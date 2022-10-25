McRib is back for limited time as McDonald's announces 'farewell tour'

NEW YORK — This could be the last chance for fast food fans to get their hands on a McDonald's McRib as the golden arches prepares to say goodbye to the saucy sandwich.

Starting Oct. 31, the seasoned, boneless pork sensation that's slathered in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with slivered onions and pickles, will be back on menus for a limited time.

"We can't say for certain what the future holds. But for now, fans should enjoy the McRib while they can, because it won't be returning nationwide anytime soon," a spokesperson for McDonald's said in a statement to ABC News' Good Morning America.

"After three straight years headlining McDonald's nationwide menu each fall, the iconic sandwich is embarking on a 'Farewell Tour,'" McDonald's said in a press release. "Like any true farewell tour, we're hoping this isn't a 'goodbye' ... because as our McRib stans have experienced time and time again: you never know when – or if – the McRib is coming back."

The now-famous sandwich first hit menus in 1980, got a mini version in 2003 and prompted a McRib locator in 2008 so fans could track down which locations had it available. In 2021, McDonald's USA created it's first NFT offering a digital version of the McRib.

The sandwich may be gone, but for superfans who hope to enjoy more of the McRib legacy, McDonald's is launching a line of merch.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.