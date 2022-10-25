ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years

The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
CHEYENNE, WY
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
WYOMING STATE
UWYO Planetarium Finally Reopens And With A Full November Lineup

After the flooding we had in August, causing electrical-related damage to its theater equipment, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium has been closed for almost three months. But good news! The planetarium is now fully operational and will soon resume its regular monthly programming schedule, according to a release.
LARAMIE, WY
Most Outrageous Yelp Reviews Of Cheyenne Bars

The word "Karen" gets thrown around a lot when you think of customers torturing people working in the food service or customer service industry. We've all seen it. Someone doesn't get their way and they turn into a "Karen". But, if they're not careful, they can turn into an "Atomic Karen" like Stan's dad on South Park. That's a whole different level!
CHEYENNE, WY
Show Us Your Picks: Week Nine

LARAMIE -- Your Hawaiian word of the day is Lanakila. And for the third straight week, the eight-person panel thinks the Cowboys do just that when they travel to the islands to take on Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Mountain Time. Wyoming took care...
LARAMIE, WY
Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes

If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
LARAMIE, WY
John Hoyland Named a Midseason All-American by PFF

LARAMIE -- Pro Football Focus (PFF) has named its Midseason College Football All-America Teams and Wyoming place-kicker John Hoyland has been named to PFF’s Second Team All-America squad. N.C. State place-kicker Christopher Dunn was PFF’s First Team selection. Hoyland is currently No. 1 in the nation in field...
LARAMIE, WY
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie

A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
LARAMIE, WY
WyoPreps High School Football Playoffs Poll

We're excited that the postseason in prep football around Wyoming is here. The three-week run to the title begins with first-round or quarterfinal action this weekend. Forty teams enter the playoffs with dreams of winning a championship. The goal is to get to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie and give yourself a chance.
LARAMIE, WY
The Laramie Depot Open House Is Happening November

Mark your calendars! The Laramie Historic Railroad Depot is hosting an open house and EVERYONE IS INVITED!. The Depot's annual open house will be happening for two days, Saturday and Sunday, on November 12th and 13th. This free event will have so many fun activities going on, the whole family can enjoy the fun!
LARAMIE, WY
Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events

Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
CHEYENNE, WY
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Celebrate Halloween On Ice This Saturday in Laramie

Join Toyota of Laramie and High Altitude Skating this weekend and celebrate Halloween on ice!. Spooky Family Skate Night is the perfect opportunity to introduce kids and adults to ice skating. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, all are welcome to join in on the icy fun!. There...
LARAMIE, WY
Get Your Pup A FREE Photoshoot in Laramie

Halloween isn't only for us humans. Our furry little friends can have some fun too! Our favorite doggie daycare, Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort will be hosting a free Halloween Dog Photoshoot! Or should I say... PAWtoshoot. Get your best friend dressed up and be a model for a...
LARAMIE, WY
Weekend In Laramie: HOMECOMING EDITION

Welcome home cowboys! We're in for a fun weekend! From Chancey Williams, a Rocky Horror Picture show, and the big Homecoming game this weekend, we'll be packed and busy! We all deserve some fun!. Friday, October 21. GhostChase 2022. Spend the two weeks leading up to Halloween by completing various...
LARAMIE, WY
