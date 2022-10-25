Various News: Major Stars to Appear at Big Event Expo, Ted DiBiase Set for Sign it Live, New Seth Rollins Shirt Available

Read full article on original website
itrwrestling.com
WWE Legend With $25 Million Net Worth Refused To Lose Twice To Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar made his WWE main roster on the March 18th 2002 episode of Monday Night Raw. Flanked by Paul Heyman, Lesnar attacked Al Snow, Maven and Spike Dudley. However, it wouldn’t be long until the star had his sights set on much bigger goals. Victory in the 2002...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
411mania.com
WOW – Women Of Wrestling Episode 6 Results: WOW Championship Match, More
WOW – Women Of Wrestling presented the sixth episode of its relaunch over the weekend, with a WOW Championship defense and more. You can see the full results from the syndicated show below, as reported by Cagematch.net:. * WOW Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Adriana Gambino & Gigi...
itrwrestling.com
“He Compared Himself To Roman Reigns, I Don’t Think That’s Even Close” – Ric Flair On Seth Rollins
When it comes to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns being on the same level, Rollins has a long way to go. That’s at least according to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Back in 2012, Rollins’ road to stardom began when he was in The Shield faction alongside Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley, who was known as Dean Ambrose at the time. Following the end of the stable in 2014, all three wrestlers would go on to become world champions.
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
411mania.com
AEW Top Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk, Chris Jericho Allegedly Spoke With Punk After All Out Brawl
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that following the conclusion of the investigation into the brawl at All Out, it’s believed that CM Punk will not be back in AEW. Several of the top people in the company have said he’s done, while several, if not all of the top names are reportedly refusing to work with him. One of those names mentioned was Chris Jericho.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on WWE Possibly Doing Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns, Wyatt – SmackDown Note for Tonight
There has been talk of a potential program with Bray Wyatt and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. While it would make sense to keep Reigns and Wyatt apart for a while, a new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there’s an idea that Wyatt vs. Reigns could be the biggest program in a long time because of how hot Wyatt is right now.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa On Possible WWE Royal Rumble Confrontation With Roman Reigns
The Royal Rumble is only a few months away and will officially kick off WrestleMania season. The winner of the men's Royal Rumble match may receive a match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, should he still be the champion. At the current moment, Reigns is surrounded by a faction that helps him hang onto WWE's top prizes, The Bloodline, which contains Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, and his three real-life cousins, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Former "WWE NXT" North American Champion Sikoa, who is the newest member of The Bloodline, was recently asked whether he would challenge Reigns for his championship gold if he wins the Royal Rumble.
Yardbarker
WWE SmackDown Results (October 28, 2022): Roman Reigns Appears
SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match as Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes take on Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline. Prior to the match, Sami Zayn speaks to Jey Uso and informs him that it’s all hands are on deck tonight. Zayn...
wrestleview.com
NJPW issues statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status, Anderson comments
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued an official statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5, which is the same day at WWE Crown Jewel. NJPW has advertised Karl Anderson for the event where he is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn show.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns returns, Ronda Rousey Open Challenge
WWE has announced that Bray Wyatt will address his demons on tonight’s show. Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs. Ridge Holland & Butch has been added to tonight’s show. The original preview is below. *Live coverage of WWE SmackDown will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown...
WWE rumors roundup: Relationship with NWA, Bray Wyatt news
With an unexpected change in regime, the WWE rumors mill is as active as ever as company legend Triple H
411mania.com
Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Tenille Dashwood, formerly Emma in WWE, is backstage at tonight’s Smackdown taping in St. Louis. It is believed that she will return tonight to respond to Ronda Rousey’s open challenge. Dashwood recently wrapped up a run with Impact in August when her contract expired. She...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Called Kevin Nash Following Passing Of Nash’s Son
Ric Flair reached out to Kevin Nash following the tragic passing of Nash’s son Tristen last week. As reported last week, Tristen passed at just 26 years old. Flair, who lost his own son Reid at 25 in 2013, noted on the latest episode of To Be The Man for Ad Free Shows that he spoke with Nash on the phone. You can see a could of exceprts from Flair’s comments below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Arn Anderson Doesn’t Understanding Scissoring But It’s Clearly Working
– During the latest edition of The ARN Show podcast, AEW’s Arn Anderson discussed how “scissoring” got over for The Acclaimed. Arn explained that he doesn’t understand, but who is he to argue if Billy Gunn thinks it’s cool? Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Hulu Content, Candice LeRae Tweets Indi Hartwell, Top 10 NXT Moments
– The saga of WWE content on Hulu continues. PWInsider reports that the latest expiration date for WWE’s Hulu content has been removed again. As noted, this is not the first time this has happened. – Candice LeRae tagged NXT’s Indi Hartwell on Twitter yesterday, noting she got jumped...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Star Reportedly Leaving Company For WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider Elite reports an Impact Wrestling Knockout may be on her way out of the company and on her way to the WWE. As previously reported, WWE is interested in bringing back Chelsea Green and it seems they may be doing that. The latest report noted that on last night’s episode of Impact, Green said she wanted to end Mickie James ‘once and for all.’
411mania.com
Hall’s Smackdown Review – 10.28.22
We are less than eight days away from Crown Jewel and Roman Reigns is actually here this time. Odds are he’s going to be talking about Logan Paul, but there is always the chance that he will be giving us some hints about what he is going to be doing at Survivor Series. Other than that, I’m sure Bray Wyatt will be running around. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
AEW News: Swerve Strickland Teases Halloween Look For Rampage, California Tickets On Sale
– Swerve Strickland is teasing a special Halloween-inspired look for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage. Strickland posted to his Twitter account with photos of a special glow-in-the-dark facepaint job, as you can see below:. – AEW is returning to California in January, and tickets for the show are online....
