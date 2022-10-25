Read full article on original website
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/24
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we want to be there to help celebrate one of life’s special milestones: the birth of your baby. We created our Birthing Center with your family in mind. Our friendly and experienced physicians, midwife, and nurses are ready to provide the care you need before your delivery, during your stay and after your baby is born.
In My Closet Serves Women of Hopkins County
In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
SSHS Choir Advances 16 to Pre-Area
On October 15, 16 SSHS Choir students made the Region IV All Region choir and advanced to Pre-Area. Many of our advancing students were first time region qualifiers for the TMEA All State process. They gave up many hours after school and on Saturdays for rehearsal. Their hard work and dedication really paid off!
Obituary for Charlie George
Funeral service for Charlie George, age 80 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 2:00P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way in Sulphur Springs with Elmore Garrett and Jackie Culpepper officiating. Interment will follow at Winterfield Cemetery with Joshua Taylor, Justin McComb, Brad Flues, JJ Cummings, Parker Cummings, Dylan Harton, Brent Harton and Cayden Barr serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
2022 Hopkins County Fall Festival Creative Arts Contest results
Hopkins County Fall Festival Fair goers were treated to a great weekend of weather. Results are in for the 2022 Creative Arts Contest. There were 141 entries in this year’s fair, down a little from previous years, but the quality was definitely evident! Below are the results of winners for Best of Show:
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation names Vaughans as 2023 gala chairs
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors looks forward to the 2023 Gala Chairs, Whitney and Logan Vaughan, putting their spin on the time-honored tradition of the Lights of Life Gala. Whitney, a nutrition coach and former teacher, and Logan, managing partner of Chad’s Media, LLC as...
6 Different Lots & Land Tracts Looking for Their Forever Home
On Dolly Road, in established subdivision, is where you’ll find this 2.4 acre! Great location to build your dream home on this quiet road with one inlet! Spacious lot with a water view and access. It’s just a few miles from Interstate 30 for easy commuting and an easy drive to downtown Sulphur Springs. Don’t miss out, there aren’t many lots available in Sulphur Springs ISD. $58,000.
PJC announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/28
Meet Whiskey, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Whiskey is a heeler mix, not even a year old yet. He is fully vetted and microchipped and ready to find his forever home. Whiskey is great with other dogs and would be great with kids. He just wants a home to call his own. Please help him get out of the shelter and into a home.
Wildcats JV team falls to Kaufman
Kaufman’s kickoff went out of bounds giving the Cats the starting position at their own 37 yard line. The Cats came out with screen pass to Gage Gideon for a short gain. Jaylen Thompson picked up four yards. The Wildcats moved the chains with a 12 yard completion to Colten Privitt. Jaylen Thompson’s next carry went for a gain of 11, picking up another Sulphur Springs first down. After two short runs by Thomson, Gideon snagged a deflected pass to pick up seven. The Cats were not able to convert 4th and short, turning the ball over on downs.
NETBIO moves 3,300 cattle during October sale
The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its October cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market last Friday, selling 3,391 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. David Fowler, Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner and NETBIO board member, said, “It was a very good sale. The market was...
Chamber Connection for 10/19 by Butch Burney
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Obituary for Miguel Cadena
Miguel Angel Cadena Ugalde passed away on October 18, 2022, in Mesquite, TX, at the age of 56. He was born on August 25, 1966, in Atizapan Mexico, Mexico, the son of Mario Cadena and Maria Ugalde Rojo. He married Alejandra Martinez on July 4, 2010, in Sulphur Springs, TX. He studied political science and worked as a used car salesman, bail bonds man, and a minister. He was a member of Casa de Paz in Paris, TX.
Vendor map and info for 53rd annual Hopkins County Stew
VENDOR MARKET INFO (spot map/ business/ goods):. 12 Long Lost Sister Boutique Women’s Wear & Accs. 13 Crystalline Creations Handcrafted Crystal Jewelry. 20 Tumblin’ Over You Tumblers, Keychains, Pens, Water Bottles. 21 These Heifers Gift Barn Women’s Wear & Accs. 22 Community Players T-Shirts, Firepit Raffle. 23...
Obituary for Theresa Pennington
Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
Obituary for Maxine Dodd
Graveside service for Maxine Dodd, age 81 of Como, Texas will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Como Cemetery with Rev, CJ Duffy officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Mrs. Dodd passed on October 24, 2022 at Carriage House Manor. Maxine was bon on...
LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/20- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
We did not hit up Gilmer during their celebration but rather as they were getting ready for the big event. The Yamboree happens to fall on the same weekend as the Hopkins County Stew Festival, so the choices guests have to make for which amazing event they are going to attend is a tough one. Their festival is a week long celebration with events every day following up to the big event on Saturday. Be sure to check out the website to find the items you want to participate in.
SSMS celebrates high achievers
Sulphur Springs Middle School recently spotlighted several students the first nine weeks for their outstanding achievement. 6th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award winners from left: Cason Cowden, Emeree Sappelt, Mya Anguiano, Presley Bland, Kimberlin Mejia, Nayeli Angel and Rayley Ruthart. 7th grade Sulphur Springs Middle School Spotlight award...
Awe-Inspiring Sunsets from this 4bed/2ba Farmhouse on 46 Acres
With HIGH SPEED INTERNET (Fiber Optics), you’ll be able to work from home while sitting on the large back porch overlooking a private lake. Easy-to-clean luxury vinyl plank flooring gives off elegant vibes. The large kitchen boasts granite countertops, modern open shelving, stainless steel appliances & space for family cooking.
Tyler AKC kennel club dog show in Sulphur Springs 2022
Bow wow, woof woof and splish splash! The Tyler Kennel Club graced Sulphur Springs this weekend with all manner of pooches great and small.
