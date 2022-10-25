ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog

By Andy Koval
 3 days ago

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her.

Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street.

Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” across his floor to place her in her cage. Police believe that killed the dog and the husky was located deceased in the bathroom.

An additional husky was removed from the apartment by animal control.

Trujillo was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 12

Kirsten Welch
3d ago

This makes me so sick and angry! That poor dog, having to go through it's one sad, too short life living in fear of the one person in this world it yearned to be loved by and cared for. Huskies are such beautiful dogs. I hope this disgrace of a human rots in that miserable jail for a long time! I also hope some of his fellow inmates find out why he's there (undoubtedly, even habitual criminals tend to frown upon abusers of man's best friend 😠)

Reply
19
Pai
3d ago

The punishment should fit the crime. I have ZERO sympathy for someone who hurts an animal deliberately

Reply
15
Regina H.
3d ago

Sure hopes he gets the maximum sentence for animal cruelty.

Reply
15
 

WGN News

WGN News

