Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

See photos as Bryon Center battles Portage Northern in football playoffs

BRYON CENTER, MI -- Bryon Center high school hosted Portage Northern for a Division 1 first round high school football playoff game on Friday evening, Oct. 28. Portage Northern defeated Bryon Center, 44-22. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive.com

Running back’s 300-yard day leads Portage Northern to playoff win over Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, MI – If it weren’t for the weather, XaVior Tyus’ performance on Friday could have been confused for a season-opening effort. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back didn’t look like he had nine games under his belt against Byron Center, as the star senior powered Portage Northern to a 44-22 road win over the Bulldogs in their Round 1 playoff matchup.
BYRON CENTER, MI
MLive.com

Homer, Lumen Christi meet it battle of dynamic offenses

JACKSON -- The Division 7 playoffs kickoff tonight, and at Crowley Memorial Stadium, that includes a rematch of a 2019 first-round game. Homer hits the road to visit Lumen Christi. The two teams met in this round in 2019, a 42-14 Titans win, sparking a post-season run which led to Lumen Christi making another trip to the finals, losing to Pewamo-Westphalia.
HOMER, MI
MLive.com

See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season

Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo

Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
KALAMAZOO, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi

CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
KALAMAZOO, MI

