Does any director have a better filmography than Steven Spielberg? It’s all a matter of opinion, but when you see a list that includes Jaws, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T., Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and Catch Me If You Can — and you’re not even a quarter of the way through — it becomes hard to argue otherwise. In his 50-plus years in the industry, Spielberg has left a mark no other director can compete with, and his films continue to delight everyone from the most casual of moviegoers to the most ardent of critics. Even as he nears his 80th birthday, he is still reliably making films that rival his greatest work. With The Fablemans looking to be the latest candidate for his late-career masterpiece, the power of his filmography looks set to grow even further.

