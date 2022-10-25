Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Man Wanted After Trying To Lure Children To His Vehicle Outside Maryland Middle School
Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who reportedly attempted to approach minors before and after school in several Maryland communities, authorities say. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a concerned parent reported that the suspect was driving a silver sedan attempting to approach minors in the Shipley Choice, Chartwell, and Rustling Oaks communities surrounding Severna Park Middle School, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Man Seriously Injured In Baltimore Shooting Rushed To Hospital
A 31-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers located the victim around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 3400 block of Round Road after responding to reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Medics rushed the victim to the hospital where...
Bay Net
Annapolis Police Arrest Juvenile For Sunday Evening Shooting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On 10/23/22 at approximately 6:11pm, officers responded to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tyler Ave, Annapolis. The victim who was identified as an adult male was in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue when he was shot in the lower torso.
Early morning barricade situation resolved in Owings Mills
Baltimore County Police sent their crisis negotiation and tactical teams over to the 400 block of Doe Meadow Drive, for a barricade situation.
Nottingham MD
Man robbed at gunpoint on Belair Road, Pulaski Highway shops burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the weekend. At just after 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, an individual shattered the window of the business in the 8600-block of Pulaski Highway in Rosedale (21237) and attempted to pry open the cash registers. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.
Standoff In Bel Air Ends With Deputies Shooting Armed Man Suffering An Episode: Sheriff
Sheriff’s deputies in Harford County were forced to shoot a man experiencing a mental health crisis after he was involved in a standoff and refused to comply with demands while armed with a gun, according to authorities. William Lee Hawkins, 41, was shot and airlifted to a Maryland hospital...
Towerlight
Police blotter: Oct. 19 to Oct. 26
Oct. 18, 2022: A threat of bodily harm was made against a student over social media. Oct. 18, 2022: Attempted online purchases using credit cards from a wallet stolen at Glen Dining Hall. Oct. 19, 2022: Graffiti was found on the Osler Drive bridge. Oct. 21, 2022: A non-university affiliate...
WWMT
Hastings teen dies after Baltimore Township car crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — A Hastings teen died after a car crash in Baltimore Township Wednesday night. The crash happened on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road when a driver lost control of the car and rolled into a corn field, according to Michigan State Police. One of the passengers,...
Alleged affair leads to man's murder outside Baltimore gas station
Charging documents reveal how an alleged affair led to a man's murder outside a Baltimore gas station earlier this year.
Man shot multiple times, killed in south Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday morning in South Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 3:29 a.m. to the 3300 block of Annapolis Road for reports of an unresponsive male.There, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Separate shootings in Baltimore leave 1 dead, 2 injured
Baltimore City Police are investigating 3 separate shootings within just an hour and half of each other.
Wbaltv.com
Residents upset over several vandalism incidents in Overlea neighborhood
OVERLEA, Md. — Baltimore City and county police are investigating several instances of vandalism in a northeast Baltimore neighborhood. Residents who lived in the neighborhood for decades said the incidents are unusual and said they're not sure why it is happening now. "I don't like it. I've been here...
Farm fire near I-83 causes smoke in northern Baltimore County
An overnight fire on a Hereford-area farm has led to an elementary school closing early, and first responders are warning that smoke will be visible throughout the day in north Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
33-year-old man dies in car crash in Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Th Baltimore Police Department said a 33-year-old man died in a car crash this morning in Baltimore. Police said the crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. in the 100 block of South Central Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they found the 33-year-old driver and...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man found dead on subway track near Old Court Metro Station
PIKESVILLE, Md. — A man was found dead Wednesday evening on the subway track near the Old Court Metro Station. Maryland Transportation Administration officials said a metro subway train operator reported a body on the track around 5:30 p.m. A cause of death was not released. MTA police are...
Harford County woman convicted in quadruple fatal fire
A jury convicts a Harford County woman of arson and murder after a quadruple fatal fire in Edgewood back in 2019.
Firefighters Battle Morning Row Home Fire In Baltimore
Firefighters were on the scene battling an early morning fire in Baltimore, authorities say. Smoke was seen coming out of the top floor of the two-story row home in the 300 block of Gwynn Ave around 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Baltimore Fire officials. Details surrounding how many...
One Dead, One In Critical Condition After Early Morning Baltimore Crash
One man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene of the crash around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in the 100 block of South Central Avenue, where they located two victims inside of the vehicle, according to Baltimore police. The 32-year-old driver...
Woman Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash After Being Struck By Box Truck In Waterloo: State Police
Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that happened early on Wednesday morning in Howard County. Troopers from the Waterloo Barrack were called shortly before 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 to a stretch of I-95 near Route 32 for a reported multi-vehicle crash. The initial investigation determined...
Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency
An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
