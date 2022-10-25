Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Every Kill in 'Halloween Ends' Ranked, From Worst to Best
The following articles contain major spoilers for Halloween Ends.The final chapter of the latest Halloween trilogy has arrived, and it's fair to say not everyone will rank it high in their list of the best Halloween movies. Halloween Ends picks up four years after Halloween Kills, with Michael Myers not seen since that night. Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) now lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak), while a new character named Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) soon enters their lives, resulting in fatal consequences.
Collider
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
Collider
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Collider
'All Quiet on the Western Front': Differences Between the Book and the Netflix Movie
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for All Quiet on the Western Front.All Quiet on the Western Front, the German anti-war literary masterpiece by Erich Maria Remarque, has received a new adaptation, which is now playing in select theaters and is coming to Netflix on October 28th. Narrated by Paul Bäumer, an ambitious young man who fights in the German army on the French front in World War I, All Quiet on the Western Front is a decidedly unromantic, brutally accurate, and unapologetically discomfiting take on the woeful meaninglessness of war. Remarque epitomizes the devastating effects of war on the soldiers fighting on the front who are subject to constant physical dangers and life-threatening attacks.
Collider
‘Halloween’ Needs to Revisit the Jamie Lloyd Character Next
Now that Halloween Ends has been released, for better or worse the 44 year story between Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers has come to an end. It’s not the end of Michael Myers though. Director David Gordon Green has admitted that the franchise will keep going somehow, even though his trilogy is complete. So what should be next? The easiest path would be to remake the 1978 original Halloween. The flashback sequences in Halloween Kills were the most beloved part of that sequel. Perhaps someone could find a way to recreate that magic but in a fresh way. Another option, one that would be the most intriguing, would be to revisit the forgotten character of Jamie Lloyd.
Collider
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
Collider
'Prey for the Devil' Review: Catholic Propaganda Disguised as a Cliche Horror Movie
Possession films exist in a weird cultural landscape. On one hand, Western culture grew at the heart of Christianity, so it makes sense that we keep exploring demons as a source of horror. The idea of Hell is so engraved in our minds that even people who don’t identify as Christians might feel afraid watching a devoted priest perform an exorcism on screen. However, movies focused on demonic possession frequently feel like advertising, as if horror was a vehicle to spread the word that we should have faith in religion. More often than not, we can ignore the message if we’d like and just enjoy a scary movie. Prey for the Devil, however, seems to have been developed as deliberate propaganda.
Collider
How to Watch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Released in 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic chaotic whirlwind of song, dance, drag, and horror. A not-so-scary scary movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show features the classic B movie horror tropes of a broken down car, a mad scientist, and crashing thunder outside a haunted castle alongside technicolor costumes, neon lights, gaudy art, and LGBTQ+ culture, something that wasn’t often featured in mainstream media at the time. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and its aesthetic changed art, film, and fashion in abundance!
Collider
Sneak Preview '23: 10 Thrillers Moviegoers Are Looking Forward To Seeing In 2023
Fans of thrillers have a lot to look forward to this coming year. There are plenty of great films just around the corner that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Among the superhero and fantasy films, there are plenty of intriguing, provocative, and original stories hitting our screens with a sprinkling of recognizable IPs that will draw in crowds. With movies such as Killers of the Flower Moonfrom the great Martin Scorsese to the beginning of Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, there's a lot to look forward to.
Collider
The Classic Films Steven Spielberg Nearly Directed, From 'Rain Man' to 'Harry Potter'
Does any director have a better filmography than Steven Spielberg? It’s all a matter of opinion, but when you see a list that includes Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and Catch Me If You Can — and you’re not even a quarter of the way through — it becomes hard to argue otherwise. In his 50-plus years in the industry, Spielberg has left a mark no other director can compete with, and his films continue to delight everyone from the most casual of moviegoers to the most ardent of critics. Even as he nears his 80th birthday, he is still reliably making films that rival his greatest work. With The Fablemans looking to be the latest candidate for his late-career masterpiece, the power of his filmography looks set to grow even further.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated A24 Movies On Letterboxd
Slashers like Pearl are undoubtedly on viewers’ to-watch lists this Halloween, as the A24 horror film has gained notoriety for how brilliantly twisted it is. The New York-based indie entertainment company, A24, has produced numerous movies outside the horror genre, too, with several critically-acclaimed ones worth checking out for fans who enjoy their films’ general narrative styles and artistic (and often quirky) vibe.
Collider
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
Collider
How Hiro Murai Creates Cinematic Masterpieces for TV
Television director Hiro Murai has a knack for creating shows that feel cinematic. Whether directing a comedy or drama, his love of high-contrast visuals, gallows humor, and evocative camera movement elevate any script to a whole new level. Hallmarks of Murai's style include aerial shots, smooth camera movement, and auditory crescendos that amp up a sequence's tension. He's a master when it comes to encasing a shot in darkness, drawing the viewer's eye to a particular focal point. To further understand how Murai achieves his enviable style, this article will examine 3 unique season premieres directed by Murai and describe how he made each of them exemplary.
Collider
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
Collider
One Man's Trash Is Another Man's Treasure: 14 Best Low-Budget Movies of the '80s, According to IMDb
Some movies earn their cult status by creating rich, believable characters and engaging narratives. Then there are films such as The Room and Sharknado, which have been critiqued as some of the worst movies ever made, but they’ve still amassed a cult following. This recalls an apt proverb: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” By breaking the “rules” of filmmaking, trash cinema exists in its own space, outside the mainstream. In other words, they’re so bad they’re good.
Collider
Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas' Second Mondo Poster Auction Ends Today
Alamo Drafthouse has launched a new Mondo poster auction, with the aim to raise money for the Alamo Community Fund — a fund that is dedicated to supporting charitable organizations in each of the communities where an Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is located nationwide. This is the second Mondo poster auction put on by the company, with the first taking place in December 2020. The current poster auction ends today, October 27, 2022.
Collider
‘Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Episodes Ranked, From Messy to Mind-Blowing
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of CuriositiesGuillermo del Toro did something truly special with Cabinet of Curiosities, a new horror anthology available right now on Netflix. The show's first season invites eight different filmmakers to direct a brilliant collection of spooky stories. Each director has their own vision for a horror story, resulting in a season where every episode feels fresh to the viewer. However, that’s also what leads to some unevenness because if there’s something true to any anthology is that some episodes will shine most than others. So, now that all the episodes are finally available on the streaming platform, it’s time for us to rank the first season of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.
Collider
How Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Friendship Developed Over the Years in ‘House of the Dragon’
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.One of the biggest differences between House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood is the friendship between Alicent (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy). The complex relationship between the two characters has become a driving force for the show's plot and adds a layer of complication to the eventual fallout. Throughout the season, the dynamic has changed many times over. The back-and-forth made it difficult to keep track of their relationship, but it added a realism to the characters that was missing from the novel. The relationship between these two royal women has become an important part of the story. So, with the season finale released, the time has come to review and understand all the ups and downs that got Rhaenyra and Alicent to where they are.
Collider
'Chucky' Creator Explains How He Gathered Jennifer Tilly's Entourage for "Death on Denial"
While its sophomore season has been collecting praise left and right, it was this past Wednesday’s episode of Syfy and USA Network’s horror series Chucky that really had audiences talking. Titled “Death on Denial,” the latest installment not only reintroduced the long-lost Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), the non-binary children of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), but it also saw a host of Tilly’s real-life friends appear (at the behest of Glen and Glenda) to take part in a welcome home dinner that Tiffany threw for her twins.
Comments / 0