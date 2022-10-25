ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thevistapress.com

San Marcos Parks & Rec

Join us for the Leo Carrillo Ranch & Simmons Park hike. A Moderate to Strenuous 5-mile hike to Simmons Family Park will give hikers the opportunity to explore the trails of the Rancho Dorado/Rancho Carrillo area and make a brief visit to Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park. Dogs are not allowed at Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park!
SAN MARCOS, CA
sandiegoville.com

Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County

The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Downtown Historic Vista’s Newest Brewery is Now Open

InZane Brewing Company is officially open at its location at 236 Main Street in Downtown Historic Vista. Beer is currently being brewed on site. Owners Mike and Ewa Zane said the road to opening was a long one, but the City of Vista has assisted along the way. InZane Brewing is located next to When Pigs Fly BBQ, a local eatery that will deliver food from their menu to brewery patrons.
VISTA, CA
thevistapress.com

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Ticket Sale Save $5 through Oct. 26, Downtown Oceanside. Join us as we kick off the return of ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with our annual craft beverage tasting event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26, from 1-4 p.m., enjoy 1- to 3-ounce tastings from your favorite Oceanside brewers, wineries, coffee shops and craft beverage makers while you explore Downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. Participate in the returning Oceanside Holiday Challenge along the way for a chance to win local prizes. Automatically save $5 on all tickets through Wednesday at midnight. BUY TICKETS.
OCEANSIDE, CA
chulavistatoday.com

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in funds to help people living in encampments in the East Village

The city of San Diego received $2.45 million in state funds to serve 50 individuals living in encampments in the East Village area of downtown San Diego. A total of eight communities received a total of $48 million in grants to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts to serve approximately 1,461 unsheltered people, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thevistapress.com

American Legion Post 365 Halloween Party Saturday, October 29th

Vista, CA – the American Legion Halloween Party on Saturday, October 29th from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Adults only party has Music, Raffles, Prizes and Food… and more! Admission is $15 per person. Call 760-726-0472 for more information. Purchase your tickets at the bar!. 1234 S Santa Fe...
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Person found unconscious after double rollover crash in El Cajon

EL CAJON (KUSI) – An unconscious person was rushed to the hospital today after being involved in a double rollover crash and getting ejected from the vehicle in the El Cajon area of San Diego. The crash, involving a pickup and black Mercedes-Benz, was reported around 2:30 a.m. on...
EL CAJON, CA
thevistapress.com

Carlsbad City Manager Update

Mornings are getting chilly again as we get ready to wrap up October. And, we’re just about a week away from the end of daylight saving time on Nov. 6 and the next election (Nov. 8). But before all that, I’ve got some suggestions for making Halloween less scary on our roads plus these updates:
CARLSBAD, CA

