Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
ALDI deals Oct. 26 - Nov. 1: Green grapes, Honeycrisp apples, bacon, chicken drumsticks, tortilla chips
ALDI has impressive new grocery sales starting Oct. 26 including green grapes, mangoes, blackberries, Honeycrisp apples, chicken drumsticks, hot dogs, bacon, tortilla chips, salsa and more. The sales listed below are from the online ad for a Raleigh, NC ALDI location and are valid at many locations in the Raleigh,...
WRAL
As prices soar, consumers turn to McDonald's
CNN — Inflation is relentlessly high and food prices in particular are soaring. In this environment, customers are turning to McDonald's — even as the burger chain raises its own prices. In the third quarter, McDonald's US prices were up about 10% year-over-year on average. Even so, the...
WRAL
Brits are stocking up on air fryers and electric blankets as energy bills skyrocket
CNN — Shoppers in the United Kingdom are snapping up energy-saving air fryers, electric blankets and slow cookers this winter as their fuel bills soar. Sales of hot air fryers were up 286% in September compared to the same month last year, according to market research company GfK. The...
WRAL
Ford's beloved little Fiesta is going away, at least for now
CNN — The Ford Fiesta, a hugely popular little hatchback in the United Kingdom, will soon no longer appear in Ford's European dealerships. Introduced in 1976 as a fuel-efficient subcompact "global car," the Fiesta was only sold in the United States for about 10 years total, appearing here from 1978 to 1980 and again from 2011 to 2018. It was really a hit in Europe, though, and particularly in the UK where it was the best selling car for many years.
WRAL
McDonald's stock hits all time high
CNN — McDonald's stock hit an all time high Friday as Wall Street cheered the company's third quarter results. The share price hit about $274 on Friday, a jump of roughly 3% for the day. On Thursday, McDonald's reported consolidated revenues of about $5.87 billion for the third quarter,...
WRAL
TGIF! Stocks closing out week with a pop thanks to Apple and oil
CNN — Stocks rallied heading into the weekend, despite lousy results from Amazon. Solid earnings from Apple and oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil were enough to counter the weak outlook from the retail and cloud giant. The Dow, which has Apple and Chevron as two of its 30...
WRAL
Amazon: HOT toy sale, Hanes Men's Tees 4-pack only $14.99, Revlon makeup up to 73% off
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has some super deals right now including a HOT toy sale (Magnetic Tiles, Hot Wheels, LeapFrog, VTech, Barbie, Melissa & Doug), Hanes Men's Tees 4-pack for only $14.99, Revlon makeup up to 73% off, Echo (4th Gen) smart home hub for $49.99 (50% off) and more! See the list of deals below.
Comments / 0