ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

NYPD arrests suspect accused of violently shoving person onto Brooklyn train tracks

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zM81f_0im6O4uL00

The NYPD says it has arrested the Brooklyn man accused of pushing someone onto the subway tracks.

Police have identified the suspect as 41-year-old Lamale McRae. McRae is accused of violently shoving a 32-year-old man onto the subway tracks at the Wyckoff and Myrtle Avenues subway station on Friday.

The victim was not struck by a train but was injured.

McRae is facing four charges including attempted murder, assault and harassment.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bkreader.com

Suspect Nabbed in Fatal Shooting of Teen Girl at Brooklyn House Party

A suspect cops say fired the shot that killed a 17-year-old girl at a Brooklyn house party has been nabbed, a police source said Wednesday. Javone Duncan, 22, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon Wednesday. The source said Duncan fired a single shot into the chest...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Police Looking for Five Suspects in Subway Mugging Queens

Police are looking for five suspects they say beat up and robbed a 15-year-old girl in the Elmhurst section of Queens on Thursday. Investigators say it was around 3:10p.m. on October 27 in the Woodhaven Boulevard 'R' line train station, when five unknown individuals pushed the 15-year-old to the ground, beat her up, and then took her wallet before running away.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

NYPD investigating murder-suicide in Brooklyn

A man fatally shot a woman sitting in a car a block from Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Friday, then turned his gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide, police said. Cops called to the corner of Crown St. and Franklin Ave. in Crown Heights at 5:15 a.m. found the unidentified woman, who believed to be 44, sitting in the passenger side of the parked car. She had been shot once in the head and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Hey Tanusha

An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight

Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
californiaexaminer.net

Man Arrested In Queens Teen’s Death In Vacant Brooklyn Apartment

Authorities say they have detained a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl who was found in a vacant apartment in a large Brooklyn complex. On Wednesday, local resident Javone Duncan was charged with murder and weapon possession in connection with the October 10 death of Raelynn Cameron, police said. Duncan, who is 22 years old, has not yet been linked to an attorney.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Stabbing victim tells CBS2 "I just thought I was about to die"

NEW YORK - Police continue to search for the man responsible for what they're calling a pair of random attacks on women in Bushwick, Brooklyn. An 18-year-old was stabbed in broad daylight Wednesday, and another woman was punched in the face. CBS2 spoke with the first victim, who said the suspect walked up behind her by the intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker Street. He allegedly grabbed her hair and pulled her to the ground before stabbing her at least twice in the stomach. "I just started screaming, like, 'help, for help!'" the victim told CBS2. "I just thought I was about to...
BROOKLYN, NY
denver7.com

Police: Bus driver leaps out window after man hijacks NYC bus

NEW YORK CITY — Authorities in New York City said a man was arrested after he allegedly hijacked a city bus with a fake gun Thursday morning. The New York Police Department said at approximately 7:23 a.m., a 44-year-old man ran in front of a city bus with what appeared to be a firearm in his hand near 199th Street and Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

116K+
Followers
39K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy