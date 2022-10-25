ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss

One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
saturdaytradition.com

Bill Busch addresses impact of season-ending injury to LB Nick Henrich

Bill Busch explained what losing linebacker Nick Henrich will mean for Nebraska’s defense moving forward. Losing Henrich will be a major loss for Nebraska’s defense. Henrich suffered a season-ending injury and will be out for the remainder of the season. Henrich is a defensive captain for Nebraska and the defense will need to move forward without him. Busch, who is the interim defensive coordinator, just experienced another challenge in his 1st season in the position.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois releases hype video for crucial B1G West road trip vs. Nebraska

Illinois football released its “block out the outside” hype video ahead of the matchup with B1G West ramifications against Nebraska. The Fighting Illini currently sit atop the West and are only focused on their product. Besides, their destiny is completely up to them at this point in the season. If Nebraska prevails, then there will be a 3-way tie between the Huskers, Illinois and Purdue for the lead in the division.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Bill Busch updates injury status of Nebraska DB Marques Buford Jr. ahead of Week 9

Bill Busch should be happy about this news. The Nebraska defensive coordinator should have safety Marques Buford Jr. ready to go for the Week 9 game against No. 17 Illinois. Buford was banged up in Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. The sophomore defensive back recorded 5 tackles before exiting the game. Overall, Buford has recorded 39 tackles and 2 interceptions. He picked off 2 passes in the Cornhuskers’ game against Georgia Southern.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises

Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
wearemillardsouth.com

New Football Coach Brings Wisdom

With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
OMAHA, NE
WausauPilot

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy