While only five games have passed in the new season, there is much cause for concern for the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with high hopes of competing for an NBA championship led by a core of Joel Embiid and James Harden. However, the Sixers have gone off to a less-than-ideal 1-4 start, their latest loss coming at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, and head coach Doc Rivers didn’t hold back when asked to assess his team’s struggles.
PHILADELPHIA – The 2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers are no longer winless. In the fourth game of the season, the Sixers handled business against the Indiana Pacers, winning 120-106. James Harden dropped 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds while Joel Embiid had 26 points, five rebounds and three blocks. The...
The drama around the Brooklyn Nets seems neverending. A roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons fell to 1-3 after a 110-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Simmons scored just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. He did dish out nine assists, but...
James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season. The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.
Ben Simmons’ rough start hit a new low against the best player in the world and perhaps the favorite to win the 2023 NBA championship when the Brooklyn Nets faced the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. The Bucks ran away with a 110-99 victory that caused head coach Steve Nash to lose his mind while getting ejected and Simmons to face a new round of humiliating highlights after another forgettable performance.
The 2022-23 NBA season has been a rocky one for the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gates. They had a very tough opener, going on the road to face the Boston Celtics. Things didn’t get easier, as they hosted the Milwaukee Bucks in their home opener. The 76ers lost...
Troubled former NBA star Delonte West was arrested Oct. 15 in Alexandria, Va., after allegedly being found trespassing in a
The Sixers' stars ensured Monday night that the team doesn't have to face any further questions about being winless. James Harden posted 29 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in a 120-106 victory at Wells Fargo Center over the Pacers as the Sixers improved to 1-3. Joel Embiid had 26 points, five rebounds and three blocks.
De'Anthony Melton (adductor) active at 76ers shootaround
Philadelphia 76ers point guard De'Anthony Melton (adductor) participated in the Wednesday morning shootaround. Melton is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors, but barring any setbacks before tip-off, he appears to be on track to play. After being held scoreless on Saturday, Melton came back on Monday and set season-highs with 11 points, 5 assists, and 3 triples. Shake Milton might see extra minutes if Melton winds up being unavailable, but it could just mean more playing time for Tyrese Maxey and James Harden.
One observation from the last time the Cardinals played a game, Oct. 20, was how close teammates DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons are as friends. In a video the Cardinals shared on the team's Twitter account on Oct. 24, Hopkins has several moments with Simmons, a starter on defense who plays everywhere. Both were seen and...
