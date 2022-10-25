ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wtae.com

Amazing Halloween house display is a fundraiser to honor late father

SOUTHWEST GREENSBURG, Pa. — It's a Halloween sight to see in Westmoreland County, and it's all for a good cause. "Skeletons for St. Jude" is on display along Mace Street in Southwest Greensburg. In honor of their father, who passed away from cancer, the Ruggieri kids have created a...
pittsburghmagazine.com

Giddy up! The Hungry Cowgirl Cocina Brings Tex-Mex To Your Doorstep

Gretchen Helt isn’t a cowgirl but she plays one in the kitchen. The self-taught chef partnered with local restaurateur Vincent Perri to offer Pittsburghers fresh, affordable Tex-Mex like the kind she grew up eating in Arizona and California. A black-and-white photo of a young Helt on horseback waving a 10-gallon hat inspired the name of the delivery-only business: The Hungry Cowgirl Cocina.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

First Look: What Pittsburgh Is Planning for Light-Up Night 2022

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says last year’s move of Light Up Night from Friday to Saturday was so successful that it’s going to be repeated again this year. Highmark Light Up Night is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, and will include traditional and contemporary holiday attractions, free musical performances and of course a Zambelli fireworks finale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

17 Pittsburgh restaurants featuring fall flavors that aren’t pumpkin spice

While the pumpkin spice latte has become our fall staple, there are so many other delicious flavors that play an important role on plates and in cups this time of year. Don’t miss out on essential autumnal arrivals that deserve to share — or even steal — some of the PSL spotlight. Here are a few other iconic fall tastes as well as where to find them in and around town.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

ER wait times climb as more children are sick with RSV

Pittsburgh (KDKA) — Cases of RSV are surging among children in the Pittsburgh area, leading to very long wait times in the emergency room.At one point Wednesday night, the emergency department wait time for UPMC Children's Hospital was more than six hours. "We got there about noon, and I have never in my life seen a waiting room so packed," Wesley Zaffuto of Cranberry Township said.Zaffuto took her daughter to the ER at UPMC Children's Hospital on Tuesday for health issues she's been experiencing for weeks, and they waited for more than six hours to be seen."There were a lot of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tubecityonline.com

Local Business Recovering After Explosion

Founder of CPR training firm says it’s important to her to stay in the city. Shalay Williams, founder of Care Heart CPR, conducts a training course. The building and other tenants were displaced when a natural gas explosion heavily damaged a small-business incubator on Ninth Avenue, Downtown. (Submitted photo courtesy Care Heart CPR, via Facebook)
MCKEESPORT, PA
sopghreporter.com

City of Pittsburgh Trick-or-Treat hours for 2022

Spooky season has arrived in the Steel City. This year Halloween will take place on Monday, Oct. 31 and kids will go door-to-door in their neighborhoods in search of their favorite treats. In all Pittsburgh neighborhoods, trick-or-treating will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. City officials are reminding residents to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Dog Halloween party, pierogi sale, comedy night, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Oct. 28-29

Natural wonders — like dinosaurs and other spooky specimens, talented teens and musical geniuses — are in the spotlight this weekend in Pittsburgh. Dinosaurs roam the earth again in the Jurassic World Live Tour, coming this weekend to PPG Paints Arena, 1001 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh. Show times are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday. An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Pittsburgh ghost tour explores the dark history of South Side

From abandoned steel mills and factories to refurbished burial grounds, it’s no doubt that Pittsburgh is home to a countless number of paranormal sightings. Offered year round by US Ghost Adventures, the Pittsburgh Ghost Tours is a walkable tour that costs $30 per person. The company oversees more than 50 ghost tours across different cities in the U.S. The tour takes guests through East Carson Street in the South Side, while retelling some of the most infamous tales of paranormal activity in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
macaronikid.com

Urban Air Adventure Park to host opening at The Waterfront

Urban Air Adventure Park East is inviting families and individuals of all ages to its newest location at The Waterfront to celebrate its season-long opening with special giveaways and play time at the park’s attractions, a few of which include spin flip bumper cars, a ropes course, ninja warrior course, zip line and wall-to-wall trampolines. Urban Air will be hosting a soft opening on Saturday, November 12, and a grand opening on Saturday, November 26 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., but its opening season will run through the end of the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA

