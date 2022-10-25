ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MD

Daily Voice

Man Wanted After Trying To Lure Children To His Vehicle Outside Maryland Middle School

Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who reportedly attempted to approach minors before and after school in several Maryland communities, authorities say. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a concerned parent reported that the suspect was driving a silver sedan attempting to approach minors in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities surrounding Severna Park Middle School, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Annapolis Police Arrest Juvenile For Sunday Evening Shooting

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On 10/23/22 at approximately 6:11pm, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis. The victim who was identified as an adult male was in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he was shot in the lower torso.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
ROSEDALE, MD
Towerlight

Police blotter: Oct. 19 to Oct. 26

Oct. 18, 2022: A threat of bodily harm was made against a student over social media. Oct. 18, 2022: Attempted online purchases using credit cards from a wallet stolen at Glen Dining Hall. Oct. 19, 2022: Graffiti was found on the Osler Drive bridge. Oct. 21, 2022: A non-university affiliate...
TOWSON, MD
WWMT

Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
HASTINGS, MI
CBS Baltimore

Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

33-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Th Baltimore Police Department said a 33-year-old man died in a car crash this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Central Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they found the 33-year-old driver and...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station

PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
PIKESVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Firefighters Battle Morning Row Home Fire In Baltimore

Firefighters were on the scene battling an early morning fire in Baltimore, authorities say. Smoke was seen coming out of the top floor of the two-story row home in the 300 block of Gwynn Ave around 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Details surrounding how many...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency

An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

