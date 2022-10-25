Read full article on original website
Snow Possible Between Cheyenne And Rawlins Wednesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says snow is possible today for an area of southeast Wyoming between Rawlins and Cheyenne, with the heaviest snow expected in the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Here's a look ahead for the...
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends Cheyenne Attorney For Three Years
The Wyoming Supreme Court has suspended Cheyenne attorney Cody Jerabek for three years. According to a news release from the Wyoming State Bar, the suspension stems from Jerabek's actions in a lawsuit. In the case, a client represented by Jerabek was being sued after the client's business caught on fire and the fire spread to another business.
Accumulating Snow Expected In Parts Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for some areas of southeastern and south-central Wyoming. Snow accumulations are possible, especially at higher elevations. As of 8 am on Sunday, Cheyenne and Laramie were not included in the warning or advisory...
UWYO Planetarium Finally Reopens And With A Full November Lineup
After the flooding we had in August, causing electrical-related damage to its theater equipment, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium has been closed for almost three months. But good news! The planetarium is now fully operational and will soon resume its regular monthly programming schedule, according to a release.
Look! Full Details On The Cheyenne Christmas Parade for 2022!
As the calendar flips to November, without bypassing Thanksgiving, we should probably think about the holidays, at least a little, right? Especially when you think of some of the holiday events that may be on the way, like, I don't know, a Christmas Parade. The Greater Cheyenne Chamber Of Commerce...
Most Outrageous Yelp Reviews Of Cheyenne Bars
The word "Karen" gets thrown around a lot when you think of customers torturing people working in the food service or customer service industry. We've all seen it. Someone doesn't get their way and they turn into a "Karen". But, if they're not careful, they can turn into an "Atomic Karen" like Stan's dad on South Park. That's a whole different level!
Show Us Your Picks: Week Nine
LARAMIE -- Your Hawaiian word of the day is Lanakila. And for the third straight week, the eight-person panel thinks the Cowboys do just that when they travel to the islands to take on Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Mountain Time. Wyoming took care...
Check Out This Home Outside Of Laramie With Yellowstone “Dutton” Vibes
If you're a fan of Yellowstone, you'll love this house outside of Laramie that is for sale at the low, low price of $1,150,000!. I like to think this home has some Dutton family home vibes to it, while also being a cabin-style of home. I also know, it's not a ranch, and it doesn't look spot-on like the Dutton family home, but, with a little imagination and a fire pit with chairs out front, you'll be sipping on whiskey and making big plans in no time!
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
Laramie County Firefighters Battle Explosion, Fire Near Carpenter
Laramie County Fire Districts 4 and 5 were among those who were called out to deal with a gas explosion and fire in a rural area of Laramie County on Thursday morning, according to social media posts. The explosion reportedly happened in the 100 block of county road 154 southeast...
John Hoyland Named a Midseason All-American by PFF
LARAMIE -- Pro Football Focus (PFF) has named its Midseason College Football All-America Teams and Wyoming place-kicker John Hoyland has been named to PFF’s Second Team All-America squad. N.C. State place-kicker Christopher Dunn was PFF’s First Team selection. Hoyland is currently No. 1 in the nation in field...
Facial Reconstruction Photo Released in Weld County Cold Case
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found four miles west of Platteville nearly 49 years ago. The agency posted a facial reconstruction photo of the woman on its Facebook page Thursday morning. According to the post, the caucasian woman's remains...
1 Dead, 1 Injured After SUV Rear-Ends Pickup North of Laramie
A Wyoming driver was killed and another injured Thursday after an SUV rear-ended a pickup north of Laramie, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Beck says troopers were called to the scene at milepost 322 on U.S. 30 around 11:20 a.m. Beck says 67-year-old Centennial resident Joseph...
WyoPreps High School Football Playoffs Poll
We're excited that the postseason in prep football around Wyoming is here. The three-week run to the title begins with first-round or quarterfinal action this weekend. Forty teams enter the playoffs with dreams of winning a championship. The goal is to get to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie and give yourself a chance.
The Laramie Depot Open House Is Happening November
Mark your calendars! The Laramie Historic Railroad Depot is hosting an open house and EVERYONE IS INVITED!. The Depot's annual open house will be happening for two days, Saturday and Sunday, on November 12th and 13th. This free event will have so many fun activities going on, the whole family can enjoy the fun!
Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events
Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
Celebrate Halloween On Ice This Saturday in Laramie
Join Toyota of Laramie and High Altitude Skating this weekend and celebrate Halloween on ice!. Spooky Family Skate Night is the perfect opportunity to introduce kids and adults to ice skating. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, all are welcome to join in on the icy fun!. There...
Get Your Pup A FREE Photoshoot in Laramie
Halloween isn't only for us humans. Our furry little friends can have some fun too! Our favorite doggie daycare, Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort will be hosting a free Halloween Dog Photoshoot! Or should I say... PAWtoshoot. Get your best friend dressed up and be a model for a...
Weekend In Laramie: HOMECOMING EDITION
Welcome home cowboys! We're in for a fun weekend! From Chancey Williams, a Rocky Horror Picture show, and the big Homecoming game this weekend, we'll be packed and busy! We all deserve some fun!. Friday, October 21. GhostChase 2022. Spend the two weeks leading up to Halloween by completing various...
