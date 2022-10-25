ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TX

‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county.

According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following:

  • Official oppression
  • Attempted prohibited sexual contact
  • Attempted sexual assault
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

The indictment alleges that Carroll threatened a woman on or around Oct. 29, 2020 by tapping his firearm while saying “you know I’m going to get what I want.”

Further, the indictment states that Carroll made unwelcome advances or requests for sexual favors “knowing that the advances or requests were not welcomed” while working as a county attorney investigator. According to the County Attorney, he was employed with them from January 2013 to January 2021.

“This office takes the allegations seriously,” said County Attorney Daphne Session. “Prompt action was taken upon learning of the criminal investigation.”

His bonds totaled $66,500, with conditions including no contact with the alleged victim and random drug testing.

Comments / 11

Ginger Gregg
2d ago

Hold your tongue. This man is a friend of mine and a husband and father. I respect him highly. Don't judge until you know the whole story.

Reply(2)
3
KETK / FOX51 News

