California witness photographs UFO after object beamed light over local rooftopsRoger MarshStockton, CA
Have Some Fall Fun At Smith Family Farm in BrentwoodThomas SmithBrentwood, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
Police Arrest Robbery Suspect
PETALUMA (BCN) Petaluma police arrested a 26-year-old Mendocino man suspected of punching a person and taking his mobile phone Monday. Petaluma police said the victim told officers he was walking near a Chevron filling station in the 1400 block of East Washington Street just before 11 p.m., when the suspect approached him and punched him before taking his phone.
Man Gets 6 Years For Identity Theft After Stealing Over $1Ook From Victim's Accounts
FAIRFIELD (BCN) A Fairfield man was sentenced to over six years in prison Tuesday for convictions of nine counts of bank fraud stemming from his theft of a person's identity, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Reginald Lamont Thomas, 47, used a person's information to take over their checking and savings...
Workers accuse San Francisco Boba Guys of illicit surveillance
In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to "listen more closely."
The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance
Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location. In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
Speeding driver in San Francisco hits, kills woman on a walk, police say
A man was speeding and under the influence when he ran a stop sign, officials said.
CHP asks for help identifying driver that hit 6-year-old in East Bay
CHP is calling on the public to help identify a driver who hit and injured a 6-year-old boy Tuesday evening.
Small Bathroom Fire Extinguished At Middle School
SAN MATEO (BCN) A small bathroom fire was extinguished at Abbott Middle School in San Mateo on Friday afternoon, police said. The school was evacuated, and no one was injured. San Mateo police warned Friday afternoon that traffic would be heavier in the area due to the large amounts of students/pedestrians and cars. Students were being released from 36th Avenue and Alameda de la Pulgas.
Oakland City Council candidate under fire for tweet supporting Kanye West
An Oakland City Council candidate is under fire for a tweet she made in support of the rapper Ye.
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
Berkeley's 99 Cents Only Store inside old Rivoli Theatre to be turned into housing
The retail chain store is known for "extreme value."
Who Will Replace Tom Butt As Richmond's Mayor?
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt is the longest continuously serving member of the City Council in Richmond's history. Term limits are about to end his 27 years in office -- the last eight of which were as mayor. At first glance, Butt's longtime colleague Nathanial Bates has the advantage to replace...
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
Longtime San Francisco sandwich shop Marina Sub closed — but not for good
"We are going to keep the same exact sandwiches that they used to have. Same exact bread, same exact taste ..."
UC Davis event hosted by conservative student group canceled after 100-person brawl breaks out
DAVIS, Calif. — UC Davis said it canceled a conservative student-run event Tuesday evening because of a fight outside the venue, including some who might have worn Proud Boys apparel. The event was organized by student organization affiliate Turning Point USA at UC Davis and featured Stephen Davis. However,...
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
PG&E turns lights back on after more than 5,000 without power in SF
PG&E restored power to more than 5,000 customers in San Francisco after an outage on Wednesday afternoon.
The Daily 10-26-22 Experts predict California will see extremely rare La Niña event
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in its U.S. winter weather outlook that La Niña will make an appearance from December through February for the third year in a row. It's not unusual to see two consecutive winters marked by La Niña, but what U.S. forecasters are calling a "triple dip" is uncommon. Going back some 70 years, this has occurred only two other times. Here's what that means for the water-starved Bay Area.
Best Bets: Free Soul/Funk Concert In San Jose’S St. James Park
A civic improvement project in San Jose might not be as far along as organizers had hoped, but that doesn't mean it can't serve up some tasty free tunes in the time being. We're talking about St. James Park near the heart of the city's downtown, which was created some 140 years ago and, despite its historic nature, is clearly in need of some tender loving care. A project to revitalize the site was begun in 2016 and organizers joined forces with the Levitt Foundation, establishing the construction of a music pavilion as the cornerstone of the project.
Former Stanford Water Polo Coach Dante Dettamanti Dies In Bike Collision
Retired Stanford University water polo coach Dante Dettamanti died Tuesday after crashing his bicycle on Canada Road, according to Stanford and law enforcement officials. The Redwood City CHP office received a call at roughly 4:05 p.m. Tuesday about a cyclist that collided with a San Mateo County Public Works Department street sweeper that was parked on the right shoulder, according to CHP spokesman Officer Art Montiel.
