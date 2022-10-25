ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry's Tell-All, Panic Over 'The Crown' Season 5 & More

Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of October 27, 2022. Prince Harry announced that his brand-new memoir, Spare, will be released on January 10, 2023. The royal family confirmed that King Charles will auction 14 of Queen Elizabeth’s racehorses that were passed down to him. According to Hello! magazine, this is standard procedure for the reigning monarch.
purewow.com

How Worried Should the Royal Family Be About Season 5 of ‘The Crown’?￼

War of the Waleses? More like war on The Crown. Ever since it was confirmed that season 5 of the hit Netflix series will stream beginning November 9, the royal floodgates have opened with everyone from the former U.K. Prime Minister Sir John Major to Dame Judi Dench sounding off on all the reasons the show needs a fictional disclaimer (which it just added to the trailer), a delayed air date and more.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

We Compared the Sold-Out Charlotte Tilbury Foundation with a $14 Dupe

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. The holiday season is approaching, and best-selling products are already flying off the shelves. This includes the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood...
The Independent

Euromillions winner who scooped £108m on lottery says life after jackpot was ‘quite boring’

A EuroMillions winner who scooped a £108 million jackpot has revealed he initially found life as a rich man ‘boring’.Neil Trotter, a former mechanic, won the transnational draw in March 2014 after buying £10 worth of Lucky Dip tickets, one of which matched the seven numbers needed to scoop the sizeable jackpot.With his winnings, Mr Trotter swapped his Ford Focus for a fleet of luxury supercars, including as Jaguars and Porsches. He also bought a Grade-II listed mansion situated within a sprawling 400-acre estate and a lake.Eight years on from his life-changing win, Mr Trotter has admitted that leaving work...
purewow.com

Jennifer Garner Threw a ‘Wedding’ for Herself to Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

It sounds like Jennifer Garner had quite the unusual 50th birthday celebration. According to an interview the Adam Project star conducted with Town & Country, she apparently threw herself a “wedding” to celebrate 5 decades of life. While Garner seems to enjoy more laid-back affairs, like cooking at...

