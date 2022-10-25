Read full article on original website
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores A Header As Liverpool Go Two Up Away To Ajax - UEFA Champions League
Watch Darwin Nunez's incredible header to double Liverpool's lead away to Ajax in the Champions League.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Almiron, Hojbjerg, Edwards, De Gea, Nunez
Shakhtar Donetsk sporting director Carlo Nicolini says Arsenal and Manchester City are among a number of clubs interested in 21-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, who would cost more than the 100m euros Manchester United paid Ajax for Brazil forward Antony. (Calciomercato.it, via Mirror) Real Madrid hope to beat Premier League...
BBC
Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. Here are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
ESPN
Europe's manager changes: How are the likes of Graham Potter and Xabi Alonso faring in their new jobs?
Seven weeks ago, Graham Potter left Brighton & Hove Albion for a team lower in the Premier League table. Months after leading the Seagulls to their best-ever top-division finish -- ninth place in 2021-22, just five points away from qualifying for European competition, with late-season wins over Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United -- Potter's team had started the new season brilliantly, beating United again and walloping Leicester City 5-2 on the way to fourth in the table. Chelsea were only three points behind them in sixth, but had just fired Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel after a disastrous start to this season's European campaign.
BBC
PSV Eindhoven v Arsenal: Mikel Arteta calls on Gunners to secure top spot
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has called on his side to earn the point required at PSV Eindhoven on Thursday to finish top of Europa League Group A. The Gunners are already through after winning all four matches so far. But Arteta wants to avoid facing a play-off against one of...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
Manchester United v FC Sheriff Confirmed Lineups & Team News UEFA Europa League
Below you can find the confirmed lineups for Manchester United’s game against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
theScore
Barcelona suffer early Champions League exit for 2nd straight season
The consequences of Barcelona's summer gamble could be disastrous. Months removed from an infamous spending spree, the Catalan club was officially knocked out of the Champions League on Wednesday after Inter Milan secured the final knockout round spot in Group C with a 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen. It's the...
BBC
'Van de Beek should get his chance'
Erik ten Hag says Donny van de Beek can play regularly for Manchester United if he stays fit. The midfielder came on in the second half of United's win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday in his first appearance since August. Ten Hag said: "He was long out. I was happy...
BBC
Rangers 'not in great place' - Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin eyes Ibrox win
Jim Goodwin insists his Aberdeen side have the self-belief to win at Ibrox on Saturday and pile more pressure on Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Goodwin says there is "a lot at stake" for Rangers, who trail Premiership leaders Celtic by four points amid an unconvincing run of form. Aberdeen...
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
BBC
Man Utd v Sheriff Tiraspol: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have lost just one of their last 20 matches at Old Trafford in the Uefa Europa League (W15 D4), although that defeat did come in their opening group game against Real Sociedad. United have only once before lost two home group stage games in a single campaign – in the 1996-97 Champions League.
BBC
Lampard says consistency is next step
Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management. The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row. As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday,...
ESPN
What's next for Xavi, Barcelona after their economic lever gamble failed?
Barcelona's players were called to the Camp Nou early on Wednesday, arriving a couple of hours before the start of their Champions League game with Bayern Munich and a fraction after the start of Inter Milan's Champions League game with Viktoria Plzen. The coach, Xavi Hernandez, had set up everything up specially.
NBC Sports
Bournemouth vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur both look to snap out of mini-funks when the Cherries and Spurs meet up at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via NBCSports.com). Bournemouth’s strong run of results has slowed and the Cherries are losers of two-straight and winless in three. Interim...
Arsenal player Pablo Marí has back surgery after deadly supermarket attack
Pablo Marí, who is in Italy on loan at Monza, is likely to need two months’ rest after being a victim of a deadly supermarket stabbing in Milan
It’s time to start paying attention to Endrick
Even though he only turned 16 three months ago, the hype around Endrick has been building for some time. Endrick scored 165 goals in 169 youth games for Brazilian side Palmeiras, gaining the attention of scouts from all over the world. Now he’s starting to prove he can hack it with the grown-ups as well. The teenager scored for Palmeiras in a 3-1 win over Athletico Paranaense on Tuesday, becoming the youngest player in the 106-year history of his club to find the net. After scoring with his head, Endrick emulated Erling Haaland with his finger-in-his-ear celebration, even tagging the Man City star on...
Spain’s state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar’s transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew...
