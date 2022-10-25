Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Fox17
Come see beautifully crafted pottery at West Michigan Potters Guild's Fall Show And Sale
The West Michigan Potters Guild was founded nearly 40 years ago by a group of artists who wanted a community after working alone in their studios. Now everyone- artists and non-artists alike- can enjoy the work of these wonderful ceramic artists at their annual show and sale. Over 30 ceramic...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Jersey
Say hello to this seven-month-old pup, Jersey! She and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. If you love Halloween, then it’s time for you to bring home a new BOO!. HSWM's adoptable pups will put the HOWL in your Halloween! All adult dogs...
Fox17
Learn how to spice a roasted chicken with former MasterChef contestant, Anne Hicks
Anne Hicks, a Michigan native from Kalamazoo, has been quite busy since appearing on the popular cooking show "MasterChef." Not only has she been creating new recipes, she now has launched her own line of spices!. The season 11 contestant joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix and showed us how...
Fox17
Chevy Chase to hold screening, live discussion of 'Christmas Vacation' in GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Actor and comedian Chevy Chase is coming to Grand Rapids!. He and his wife, Jayni, are scheduled to hold a live conversation at DeVos Performance Hall after a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. The two will recount...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: October 28
1. Babies in the NICU at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are ready for Halloween. There's a cheeseburger and french fries, Batman, Superman, and a turtle, and those aren't all of them. The hospital's Child and Family Life Team made 200 costumes for parents to choose from, and according to Corewell Health Beat, all 117 babies in the NICU will have their own by Halloween.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities
A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
WOOD
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
Have You Tried The Best Sandwich Shops in Grand Rapids?
As a self-proclaimed sandwich conisseour, I have been on a journey to find the best sandwich shops in Grand Rapids. I have been told by Grand Rapids native that these sandwich shops are the best in town. Better than Two Beards!?. Schnitz Deli. This was the most recommended spot for...
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
Authentic Mexican restaurant opens in Grand Rapids neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owners of Danzon, a Cuban restaurant in Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, have reopened the space as a Mexican restaurant. Cantina Los Amigos, located at 1 Carlton Ave. SE, and owned by Edgar Vazquez, Andres Lopez and Joel Vargas, launched the new concept in early September.
awesomemitten.com
11 Can’t-Miss Christmas Holiday Events in Grand Rapids
The days may be short and dark during a Michigan December, but the holiday season is full of bright possibilities in Grand Rapids. Each year, residents and visitors from afar journey to enjoy brilliant light displays, and delightful Christmas holiday events in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Santa Parade. The City...
WOOD
Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
Fox17
Holiday-themed performances and more coming up at the Grand Rapids Symphony
Amazing performances are taking the stage with the Grand Rapids Symphony this holiday season, including a popular soundtrack to a movie with local connections. Organist Cameron Carpenter will be coming to perform with the GR Symphony on November 4 and 5. They will perform a concert dedicated to the king of instruments. Hear Barber’s Toccata Festiva as well as Poulenc’s G Minor Concerto which was specifically written for the organ, timpani, and strings.
See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
Eco-friendly plastic-free ‘refillery’ store opening in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eco-conscious shoppers will soon have a new option in Grand Rapids to purchase household items without any plastic packaging. Earthly Refillery, at 1409 Robinson Road, is set to open Nov. 1. The business, run by owner Anna Crooks, 27, has been in existence since August,...
Fox17
ArtPrize announces end of 13-year experiment, signals 'ArtPrize 2.0'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has announced a new initiative that will be headed by the city of Grand Rapids as it "winds down" its initial experiment. Dubbed “ArtPrize 2.0,” the art competition’s next venture will operate under the collaborative leadership of the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), and Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD), former organizers say.
Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach
Park officials are asking visitors to not climb up and down the bluff because that will cause more damage and cause more erosion.
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids resident says homemade Halloween decoration stolen from front yard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man is hoping his beloved Halloween decoration will be returned after it was stolen. "I have a lot of homemade pumpkins in my backyard," said Nick Wallace. "I built a pumpkin arch on my patio." Wallace has a lot of spooky décor...
Fox17
Honor those who have passed at the Dia De Los Muertos Festival
Enjoy a free cultural and educational event celebrating and honoring loved ones who gave passed at the Grand Rapids Dia De Los Muertos Festival on October 30. From 3 to 7 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, people can learn more about the traditional Latin American display altars, or ofrendas, honoring family and friends who have passed away. There will also be live music, Latino food, workshops, and crafts during the day-long festival.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
