Hey there everyone, it’s Friday and we’re here for another episode of Smackdown. As a note, WWE will be taping next weeks Smackdown after this episode because Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money is next week and traveling from Friday evening to Saudi Arabia for a Saturday event is just not feasible. These double shots tend to have half of them drag, so we’ll see if it’s this week or next. As for this week we’ve got the on screen return of Roman Reigns as Roman looks to promote his Undisputed WWE Universal title match against Logan Paul at the aforementioned SSSBM. Last week Sheamus was attacked by the Bloodline and written off so he could get married (congratulations to Sheamus and his new wife), now his proteges Butch and Ridge Holland look for revenge against Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. Ronda Rousey will issue an open challenge for her next title program, and let’s all really hope it’s not Charlotte Flair. Bray Wyatt will be at this show, and probably next as well, as he continues to build his new character and start setting his sights on his first potential program. Hit Row will have someone in their corner to take on Legado Del Fantasma in a trios match as well. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are set for a steel cage match at SSSBM so we might get something related to that here, or next week. Elsewhere Liv Morgan is continuing to turn into Harley Quinn minus the Joker, the Viking Raiders are still hyping up their return, next week Rey Mysterio will take on Gunther for Gunther’s Intercontinental title but we might get a little something to hype that up. Well that’s the preamble, and again anything not touched on here will almost certainly be done after this episode when they tape next weeks, so let’s get to the action. Oh, just a reminder that due to the World Series Smackdown is on FS1 tonight instead of Fox.

7 HOURS AGO