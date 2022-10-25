Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MLive.com
Game Day Kalamazoo: See Round 1 playoff schedule, Player of the Week winner
KALAMAZOO, MI – After sweat-soaked summer two-a-days and nine weeks with noses to the grindstone, the reward has arrive for 288 of Michigan’s best high school football teams. But the main prize awaits at Detroit’s Ford Field and Marquette’s Superior Dome, and Friday’s games are the first step...
MLive.com
5 Kalamazoo-area high school football teams on the rise heading into the playoffs
KALAMAZOO, MI – High school football teams across the state begin their second seasons on Friday with the start of the playoffs, and getting another opportunity to take the field is a good thing for the 288 squads that earned a spot. But some teams have a little more...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area 2022 prep football playoff picks: Who advances past Round 1?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s high school football teams will be putting their seasons on the line every week starting Friday, and at this point, it doesn’t matter if you’re 9-0, 4-5 or even 3-6 in a few cases. In the playoffs, anything can happen on any...
MLive.com
Game Day Grand Rapids! Here’s tonight’s playoff games and Player of the Week
Zeeland East’s football team came on strong in the season’s closing weeks. Junior running back Tyler Loeb was a key reason why. Loeb rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, leading the Chix to a 28-16 win against Wyoming last week.
MLive.com
See photos as Bryon Center battles Portage Northern in football playoffs
BRYON CENTER, MI -- Bryon Center high school hosted Portage Northern for a Division 1 first round high school football playoff game on Friday evening, Oct. 28. Portage Northern defeated Bryon Center, 44-22. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos...
MLive.com
Running back’s 300-yard day leads Portage Northern to playoff win over Byron Center
BYRON CENTER, MI – If it weren’t for the weather, XaVior Tyus’ performance on Friday could have been confused for a season-opening effort. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back didn’t look like he had nine games under his belt against Byron Center, as the star senior powered Portage Northern to a 44-22 road win over the Bulldogs in their Round 1 playoff matchup.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids first-round playoff picks: Who moves on, who goes home
Twenty Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason, which begins with first-round games this weekend. MLive sees 11 teams moving on to the Nov. 4-5 district finals.
MLive.com
Homer, Lumen Christi meet it battle of dynamic offenses
JACKSON -- The Division 7 playoffs kickoff tonight, and at Crowley Memorial Stadium, that includes a rematch of a 2019 first-round game. Homer hits the road to visit Lumen Christi. The two teams met in this round in 2019, a 42-14 Titans win, sparking a post-season run which led to Lumen Christi making another trip to the finals, losing to Pewamo-Westphalia.
MLive.com
Gull Lake heading to boys soccer state semifinals for 3rd consecutive year
RICHLAND, MI – Zavier Thomas scored two second-half goals to lead the Richland Gull Lake boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over DeWitt in Thursday’s Division 2 regional championship game at Vicksburg. The Blue Devils controlled play for much of the first half and nearly broke a...
MLive.com
See final Michigan high school volleyball rankings for 2022 season
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and at that point, every serve, spike, block and dig carry more weight. The ultimate destination for the state’s top teams is Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, which will host the semifinals and championship rounds for the 16th consecutive year Nov. 17-19.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids soccer scoreboard: Three teams win regional championships
Thursday was a memorable night for three Grand Rapids area soccer games. Rockford, Forest Hills Northern and Holland Christian captured regional championships and have advanced to the Final Four. See what’s next below:
MLive.com
Rockford stays undefeated, tops Portage Central for first boys soccer regional title
PORTAGE, MI – The state’s last undefeated boys soccer team added one more win to its tally and made history in the process, as Rockford edged Portage Central, 2-1, to capture the Rams first regional title Thursday at Portage Northern. Brennan Karas delivered the game-winner with 3:59 left...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
The Oldest Coney Dog Restaurant In Michigan Is In Kalamazoo
Michigan is basically the capital of coney dogs in the country, with a lot of focus being put on Detroit, as they're home to the American Coney Island (Est. 1917) and their neighbor and brother-restaurant, Lafayette Coney Island (Est. 1924). But as historical and legendary as these two are, those...
Lumber falls from truck in Michigan, killing driver
The Grandville Police Department says a trailer was being unloaded when some lumber fell and killed 51-year-old Levi Linton of Ontario, Canada.
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi
CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
WWMTCw
Crash causes traffic backups on Gull Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Traffic appeared to be detoured Wednesday after a crash caused major backups on Gull Road. A crash was reported near Elkerton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. Paramedics, firefighters from Kalamazoo Township, and police were on scene. Kent County: Semi truck driver dead after accident at Standale Lumber.
