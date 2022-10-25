ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

92.7 WOBM

Rare moonset eclipse coming to NJ for Election Day 2022

Election Day might be on the horizon across New Jersey, but it's not the only thing. This year, we have a welcomed bonus added to the checklist before we head out to the polls and cast our votes. A total lunar eclipse is happening on Nov. 8. But what makes...
92.7 WOBM

This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey

Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey

Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Need a job? The Post Office is hiring in NJ

The United States Postal Service is looking for new employees and has a series of job fairs in New Jersey to help fill the positions. Right now, the USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to the local community. In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The Best Things to do in New Jersey During the Winter

One day, you’re walking down a boardwalk enjoying the summer. As you know, there’s nothing like walking down the boardwalk of Asbury Park, or in the quiet beach town of Lavallette, or even the bustling boardwalk filled with activities of Point Pleasant Beach. When you do, you know...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Jersey Guy Ray Rossi remembers Superstorm Sandy hitting NJ

For anyone who listened to New Jersey 101.5 from 2002 until when he left in 2015, Ray Rossi was and is the quintessential "Jersey Guy." That's what he was known as when he cohosted afternoons with Craig Carton, and then with Casey Bartholomew. He later hosted a late-night show where we did some of the best crossovers of my career.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Union representing 6,000 NJ state employees take Gov. Murphy to court

TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
92.7 WOBM

7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings

New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
92.7 WOBM

