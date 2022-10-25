ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/24

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we want to be there to help celebrate one of life’s special milestones: the birth of your baby. We created our Birthing Center with your family in mind. Our friendly and experienced physicians, midwife, and nurses are ready to provide the care you need before your delivery, during your stay and after your baby is born.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
In My Closet Serves Women of Hopkins County

In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
SSHS Choir Advances 16 to Pre-Area

On October 15, 16 SSHS Choir students made the Region IV All Region choir and advanced to Pre-Area. Many of our advancing students were first time region qualifiers for the TMEA All State process. They gave up many hours after school and on Saturdays for rehearsal. Their hard work and dedication really paid off!
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Obituary for Charlie George

Funeral service for Charlie George, age 80 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs with Elmore Garrett and Jackie Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Winterfield Cemetery with Joshua Taylor, Justin McComb, Brad Flues, JJ Cummings, Parker Cummings, Dylan Harton, Brent Harton and Cayden Barr serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
PICKTON, TX
6 Different Lots & Land Tracts Looking for Their Forever Home

On Dolly Road, in established subdivision, is where you’ll find this 2.4 acre! Great location to build your dream home on this quiet road with one inlet! Spacious lot with a water view and access. It’s just a few miles from Interstate 30 for easy commuting and an easy drive to downtown Sulphur Springs. Don’t miss out, there aren’t many lots available in Sulphur Springs ISD. $58,000.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
PJC announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni

Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
PARIS, TX
Wildcats JV team falls to Kaufman

Kaufman’s kickoff went out of bounds giving the Cats the starting position at their own 37 yard line. The Cats came out with screen pass to Gage Gideon for a short gain. Jaylen Thompson picked up four yards. The Wildcats moved the chains with a 12 yard completion to Colten Privitt. Jaylen Thompson’s next carry went for a gain of 11, picking up another Sulphur Springs first down. After two short runs by Thomson, Gideon snagged a deflected pass to pick up seven. The Cats were not able to convert 4th and short, turning the ball over on downs.
KAUFMAN, TX
NETBIO moves 3,300 cattle during October sale

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its October cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market last Friday, selling 3,391 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. David Fowler, Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner and NETBIO board member, said, “It was a very good sale. The market was...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Chamber Connection for 10/19 by Butch Burney

Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Obituary for Miguel Cadena

Miguel Angel Cadena Ugalde passed away on October 18, 2022, in Mesquite, TX, at the age of 56. He was born on August 25, 1966, in Atizapan Mexico, Mexico, the son of Mario Cadena and Maria Ugalde Rojo. He married Alejandra Martinez on July 4, 2010, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He studied political science and worked as a used car salesman, bail bonds man, and a minister. He was a member of Casa de Paz in Paris, TX.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Theresa Pennington

Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Maxine Dodd

Graveside service for Maxine Dodd, age 81 of Como, Texas will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev, CJ Duffy officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Dodd passed on October 24, 2022 at Carriage House Manor. Maxine was bon on...
COMO, TX
LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/20- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST

We did not hit up Gilmer during their celebration but rather as they were getting ready for the big event. The Yamboree happens to fall on the same weekend as the Hopkins County Stew Festival, so the choices guests have to make for which amazing event they are going to attend is a tough one. Their festival is a week long celebration with events every day following up to the big event on Saturday. Be sure to check out the website to find the items you want to participate in.
GILMER, TX
SSMS celebrates high achievers

Sulphur Springs Middle School recently spotlighted several students the first nine weeks for their outstanding achievement. 6th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award winners from left: Cason Cowden, Emeree Sappelt, Mya Anguiano, Presley Bland, Kimberlin Mejia, Nayeli Angel and Rayley Ruthart. 7th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Sulphur Springs, TX
