsburgh.com
17 Pittsburgh restaurants featuring fall flavors that aren’t pumpkin spice
While the pumpkin spice latte has become our fall staple, there are so many other delicious flavors that play an important role on plates and in cups this time of year. Don’t miss out on essential autumnal arrivals that deserve to share — or even steal — some of the PSL spotlight. Here are a few other iconic fall tastes as well as where to find them in and around town.
2 winning Pennsylvania lottery tickets sold at local hospital gift shops
PITTSBURGH — Two lottery tickets sold at local hospital gift shops were winners this week!. A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday night drawing was sold by Lori’s Gifts in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. Then, a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Thursday’s...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Halloween Viewing: Watch a New, Local Take on “The Tell-Tale Heart” and More Poe Classics
Long before Michael Myers was stalking the suburbs or Stephen King was spinning supernatural tales, Edgar Allen Poe was America’s chief architect of frights. A series of short films from the Pittsburgh-based team PoeMovies — including a newly released adaptation of “The Tell-Tale Heart” — proves why.
ER wait times climb as more children are sick with RSV
Pittsburgh (KDKA) — Cases of RSV are surging among children in the Pittsburgh area, leading to very long wait times in the emergency room.At one point Wednesday night, the emergency department wait time for UPMC Children's Hospital was more than six hours. "We got there about noon, and I have never in my life seen a waiting room so packed," Wesley Zaffuto of Cranberry Township said.Zaffuto took her daughter to the ER at UPMC Children's Hospital on Tuesday for health issues she's been experiencing for weeks, and they waited for more than six hours to be seen."There were a lot of...
tubecityonline.com
Local Business Recovering After Explosion
Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
sopghreporter.com
City of Pittsburgh Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022
Spooky season has arrived in the Steel City. This year Halloween will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 and kids will go door-to-door in their neighborhoods in search of their favorite treats. In all Pittsburgh neighborhoods, trick-or-treating will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are reminding residents to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 28-29
Natural wonders — like dinosaurs and other spooky specimens, talented teens and musical geniuses — are in the spotlight this weekend in Pittsburgh. Dinosaurs roam the earth again in the Jurassic World Live Tour, coming this weekend to PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Show times are...
VIDEO: Family Excited To Film Yellowstone Wolf Pack
VIDEO: Family Excited To Film Yellowstone Wolf Pack National Parks Video ...
Butler-Freeport's 'little trail that could' celebrates 30th anniversary
In October 1992, Franco Harris, WPXI news anchor Della Crews and Belgian horses were on hand for the grand opening of the Butler-Freeport Community Trail. Then some unhappy landowners filed lawsuits, which took about a decade to settle. “Among other managers, our trail is known as the ‘little trail that...
Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
Maggie’s Farm Rum to expand with new distillery in Upper St. Clair
Maggie’s Farm Rum has experienced years of awards for its Strip District-produced spirits, and the distillery now is parlaying that success into a new 22,0000-square-foot production distillery, tasting room and cocktail bar in Upper St. Clair. Allegheny Distilling, which produces award-winning Maggie’s Farm Rum and Personal Day Vodka Hard...
Pitt News
Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side
From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
macaronikid.com
Urban Air Adventure Park to host opening at The Waterfront
Urban Air Adventure Park East is inviting families and individuals of all ages to its newest location at The Waterfront to celebrate its season-long opening with special giveaways and play time at the park’s attractions, a few of which include spin flip bumper cars, a ropes course, ninja warrior course, zip line and wall-to-wall trampolines. Urban Air will be hosting a soft opening on Saturday, November 12, and a grand opening on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., but its opening season will run through the end of the year.
pghcitypaper.com
Heinz History Center revisits all those cannonballs found buried in Pittsburgh
In 2020, a construction crew working on a site in Lawrenceville made a shocking discovery: a buried cache of Civil War-era cannonballs. Even more shocking? This wasn’t the first time the city unearthed buried ammunition, produced more than 150 years ago at Allegheny Arsenal. The Heinz History Center will...
Winning $100K Powerball ticket sold in Children’s Hospital shop
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-36-37-46-56, and the red Powerball 24 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.
