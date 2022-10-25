Read full article on original website
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Teenagers Will Be The Drivers Of Big Rig Trucks
Trick or treating for a cure
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFO
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.
bethesdamagazine.com
Scratch Kitchen owner pushes through tragedy to open Olney eatery
For many new business owners, opening their doors can mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter. But for Bernie Rousseau, starting her Olney eatery was fueled by a need to push through a family tragedy. The same day that Rousseau got her keys to her location for Scratch Kitchen...
titantime.org
Local Cafe Bueno Brings Authentic Mexican to Frederick
Looking for authentic Mexican food in the heart of Frederick? Cafe Bueno, located on E 4th St in Downtown Frederick, serves plates of traditional Mexican cuisine that is full of flavor. It is sure to cure your craving for a spicy, vibrant meal and will not leave you with any type of stomach pain or gurgling, like well-known Taco Bell. Cafe Bueno is a family owned and operated small business that will deliver you the most authentic Mexican food there is in Frederick.
Parkville bakery celebrates its re-opening with world record for icing cupcakes
BALTIMORE -- A bakery in Parkville is hosting a celebration for its grand reopening at a new location. To mark the milestone, the bakery owner broke the world record for icing the most cupcakes in one minute.Enchanted Cakes and Treats in Parkville cut the ribbon to welcome its grand reopening after a year and a half of construction and remodeling.Those people who want to sink their teeth into something sweet don't have to look too far. The bakery moved down the street. It offers 26 cupcake flavors, brownies, cake pops and 30 different flavors of milkshakes."Tastes like an orange creamsicle,"...
franchising.com
Roy Rogers Restaurants Brings Back Limited Time Favorite For The Holiday Season
Western-Theme QSR Announces Return of Steak and Cheese Sandwich and Introduces Mozzarella Sticks. October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Frederick, MD - Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., is announcing the return of a highly-anticipated limited-time menu offering, introducing a new side and launching its gift card promotion just in time for the holidays. Starting October 24, the restaurant’s popular Steak and Cheese Sandwich will return to the menu and Mozzarella Sticks will make their debut.
tjchronicle.com
The Pauls take on The Great Frederick Fair
As the Great Frederick Fair opened its gates on September 15, many people of different ethnicities flooded its attractions and food vendors after the fair had to close due to the 2020-2021 Pandemic. Along with that there was also the incident with John Marvin Weed Jr, who sadly passed away after being assaulted by two teens. We went around to ask people about how they felt about this year’s fair. I first asked 12th grader Nico Truini about their overall experience to which they replied with, “it was a positive overall experience, I had fun.” I then asked if there was anything they felt could have been better about the fair. To this, they said, “I wish the games didn’t cost so much money, wish there were more activity for the flat broke people,” and then adding on that “last year I left with a lot more money, overall the majority was the same, there weren’t any lawn mowing roomba.” Moving on from the painful lack of roomba, I ended our interview asking if they had any advice for people who had gone yet. “Don’t play the games,” they said. Overall it seems that the fair can be quite expensive, but we wanted to ask more people to get a better understanding of how the fair was this year. Therefore, the co-author of this article, Paul Lian, did an interview of his own.
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
WJLA
Jack Russell Terrier missing after it escapes Maryland arena still wearing racing muzzle
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — While competing in a Jack Russell Terrier Race at The Washington International Horse Show in Prince George's County on Friday, Evangeline, a British Grit breed, ran from the arena with her racing muzzle on, racing officials said. Officials are asking for help locating her...
washco-md.net
Doub’s Woods Park Bathroom Closure
HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 26, 2022) – Effective Wednesday October 26, 2022, the Washington County Parks and Recreation Department announces the bathrooms at Doub’s Woods Park will be closed for maintenance. The bathrooms will remain closed until the park re-opens in the spring of 2023. For additional information, please...
Brand new fire station opened in Pasadena, twice as big as old one
Today, there was a grand opening for a new fire station in Anne Arundel County. This "grand opening" has emphasis on the "grand."
fox5dc.com
Gordon Ramsay opens Fish & Chips restaurant at The Wharf
WASHINGTON - Internationally renowned chef Gordon Ramsay is now serving his signature fish and chips at The Wharf. Ramsay's Fish & Chips restaurant opened Wednesday at 665 Wharf Street Southwest, making it the third location of the franchise in the U.S. According to the seafood spot's website, the restaurant has...
rockvillenights.com
Vera Bradley closes at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Has closed at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Their space has been cleared out. Vera Bradley opened here in June 2012. That's an impressive run, but apparently not enough to survive the moribund Montgomery County economy that has claimed so many victims in recent years.
Shipley Do-Nuts coming to Odenton
Shipley Do-Nut shop is opening in Odenton, MD. The first shop opened in Houston, TX. This is the first shop to open in the Mid-Atlantic.
Paying tribute to Smokey Robinson: Tony-nominated star comes to Frederick
Tony-nominated Broadway star Charl Brown pays tribute to Smokey Robinson at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, MD. in “Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson”. Brown’s critically acclaimed portrayal of Robinson in “Motown: The Musical” on Broadway earned him that Tony nomination. The tribute show plays for one night only at the […]
rockvillenights.com
Peeping Tom spotted in Rockville
A Peeping Tom was reported to Montgomery County police in Rockville early yesterday morning, October 28, 2022. The sex offense incident was reported at an apartment building in the 13000 block of Twinbrook Parkway at 3:10 AM Friday. That is in the vicinity of the Halpine View apartments.
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
Jurassic corn maze contains dinosaurs, hidden surprises in Gambrills, Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A corn maze in Gambrills, Maryland, is challenging fans of the Jurassic era to find their way through eight acres of corn that showcases various dinosaurs, according to event staff.Most people will make their way through the Maryland Corn Maze's Jurassic-shaped puzzle made of corn in about an hour, event staff said.The maze is peppered with dinosaurs to delight youngsters and adults alike, according to event staff.Visitors can play a GPS-coordinated game on their phone to heighten the adventure, event staff said.There will also be pumpkins, zip lines, slingshots, a tire mountain, hay climbs, a gigantic straw pyramid, pony rides, a petting farm, and other sources of entertainment, according to event staff.Food will be available to visitors too. They can munch on kettle corn and fresh-dipped corn dogs, event staff said.
wnav.com
New Fire Department House Grand Opening Today at 2:30 pm.
A formal grand opening ceremony will be held today at 2:30 p.m. for the new Jacobsville Fire Station 10. The new station is at 3700 Mountain Road, Pasadena, Maryland. County Executive Steuart Pittman and Anne Arundel County Fire Chief Trisha Wolford will be in attendance to make remarks and commemorate this exciting occasion with a hose uncoupling. The public and media are invited to attend.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
With the excitement for the new Amazon Fresh store on Shady Grove Road now on hold until next year, attention returns to the construction site of the future Wegmans at the corner of Rockville Pike and Halpine Road. Wegmans will be the anchor retail tenant in B.F. Saul's Twinbrook Quarter development, and will be in the ground floor of the Phase 1 building of that massive project. Twinbrook Quarter is the most highly-anticipated real estate project in Rockville since Rockville Town Square, nearly two decades ago, and Wegmans is the jewel in the Twinbrook Quarter crown as far as Rockville residents are concerned.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Building at Potomac Woods Plaza
A vehicle was driven into the Walgreens at 1075 Seven Locks Rd in Potomac Woods Plaza on Friday, October 28, around 11am. According to Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Pete Piringer, EMS is currently evaluating one adult (driver) and no patrons were injured. We will post an update when more information becomes available. Feature photo courtesy of Sam Polland (@samthelender on Instagram).
Comments / 0