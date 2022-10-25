Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
purewow.com
Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry's Tell-All, Panic Over 'The Crown' Season 5 & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 27, 2022. Prince Harry announced that his brand-new memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10, 2023. The royal family confirmed that King Charles will auction 14 of Queen Elizabeth’s racehorses that were passed down to him. According to Hello! magazine, this is standard procedure for the reigning monarch.
purewow.com
How Worried Should the Royal Family Be About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’?￼
War of the Waleses? More like war on The Crown. Ever since it was confirmed that season 5 of the hit Netflix series will stream beginning November 9, the royal floodgates have opened with everyone from the former U.K. Prime Minister Sir John Major to Dame Judi Dench sounding off on all the reasons the show needs a fictional disclaimer (which it just added to the trailer), a delayed air date and more.
purewow.com
This Is Not a Drill: Prince Harry’s Memoir Finally Has a Release Date, Cover and Title
After some delays and pushback, Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir *finally* has a release date and title. And that’s not even the best part. Royal admirers have the chance to see the exclusive book cover as well. The Duke of Sussex is publishing a new memoir, titled Spare,...
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
purewow.com
We Compared the Sold-Out Charlotte Tilbury Foundation with a $14 Dupe
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The holiday season is approaching, and best-selling products are already flying off the shelves. This includes the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood...
Euromillions winner who scooped £108m on lottery says life after jackpot was ‘quite boring’
A EuroMillions winner who scooped a £108 million jackpot has revealed he initially found life as a rich man ‘boring’.Neil Trotter, a former mechanic, won the transnational draw in March 2014 after buying £10 worth of Lucky Dip tickets, one of which matched the seven numbers needed to scoop the sizeable jackpot.With his winnings, Mr Trotter swapped his Ford Focus for a fleet of luxury supercars, including as Jaguars and Porsches. He also bought a Grade-II listed mansion situated within a sprawling 400-acre estate and a lake.Eight years on from his life-changing win, Mr Trotter has admitted that leaving work...
purewow.com
Jennifer Garner Threw a ‘Wedding’ for Herself to Celebrate Her 50th Birthday
It sounds like Jennifer Garner had quite the unusual 50th birthday celebration. According to an interview the Adam Project star conducted with Town & Country, she apparently threw herself a “wedding” to celebrate 5 decades of life. While Garner seems to enjoy more laid-back affairs, like cooking at...
