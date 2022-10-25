Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Three bold predictions
The Ohio State football team takes its undefeated record to Happy Valley to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is about to play its most challenging game of the season. The Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State for the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. This is Ohio State’s first real road test of the season.
Penn State-Ohio State Prediction: Still Chasing the Buckeyes
The Lions' path to victory requires them to thread multiple needles Saturday at Beaver Stadium.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Kirk Herbstreit Names The No. 1 Team In College Football
We're halfway through the 2022 college football season and the contenders have pretty clearly distinguished themselves from the pretenders. For ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, one team stands out as the No. 1 team in the nation. Appearing on SportsCenter, Herbstreit said that he's down to Tennessee and Ohio State as the...
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia
On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
5-star CB Cormani McClain makes shocking recruiting decision
Five-star cornerback recruit Cormani McClain made a shocking announcement on Thursday. McClain is a 5-star cornerback from Lakeland, Fla. He was expected by many to commit to Florida, but he actually chose Miami. McClain had three hats in front of him from which he chose during his announcement: Alabama, Florida,...
5-Star James Smith Decision Could Be Part of Historic Package Deal
Could five-star prospect James Smith be part of a package deal with another five-star? Read here to learn more about this potential dynamic duo.
"Heck Yeah" LSU Coach Brian Kelly Says He's Looking Forward to Playing Alabama
The LSU head coach also gave injury updates on several key players
Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year
College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 Teams Entering Week 9
We're heading into Week 9 of the 2022 college football season and the first College Football Playoff poll has yet to be released. So Paul Finebaum is getting a jumpstart by unveiling his top four. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Finebaum listed Ohio State as his No. 1...
Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005
Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
Here’s what Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ crew thinks of Penn State’s chances vs. Ohio State
“I was not this far ahead of the game as they are right now,” Heisman winner Reggie Bush said of Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
CBS Sports reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections following wild Week 8
With more than half of the regular college football season in the rearview, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has released his updated bowl projections going into Week 9. The results of Week 8 games weren’t as impactful as those of Week 7, however, several top-25 teams fell, shaking up the postseason picture outside of the College Football Playoff.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 1 of playoffs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — We've made it — the first week of high school football playoffs is upon us. To get the playoffs started, 10TV's Dom Tiberi will be at New Albany vs. Westerville North for Game of the Week. First & 10 featured games:. Game of the Week:...
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
Comments / 0