John Hennigan’s Iron Sheik Horror Comedy Short to Screen At New York Horror Film Festival
John “Morrison” Hennigan has a horror comedy short featuring the Iron Sheik, and it is set to screen at New York Horror Film Festival in December. The festival will screen The Iron Sheik Massacre on December 5th and will also have a virtual screening, which you can get information on at the link.
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She...
Arn Anderson Doesn’t Understanding Scissoring But It’s Clearly Working
– During the latest edition of The ARN Show podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson discussed how “scissoring” got over for The Acclaimed. Arn explained that he doesn’t understand, but who is he to argue if Billy Gunn thinks it’s cool? Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Ric Flair Called Kevin Nash Following Passing Of Nash’s Son
Ric Flair reached out to Kevin Nash following the tragic passing of Nash’s son Tristen last week. As reported last week, Tristen passed at just 26 years old. Flair, who lost his own son Reid at 25 in 2013, noted on the latest episode of To Be The Man for Ad Free Shows that he spoke with Nash on the phone. You can see a could of exceprts from Flair’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
Various News: Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Glacier Working on Autobiography
– PWInsider reports that Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Impact has announced that Laredo Kid will face Black Taurus on Before The Imapct at 7:15 pm EST on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus.
Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Leaving Company For WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider Elite reports an Impact Wrestling Knockout may be on her way out of the company and on her way to the WWE. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green and it seems they may be doing that. The latest report noted that on last night’s episode of Impact, Green said she wanted to end Mickie James ‘once and for all.’
Note on Who Convinced The Kingdom To Join AEW
As previously reported, The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis) have all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio recently debuted on an episode of Rampage, and Taven will challenge Wardlow on tonight’s episode. It was noted at the time that they signed deals with AEW, not ROH.
HOOK Appears After AEW Dynamite Goes Off the Air
HOOK came out for the live audience after this week’s AEW Dynamite ended. PWInsider reports that followed the cameras turning off, MJF recovered from his attack and headed to the back under his own power. Tony Khan then appeared and introduced HOOK, who came out and held up the FTW Championship before going backstage again.
Emma Makes WWE Return On Smackdown, Faces Ronda Rousey
Emma has returned to WWE, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge on Smackdown. Emma made her return on tonight’s show to answer Rousey’s challenge, giving Rousey a fight but ultimately submitting to the armbar. Emma exited WWE in 2017 and returned to the independent circuit, working under her...
Bruce Prichard Recalls The Godfather’s Switch To The Goodfather, PTC Trying To Get WWE Kicked Off Television
In a recent edition of Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed the inspiration behind The Godfather character, the character switch to The Goodfather, and much more. You can read his comments below. Bruce Prichard on the inspiration behind The Godfather character: “The Godfather was The Godfather. You like at Godfather’s...
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
Hey there everyone, it’s Friday and we’re here for another episode of Smackdown. As a note, WWE will be taping next weeks Smackdown after this episode because Sweet Sweet Saudi Blood Money is next week and traveling from Friday evening to Saudi Arabia for a Saturday event is just not feasible. These double shots tend to have half of them drag, so we’ll see if it’s this week or next. As for this week we’ve got the on screen return of Roman Reigns as Roman looks to promote his Undisputed WWE Universal title match against Logan Paul at the aforementioned SSSBM. Last week Sheamus was attacked by the Bloodline and written off so he could get married (congratulations to Sheamus and his new wife), now his proteges Butch and Ridge Holland look for revenge against Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn. Ronda Rousey will issue an open challenge for her next title program, and let’s all really hope it’s not Charlotte Flair. Bray Wyatt will be at this show, and probably next as well, as he continues to build his new character and start setting his sights on his first potential program. Hit Row will have someone in their corner to take on Legado Del Fantasma in a trios match as well. Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross are set for a steel cage match at SSSBM so we might get something related to that here, or next week. Elsewhere Liv Morgan is continuing to turn into Harley Quinn minus the Joker, the Viking Raiders are still hyping up their return, next week Rey Mysterio will take on Gunther for Gunther’s Intercontinental title but we might get a little something to hype that up. Well that’s the preamble, and again anything not touched on here will almost certainly be done after this episode when they tape next weeks, so let’s get to the action. Oh, just a reminder that due to the World Series Smackdown is on FS1 tonight instead of Fox.
More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’
It was previously reported that those in CM Punk’s camp have claimed that Larry the dog was hurt during the brawl at All Out, specifically when the Young Bucks burst into the room. It was claimed that the door hit the dog and loosened his teeth, which had to be removed by a veterinarian later on. However, another source called these claims an ‘outright lie’. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with several eyewitnesses who also claim that the story is made up.
Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced an appearance by Roman Reigns and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced a Reigns appearance as wekk as a “Trick Or Street Fight” between Matt Riddle and Otis for Monday’s show, which is the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel.
Uncle Howdy Appears On WWE Smackdown, Interrupts Bray Wyatt
Uncle Howdy made his first full appearance on WWE Smackdown, showing up to cut Bray Wyatt off once again. Friday night’s show saw Wyatt in the ring to cut a promo for the main event segment, talking about how he no longer needs to hide behind masks and is the best version of himself they’ll ever see. He said he’s been out of control for most of his life and went to a dark place sometimes, and that there will come a time when he’s no longer asked to do something horrible.
Mick Foley On What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, Bret’s Ability To Come Up With Creative Spots
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed what made Bret Hart such a great wrestler, Bret’s ability to come up with creative spots, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on what made Bret Hart such a great wrestler: “Everything Bret...
No DQ Match Added For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced a No Disqualification match for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The company has announced that Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville will face off in the No DQ match on next week’s show. Morgan attacked Deville on this week’s episode. The updated lineup for...
Impact News: Eddie Edwards Says Honor No More Is ‘No More,’ Moose Puts Suspicion On Bully Ray
– Eddie Edwards addressed the status of Honor No More on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. During a sit-down interview with Gia Miller, Edwards said that Honor No More is “no more” and said that there’s nothing left to salvage. He said that his status with Alisha is between them and said that he is going to get revenge on PCO:
