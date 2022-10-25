ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ohio State football vs. Penn State: Three bold predictions

The Ohio State football team takes its undefeated record to Happy Valley to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is about to play its most challenging game of the season. The Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State for the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. This is Ohio State’s first real road test of the season.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

We're halfway through the 2022 college football season and the contenders have pretty clearly distinguished themselves from the pretenders. For ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit, one team stands out as the No. 1 team in the nation. Appearing on SportsCenter, Herbstreit said that he's down to Tennessee and Ohio State as the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Reveals His Pick For Coach Of The Year

College football coaching legend Steve Spurrier has revealed who he thinks should be the 2022 Coach of the Year. The former South Carolina leader named Tennessee head coach Jos Heupel as this year's leading candidate for the award. Understandably, he cited the Volunteers' gutsy win over the Alabama Crimson Tide as the selling point for his argument.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Ranks His Top 4 Teams Entering Week 9

We're heading into Week 9 of the 2022 college football season and the first College Football Playoff poll has yet to be released. So Paul Finebaum is getting a jumpstart by unveiling his top four. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, Finebaum listed Ohio State as his No. 1...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS
Sporting News

Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury

The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy