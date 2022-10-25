Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Día de los Muertos Events Happening in San Diego This Weekend
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is just around the corner and thousands of people in San Diego County are preparing for this important celebration that honors loved ones who have passed. The holiday, which is celebrated mostly in Mexico on Nov. 1 and 2, is...
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego’s top weekend events for Oct. 27 to Oct. 30: Halloween, Día de los Muertos and more
It’s Halloween weekend in San Diego. That means it feels like there are endless options for your weekend to-do list, including these 55 Halloween events and activities:. Halloween festivities are taking place all over San Diego County, from haunted houses and tours of a ghost town to pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating.
Surfer Claims Ghost From San Diego's Haunted Whaley House Followed Her Home After She Played Piano
She brought the spirits home with her...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 28-30 – Halloween Edition
Boo! Did you in, right? Tripped over nothing because we startled you so much! No? Sigh. Well, this San Diego weekend, there are scares a-plenty to be had, of the mild eeek! variety all the way to bringing the big screams. And since Halloween is Monday, wear that costume all...
thevistapress.com
San Marcos Parks & Rec
Join us for the Leo Carrillo Ranch & Simmons Park hike. A Moderate to Strenuous 5-mile hike to Simmons Family Park will give hikers the opportunity to explore the trails of the Rancho Dorado/Rancho Carrillo area and make a brief visit to Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park. Dogs are not allowed at Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park!
sandiegoville.com
Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County
The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
'Operation Devil's Den': 23 charged in gang investigation in Escondido
An 18-month undercover investigation has led to the arrest of over 20 people in Escondido in relation to various narcotics and firearm charges.
northcountydailystar.com
Downtown Historic Vista’s Newest Brewery is Now Open
InZane Brewing Company is officially open at its location at 236 Main Street in Downtown Historic Vista. Beer is currently being brewed on site. Owners Mike and Ewa Zane said the road to opening was a long one, but the City of Vista has assisted along the way. InZane Brewing is located next to When Pigs Fly BBQ, a local eatery that will deliver food from their menu to brewery patrons.
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Ticket Sale Save $5 through Oct. 26, Downtown Oceanside. Join us as we kick off the return of ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with our annual craft beverage tasting event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in the returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes. Automatically save $5 on all tickets through Wednesday at midnight. BUY TICKETS.
Poway to host Halloween festival, including haunted house
After a break during the pandemic, Poway's "Once Upon a Halloween Festival" is returning to Old Poway Park, including a haunted house that is a labor of love for the volunteers who build it.
chulavistatoday.com
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village
The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
thevistapress.com
American Legion Post 365 Halloween Party Saturday, October 29th
Vista, CA – the American Legion Halloween Party on Saturday, October 29th from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Adults only party has Music, Raffles, Prizes and Food… and more! Admission is $15 per person. Call 760-726-0472 for more information. Purchase your tickets at the bar!. 1234 S Santa Fe...
kusi.com
Person found unconscious after double rollover crash in El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – An unconscious person was rushed to the hospital today after being involved in a double rollover crash and getting ejected from the vehicle in the El Cajon area of San Diego. The crash, involving a pickup and black Mercedes-Benz, was reported around 2:30 a.m. on...
Car destroys multiple parked vehicles in El Cajon
A suspected drunken driver is accused of leaving behind a trail of destruction in El Cajon early Friday morning.
thevistapress.com
Carlsbad City Manager Update
Mornings are getting chilly again as we get ready to wrap up October. And, we’re just about a week away from the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 6 and the next election (Nov. 8). But before all that, I’ve got some suggestions for making Halloween less scary on our roads plus these updates:
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills: see if you qualify
A new emergency relief program could help thousands of San Diegans struggling to pay their water bills.
Carlsbad teacher's car stolen, taken to Mexico
Since the teacher does not have comprehensive insurance, her insurance will not cover the costs so she's still responsible for paying down a $19,000 loan.
62-year-old man badly hurt in Poway collision
A 62-year-old bicyclist was badly hurt Thursday when a vehicle struck him on a Poway-area street, authorities reported.
