atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Cowboys Trade DTs Neville Gallimore & Trysten Hill? McCarthy's 'Old-School' Answer
The Dallas Cowboys are playing 'smash-mouth' football on both sides of the ball. That's about Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, but it's also influencing the thinking on trade ideas.
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’
The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
LeBron James Stopped Supporting The Dallas Cowboys After Franchise's Reaction To Kneeling For The National Anthem
LeBron James stopped supporting the Dallas Cowboys after the team threatened to fire players for kneeling during the national anthem.
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Lamar Jackson sends not-so-subtle 3-word message to Ravens after dicing up Tom Brady, Bucs
Lamar Jackson wants the Baltimore Ravens to show him the money. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 conquest of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night, Jackson headed to the tunnel where he picked up a sign from a fan that read “Pay ’em now” and then signed it.
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'
MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
Jalen Hurts welcomes new teammate Robert Quinn
The Eagles loaded up on ammunition ahead of a largely anticipated playoff run in the NFC. The team traded a future fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn. The Bears will reportedly pay the majority of Quinn's contract for the rest of the year, and the Eagles will get a star defensive end heading into the rest of the season.
Big Blue View
NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors
Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade
One of the most exciting NFL trade seasons in recent memory just saw another massive deal. The Chicago Bears are trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo. The general consensus ...
