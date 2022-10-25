Read full article on original website
Musk makes 1st moves after Twitter takeover; auto prices begin to fall; World Series starts tonight
Today is Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. ***. This morning's top headlines: Friday, Oct....
AP News Summary at 11:58 p.m. EDT
AP sources: Musk in control of Twitter, ousts top executives. Two people familiar with the deal say that Elon Musk is in control of Twitter and has ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company’s chief lawyer. The people wouldn’t say if all the paperwork for the sale, originally valued at $44 billion, had been signed or if the deal has closed. Neither person wanted to be identified because of the sensitive nature of the personnel moves. The departures come just hours before the deal was expected to be finalized on Friday, the deadline set by a Delaware judge who threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.
Biden zeroes in on economy
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — President Joe Biden zeroed in Thursday on economic issues as he fine-tuned his closing argument in upstate New York for voters trying to cope with raging inflation and fears of a recession heading into the Nov. 8 election. Biden's visits to a congressional battleground in Syracuse...
