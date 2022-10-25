ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Friday's Friend: Jersey

Say hello to this seven-month-old pup, Jersey! She and many other of his furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. If you love Halloween, then it’s time for you to bring home a new BOO!. HSWM's adoptable pups will put the HOWL in your Halloween! All adult dogs...
COMSTOCK PARK, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: October 28

1. Babies in the NICU at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids are ready for Halloween. There's a cheeseburger and french fries, Batman, Superman, and a turtle, and those aren't all of them. The hospital's Child and Family Life Team made 200 costumes for parents to choose from, and according to Corewell Health Beat, all 117 babies in the NICU will have their own by Halloween.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities

A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A great option if you’re considering downsizing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
ROCKFORD, MI
awesomemitten.com

11 Can’t-Miss Christmas Holiday Events in Grand Rapids

The days may be short and dark during a Michigan December, but the holiday season is full of bright possibilities in Grand Rapids. Each year, residents and visitors from afar journey to enjoy brilliant light displays, and delightful Christmas holiday events in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Santa Parade. The City...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get your dream smile with a full arch restoration

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know that our smiles are important to our self esteem so if we’re missing or have failing teeth, it may feel like part of our identity is missing. Our friends at Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio are hosting their annual “It’s Time to Smile” program – it provides a member of the community with a new set of teeth through full arch restoration. This procedure is completely free for one lucky individual and it’s a great way for the practice to give back to their community. Their team believes that everyone deserves a healthy, happy smile. If you want to apply for the program, they’re accepting applications now through this Friday and they’ll announce the recipient on November 17th, just head to AdvancedOralSurgeryMI.com/SmileTime!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Holiday-themed performances and more coming up at the Grand Rapids Symphony

Amazing performances are taking the stage with the Grand Rapids Symphony this holiday season, including a popular soundtrack to a movie with local connections. Organist Cameron Carpenter will be coming to perform with the GR Symphony on November 4 and 5. They will perform a concert dedicated to the king of instruments. Hear Barber’s Toccata Festiva as well as Poulenc’s G Minor Concerto which was specifically written for the organ, timpani, and strings.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

See Grand Rapids area 2022 trick-or-treat times

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Get those pumpkin buckets and pillowcases ready. It’s almost time to trick-or-treat. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, causing parents to ask whether their local area will have official trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 or the weekend before. Most municipalities went with the actual day of Halloween this year. Below are the official listed trick-or-treat times for the Grand Rapids area:
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

ArtPrize announces end of 13-year experiment, signals 'ArtPrize 2.0'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize has announced a new initiative that will be headed by the city of Grand Rapids as it "winds down" its initial experiment. Dubbed “ArtPrize 2.0,” the art competition’s next venture will operate under the collaborative leadership of the city, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. (DGRI), and Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD), former organizers say.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Honor those who have passed at the Dia De Los Muertos Festival

Enjoy a free cultural and educational event celebrating and honoring loved ones who gave passed at the Grand Rapids Dia De Los Muertos Festival on October 30. From 3 to 7 p.m. at Roosevelt Park, people can learn more about the traditional Latin American display altars, or ofrendas, honoring family and friends who have passed away. There will also be live music, Latino food, workshops, and crafts during the day-long festival.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

