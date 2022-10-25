Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chris Hickman left off depth chartThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Mickey Joseph details how Tommi Hill used Week 8 bye to improve at receiver following position change
Mickey Joseph made the decision to move Tommi Hill from DB to WR this season. Nebraska had a bye in Week 8 which has gave Hill time to focus on getting better at his new position. As a DB, Hill has 10 solo tackles, 7 assisted tackles, and 4 pass...
Shatel: Mickey Joseph could make Nebraska's coaching search very interesting on Saturday
LINCOLN — Congratulations! Your ticket to Nebraska-Illinois on Saturday comes with unique access to a college football coaching search. Consider it being part of an 80,000-member special committee to Athletic Director Trev Alberts. Your voice will be heard. And you might even make an impact. A big impact. The...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: RB target decommits from Tulane
One of the top running back Nebraska football recruiting targets is now a free agent as a former Tulane commit has opened things up again. 3-star Tulane commit Arnold Barnes announced that he’s opening up his recruiting on Friday morning. There are a couple of things to take away...
Christopherson: However it plays out, Joseph's and staff's recruiting approach leaves right impression
Mickey Joseph was on the move, between one high school stop and another in Louisiana, talking recruiting while recruiting. This was back in May before he was Husker interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Yet he was already popular Mickey, the guy everyone around here seemed thrilled to have back with an 'N' on his wardrobe.
Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit
LINCOLN - Nebraska football will host a number of top 2024 recruits for Saturday's game against Illinois, including a five-star legacy who's committed to Ohio State and intends to tag along with his younger brother. Dylan Raiola, the nation's No. 1 2024 recruit according to multiple services, will return to...
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
Bill Busch addresses impact of season-ending injury to LB Nick Henrich
Bill Busch explained what losing linebacker Nick Henrich will mean for Nebraska’s defense moving forward. Losing Henrich will be a major loss for Nebraska’s defense. Henrich suffered a season-ending injury and will be out for the remainder of the season. Henrich is a defensive captain for Nebraska and the defense will need to move forward without him. Busch, who is the interim defensive coordinator, just experienced another challenge in his 1st season in the position.
Nebraska football: 3 keys and a prediction for Saturday vs. Illinois
In the wild, wild B1G West, anything can happen. And usually does week by week. It’s a division where a sense of normalcy leaves the room and madness ensues. Could this week add to the craziness? Why wouldn’t it?. Nebraska hosts Illinois in a key tilt. The No....
ESPN's FPI predicts Nebraska's chances of receiving a bowl bid through Week 8
Nebraska football is making quite the second-half comeback this season under interim coach Mickey Joseph. For him to lose the interim tag, however, a bowl game must be in the Huskers’ future. Is it?. ESPN’s FPI projects the chances of Nebraska reaching a bowl game at a very unfavorable...
Illinois releases hype video for crucial B1G West road trip vs. Nebraska
Illinois football released its “block out the outside” hype video ahead of the matchup with B1G West ramifications against Nebraska. The Fighting Illini currently sit atop the West and are only focused on their product. Besides, their destiny is completely up to them at this point in the season. If Nebraska prevails, then there will be a 3-way tie between the Huskers, Illinois and Purdue for the lead in the division.
Amie Just: A thought experiment as Nebraska takes another crack at ranked team
This weekend is an inflection point for Nebraska football. Under interim coach Mickey Joseph, the Huskers are 2-2, with one of those losses coming just six days after Joseph was elevated. The fifth game for Joseph and the Huskers is a tall task as No. 17 Illinois (6-1) comes to...
Bill Busch updates injury status of Nebraska DB Marques Buford Jr. ahead of Week 9
Bill Busch should be happy about this news. The Nebraska defensive coordinator should have safety Marques Buford Jr. ready to go for the Week 9 game against No. 17 Illinois. Buford was banged up in Nebraska’s 43-37 loss to Purdue. The sophomore defensive back recorded 5 tackles before exiting the game. Overall, Buford has recorded 39 tackles and 2 interceptions. He picked off 2 passes in the Cornhuskers’ game against Georgia Southern.
Nebraska Football: Big Ten 2023 schedule expected to offer few surprises
Nebraska football fans will find out who the Huskers will play in the Big Ten and when next year later today but anyone who was hoping for some big changes from the 2022 format are likely going to be disappointed. Earlier this month, there was talk that 2023 would be the first year that the Big Ten did away with divisions. However, that’s one of the changes that appear to have been shelved for at least one more year.
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Local painter captures Mickey Joseph’s first win, hand-delivers artwork to him
It had been a while since Ashley Spitsnogle had painted a Husker moment. A licensed Husker artist since 2018, Spitsnogle had previously painted former head coach Scott Frost during a Tunnel Walk, along with other moments over the last few seasons of Nebraska football. But, for an artist who needs...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
New Football Coach Brings Wisdom
With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that...
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
