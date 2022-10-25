Read full article on original website
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
Why some NJ highways should raise speed limits beyond 65 MPH (Opinion)
New Jersey has many gripes when it comes to its roadways. Probably one of the biggest ones involves tolls on some of our highways. You know, the ones that were supposed to be removed many, many years ago?. There was also a time when 55 mph was the max you...
Rare moonset eclipse coming to NJ for Election Day 2022
Election Day might be on the horizon across New Jersey, but it's not the only thing. This year, we have a welcomed bonus added to the checklist before we head out to the polls and cast our votes. A total lunar eclipse is happening on Nov. 8. But what makes...
27 creative new slogans for NJ (since the old one is inaccurate)
Some people think that the Garden State is our state slogan or motto but it’s actually our state nickname. If you look a little further into New Jersey, it says it right there on our flag of New Jersey. The New Jersey slogan is actually “liberty and prosperity.”
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
These 2 Haunted Things Will Scare You This Weekend in New Jersey
Haunted houses and Halloween have become so popular in New Jersey and there are several great ones. Halloween is just days away. This is your last chance to get scared. My favorite thing about Halloween is the haunted hayrides. They're hard to find in New Jersey and Ocean County since there is no one. A haunted hayride is the "best" way to get scared for me.
Need a job? The Post Office is hiring in NJ
The United States Postal Service is looking for new employees and has a series of job fairs in New Jersey to help fill the positions. Right now, the USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to the local community. In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.
A note to those planning on giving change to NJ trick-or-treaters this Halloween
Here come the ghosts, goblins, and witches, just waiting to scare you and satisfy that sweet tooth as well. It's Halloween in New Jersey, and the kids can't wait to trick-or-treat at your door. Well OK, maybe trick-or-treating isn't what it used to be. Perhaps it's just me, but trick-or-treating...
The Best Things to do in New Jersey During the Winter
One day, you’re walking down a boardwalk enjoying the summer. As you know, there’s nothing like walking down the boardwalk of Asbury Park, or in the quiet beach town of Lavallette, or even the bustling boardwalk filled with activities of Point Pleasant Beach. When you do, you know...
Jersey Guy Ray Rossi remembers Superstorm Sandy hitting NJ
For anyone who listened to New Jersey 101.5 from 2002 until when he left in 2015, Ray Rossi was and is the quintessential "Jersey Guy." That's what he was known as when he cohosted afternoons with Craig Carton, and then with Casey Bartholomew. He later hosted a late-night show where we did some of the best crossovers of my career.
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
Union representing 6,000 NJ state employees take Gov. Murphy to court
TRENTON – A public worker union announced Wednesday that it is suing Gov. Phil Murphy in state court, alleging racial and gender discrimination for not providing its members the same raises granted by law to state correctional police officers. The lawsuit was filed by AFSCME New Jersey Council 63,...
New Jersey indoor amusement parks and other year-round fun in NJ
There are more year-round, indoor amusement facilities than ever in New Jersey. A handful of places have indoor rides — including roller coasters — and arcade games. Even more spots offer trampolines for jumping regardless of the weather, while some have added "American Ninja Warrior" style challenge courses.
7 NJ universities among world’s best in 2022-23 rankings
New Jersey makes seven appearances in U.S. News & World Report's 2022 rankings of the best universities throughout the world. The list includes 2,000 schools from 95 countries, based on 13 indicators that measure the universities' academic research performance and their global and regional reputations. The United States is home...
The Best and Worst Things About New Jersey Couldn’t Be More Opposite
Seriously, we love the kids but hate the environment. This ought to be fun. Listen, there are many reasons why people love New Jersey. There are also many reasons why people don’t love Garden State. Good thing is that we’ll focus on both for a minute. Believe it or...
Bear Encounters Triple In New Jersey, It Is About To Get Worse
It was a controversial move when Gov. Phil Murphy ended New Jersey’s bear hunt. It's no conscience that encounters have more than tripled this year and it's about to ramp up. Why? This is the most active time for our friend the black bear since they're filling up on food to prepare for a long winter’s nap.
