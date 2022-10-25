ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

Scammer threatens arrest over the phone: Sheriff

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWo2f_0im6OnLf00

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s office is warning people that they aren’t going to be served an arrest warrant over the phone after reports a scammer is making calls telling people just that.

“Don’t give the scammer the time of day,” the office stated via tweet .

KRON ON is streaming live

The scammer is “calling around asking for money in exchange for not being arrested on a warrant,” the tweet stated. “The latest name the scammer is using is Sgt. Roger West.”

The scammer “goes on to try and convince the resident recieving the phone call that they need to pay a fine to avoid going to jail, usually in the form of wiring money or gift cards,” the office continued. “**NEWS FLASH** We DO NOT call you to inform you of your warrants and we do not accept money in lie of being taken to jail.”

A similar scam is going on in Danville, as KRON4 reported earlier today . Someone posing as a police officer in the East Bay city is alleging that people have missed jury duty and need to pay a fine or be arrested.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu’s boyfriend kills himself in custody after arrest

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The boyfriend of murdered Oakland dentist Lili Xu killed himself while in custody on Friday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) confirmed to KRON4. The man, 73-year-old Nelson Chia, had been arrested in connection with Xu’s death, which police described as a murder-for-hire. A press release from ACSO said while Chia […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested in connection to Pleasant Hill ATM robbery

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank ATM on Contra Costa Boulevard, according to a social media post from the Pleasant Hill Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery report on Oct. 24 in front of the ATMs at the Wells Fargo branch […]
PLEASANT HILL, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland dentist Lili Xu killing was murder-for-hire: police

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that it made two arrests in the August killing of Oakland dentist Lili Xu. At a news conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials said that Xu’s killing was not a random act, or a hate crime, but rather a targeted murder-for-hire killing. Oakland resident Nelson […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

SF supervisor has stove stolen in break-in

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Supervisor Ahsha Safai, who represents the Excelsior and Outer Mission neighborhoods on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, had his house broken into while he was trying to finish a home renovation, he stated via Twitter. “My house got broken into – trying to finish renovation,” the District 11 supervisor stated. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 arrests made following death of Oakland's Little Saigon dentist

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police have made two arrests in the killing of a beloved dentist in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood. KTVU cameras on Thursday night captured the arrest of one of those suspects taken at police headquarters. KTVU has learned that the man is Lili Xu's longtime partner, Nelson...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland man arrested in connection with multiple robberies

(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a September armed robbery arrested a 27-year-old Oakland man, who was later arrested for additional robberies in Oakland, Santa Clara County and Fresno. Deputies responded to the initial incident involving an 8:13 p.m. report of an armed robbery Sept. 8 in the 2000 block of Sharon Road […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Danville PD officer Andrew Hall could be charged Friday in shooting case

(BCN) — Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton will announce Friday whether to charge former Danville police officer Andrew Hall with crimes relating to Hall shooting and killing Tyrell Wilson on March 13, 2021. Wilson, a 33-year-old transient with mental health issues, was allegedly throwing rocks from the Sycamore Valley Road overpass in Danville […]
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Fight involving 20 people broken up in Petaluma, BB gun recovered

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Police broke up a fight in Petaluma Wednesday that involved as many as 20 people, the Petaluma Police Department reported. A 17-year-old was arrested afterwards for having a BB gun. Police were called to the intersection of 2nd Street and D Street at 5:36 p.m. for the fight. After officers responded, […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

K9 officer finds suspect in highway pursuit that led to drug bust

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – A car chase on State Route 1 early Sunday led to arrests on narcotics charges, according to a press release from the Pacifica Police Department. At approximately 1:24 a.m., a police officer found a vehicle reported stolen out of San Bruno driving south on Highway 1 near Reina Del Mar Avenue […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old girl reported missing in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A girl has been reported missing, according to a Facebook post on Friday from the Antioch Police Department. Chasity Lloyd, 12, was last seen on Judsonville Drive. Chasity is described to be 5-foot-7, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and […]
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

2 suspects at large after reported robbery in UC Berkeley parking lot

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for two suspects after a robbery at a campus parking lot Thursday morning, the UC Berkeley Police Department announced in an alert. The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. in the parking lot of the Strawberry Canyon Pool. Two suspects ran away in a light-colored Nissan Altima. Police were […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
PINOLE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy