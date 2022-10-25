ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
94.3 Lite FM

‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine

There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Gardens Aglow returns to walk-through experience

BOOTHBAY, Maine — For its eighth year of Gardens Aglow, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens announced that the light show would return as a walk-through experience. The event was only visible from a vehicle, since the start of the pandemic. According to spokesperson Lauren Healy, organizers expect around 120,000...
BOOTHBAY, ME
95.9 WCYY

24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive

We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

News Center Maine’s Todd Gutner Shares His Biggest Weather Secret

On News Center Maine's Morning Report Wednesday, meteorologist Todd Gutner shared what he called one of his biggest weather secrets. Sharon Rose, Lee Goldberg and Todd were having their usual chit-chat at the news desk after coming back from commercial and leading into Todd's full forecast. The forecast was heavy rain Wednesday and more sun as we get closer to the weekend, but by the time you're reading this, you probably already know that.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge

Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
MAINE STATE
103.7 WCYY

Here’s Where to Go in Maine to Get a Wicked Good Steak

Maine is known all over the world as one of the best places for seafood. But what about getting a good steak? We can remember 20 years ago when it was hard to find a really good steak around here. But as Maine has become more of a foodie destination, we are happy to report that our beef and steak game is now top-notch. We asked you all on Facebook for your favorite steak places in Maine. We received hundreds of responses, with great restaurants from Wells to Eustis.
MAINE STATE
addictedtovacation.com

12 Easy Day Trip Destinations Outside Boothbay Harbor Maine

There is a lot to do in Boothbay Harbor, from exploring the town’s shops to taking day trips from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, to one of the nearby islands. There’s so much to do in this quaint little town, and if you’re looking for something to do outside of Boothbay Harbor, there are plenty of great day trips.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

This museum is telling a part of Maine's history with graphic T-shirts

PORTLAND, Maine — Among the exhibits at the Maine Historical Society Museum this year, clothing has taken center stage. Deputy Director Jamie Rice walked through the largest gallery in the downtown Portland building, pointing out a flawlessly preserved beaded collar and cuffs, once worn by a chief of the Penobscot Nation. Around the corner were old soldiers' uniforms, party gowns from the roaring '20s, and a powder blue prom tuxedo from the 1970s.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Honor Flight Maine arrives in U.S. Capital region

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maine soldiers are going home. Home to places where shrines have been built to honor their sacrifice and that of their predecessors. For the final time in 2022, Honor Flight Maine flew 109 veterans, volunteers, and so-called "guardians" to Baltimore and Washington, DC. The guardians are family members or volunteers who accompany each veteran, as many of the honored guests are aging.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?

Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy