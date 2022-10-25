ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

atozsports.com

Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return

The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele Bündchen Offers Buccaneers QB ‘Ultimatum’

The divorce proceedings between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have reportedly heated up since the pair hired divorce lawyers, and the latter is giving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback one last chance to settle matters. Bündchen has reportedly hired the same divorce attorney who represented Tiger Woods and Jeff...
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal

James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck isn't calling 2022 World Series games for Fox: MLB voice switched networks for 'Monday Night Football'

MLB fans are going to have to retune their ears a bit during this year's World Series. Joe Buck, the iconic voice of FOX's World Series broadcast, won't be joining John Smoltz, Tom Verducci, Ken Rosenthal, and the rest of FOX's production crew this year. He left FOX to become the voice of "Monday Night Football" with Troy Aikman. Which means MLB fans will have a new voice on the call.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game

Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jalen Hurts welcomes new teammate Robert Quinn

The Eagles loaded up on ammunition ahead of a largely anticipated playoff run in the NFC. The team traded a future fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears for defensive end Robert Quinn. The Bears will reportedly pay the majority of Quinn's contract for the rest of the year, and the Eagles will get a star defensive end heading into the rest of the season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Big Blue View

NFL trade rumors tracker 2022: New York Giants rumors

Follow any and all NFL 2022 trade rumors that impact the New York Giants leading up to the Tuesday, Nov. 1 trade deadline. We will add full stories on anything that is worthwhile. Tuesday, Oct.25. CBS Sports says the Giants should trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki. [FULL...
NEW YORK STATE
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid

All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Bears, Eagles Trade

One of the most exciting NFL trade seasons in recent memory just saw another massive deal. The Chicago Bears are trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapaport and Mike Garafolo. The general consensus ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

