The Ohio State football team takes its undefeated record to Happy Valley to play the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon. Here are three predictions. The Ohio State football team is about to play its most challenging game of the season. The Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to take on Penn State for the Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. This is Ohio State’s first real road test of the season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO