NYPD arrests suspect accused of violently shoving person onto Brooklyn train tracks

The NYPD says it has arrested the Brooklyn man accused of pushing someone onto the subway tracks.

Police have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Lamale McRae. McRae is accused of violently shoving a 32-year-old man onto the subway tracks at the Wyckoff and Myrtle Avenues subway station on Friday.

The victim was not struck by a train but was injured.

McRae is facing four charges including attempted murder, assault and harassment.