Stockton, CA

Police Arrest Robbery Suspect

PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma police arrested a 26-year-old Mendocino man suspected of punching a person and taking his mobile phone Monday. Petaluma police said the victim told officers he was walking near a Chevron filling station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street just before 11 p.m., when the suspect approached him and punched him before taking his phone.
PETALUMA, CA
The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance

Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location.  In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Small Bathroom Fire Extinguished At Middle School

SAN MATEO (BCN) A small bathroom fire was extinguished at Abbott Middle School in San Mateo on Friday afternoon, police said. The school was evacuated, and no one was injured. San Mateo police warned Friday afternoon that traffic would be heavier in the area due to the large amounts of students/pedestrians and cars. Students were being released from 36th Avenue and Alameda de la Pulgas.
SAN MATEO, CA
Who Will Replace Tom Butt As Richmond's Mayor?

Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond's history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office -- the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt's longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage to replace...
RICHMOND, CA
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times.  Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Bets: Free Soul/Funk Concert In San Jose’S St. James Park

A civic improvement project in San Jose might not be as far along as organizers had hoped, but that doesn't mean it can't serve up some tasty free tunes in the time being. We're talking about St. James Park near the heart of the city's downtown, which was created some 140 years ago and, despite its historic nature, is clearly in need of some tender loving care. A project to revitalize the site was begun in 2016 and organizers joined forces with the Levitt Foundation, establishing the construction of a music pavilion as the cornerstone of the project.
SAN JOSE, CA
Former Stanford Water Polo Coach Dante Dettamanti Dies In Bike Collision

Retired Stanford University water polo coach Dante Dettamanti died Tuesday after crashing his bicycle on Canada Road, according to Stanford and law enforcement officials. The Redwood City CHP office received a call at roughly 4:05 p.m. Tuesday about a cyclist that collided with a San Mateo County Public Works Department street sweeper that was parked on the right shoulder, according to CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel.
STANFORD, CA

