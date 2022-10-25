Read full article on original website
Related
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
Gardens Aglow returns to walk-through experience
BOOTHBAY, Maine — For its eighth year of Gardens Aglow, the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens announced that the light show would return as a walk-through experience. The event was only visible from a vehicle, since the start of the pandemic. According to spokesperson Lauren Healy, organizers expect around 120,000...
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
Here Are 45 Places Mainers Say You Should Visit During the Winter
As the temperature dips lower and the days grow shorter, Mainers begin looking for their winter ‘happy place’. Whether it’s skiing down the mountain at Sunday River, walking your dog down a quiet beach all to yourself, or renting a cabin for a weekend getaway, you have your favorite winter moment.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
24 Small Restaurants in Maine That Are Worth the Drive
We all have a favorite restaurant. And some that no matter how far away it is, you're going to get in your car and make the trip. It's just that good. And of course, we all know the big restaurants in Maine or the chain places that are in basically every town and city in the state.
News Center Maine’s Todd Gutner Shares His Biggest Weather Secret
On News Center Maine's Morning Report Wednesday, meteorologist Todd Gutner shared what he called one of his biggest weather secrets. Sharon Rose, Lee Goldberg and Todd were having their usual chit-chat at the news desk after coming back from commercial and leading into Todd's full forecast. The forecast was heavy rain Wednesday and more sun as we get closer to the weekend, but by the time you're reading this, you probably already know that.
Take The Maine ‘Put A Finger Down’ TikTok Challenge
Hey Mainers, take the challenge and see how many fingers you put down!. Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. The “Put a...
Here’s Where to Go in Maine to Get a Wicked Good Steak
Maine is known all over the world as one of the best places for seafood. But what about getting a good steak? We can remember 20 years ago when it was hard to find a really good steak around here. But as Maine has become more of a foodie destination, we are happy to report that our beef and steak game is now top-notch. We asked you all on Facebook for your favorite steak places in Maine. We received hundreds of responses, with great restaurants from Wells to Eustis.
addictedtovacation.com
12 Easy Day Trip Destinations Outside Boothbay Harbor Maine
There is a lot to do in Boothbay Harbor, from exploring the town’s shops to taking day trips from Boothbay Harbor, Maine, to one of the nearby islands. There’s so much to do in this quaint little town, and if you’re looking for something to do outside of Boothbay Harbor, there are plenty of great day trips.
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
This museum is telling a part of Maine's history with graphic T-shirts
PORTLAND, Maine — Among the exhibits at the Maine Historical Society Museum this year, clothing has taken center stage. Deputy Director Jamie Rice walked through the largest gallery in the downtown Portland building, pointing out a flawlessly preserved beaded collar and cuffs, once worn by a chief of the Penobscot Nation. Around the corner were old soldiers' uniforms, party gowns from the roaring '20s, and a powder blue prom tuxedo from the 1970s.
Honor Flight Maine arrives in U.S. Capital region
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Maine soldiers are going home. Home to places where shrines have been built to honor their sacrifice and that of their predecessors. For the final time in 2022, Honor Flight Maine flew 109 veterans, volunteers, and so-called "guardians" to Baltimore and Washington, DC. The guardians are family members or volunteers who accompany each veteran, as many of the honored guests are aging.
LePage, Mills face off tonight in NEWS CENTER Maine's Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — Two candidates for the biggest office in Maine, that of governor, will be squaring off tonight here on NEWS CENTER Maine. We are partnering with the Maine State Chamber of Commerce for our Voice of the Voter forum between Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage.
Fact checking numbers LePage and Mills cited during the Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — It didn't take long for Maine's economy to come up during our Voice of the Voter forum on Thursday night. "There's been some accusations made about the status of our state and the state's economy," Gov. Janet Mills said looking at the former governor, Paul LePage, on stage.
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Wednesday, October 26, 2022. 12:00 pm.
Can You Still Fly Using Your Maine License Or ID?
Even though we are still occasionally hearing about this variant or that variant, for the most part, the pandemic is behind us. So, you're probably planning that long overdue trip to see your relatives on the other side of the country. The last time you had a chance to visit mom and dad for the holidays was in 2019 and you really want to be home for Christmas this year.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 1