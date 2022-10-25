Read full article on original website
All Returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
With every new Pokemon game, fans can always count on GameFreak to provide new Pokemon for trainers to find and collect. In addition to new Pokemon, there will be others making their return in this new installment. Here’s a complete list of all the returning Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
How Many Champions are in League of Legends Currently?
League of Legends has been one of the most popular games in the world for the last decade. It has one of the most vibrant esports scenes in the world along with one of the biggest player bases. One of the major reasons why is that while the base game mostly stays the same, it is in essence a living game. It is always changing as Riot Games tries to keep things fresh. One of the best ways to do this is to add content and in League of Legends, which normally means adding new champions.
Persona 5 Royal Proficiency Stat Guide 2022
Being a Phantom Thief takes Proficiency. It’s a good thing that this Persona 5 Royal Charm Proficiency Stat Guide will help players get exactly that. Ordering Totem Pole a week before OctoberDiner+1 Proficiency. Leblanc. ActivityLocationGains. Watch a DVD BedroomGuy McVer +2 Proficiency. Play video gamesBedroomGolfer Sarutahiko +2 Proficiency. Confidant.
How to Download League of Legends for Mac and PC
League of Legends has been one of the most popular games in the world for the last decade. It has one of the most vibrant esports scenes in the world along with one of the biggest player bases. That said, people are still joining and trying out this extremely addicting free-to-play game. For those who are wondering, here is how to download League of Legends for both PC and Mac.
All Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Rewards
Modern Warfare 2 campaign has just launched prior to the title’s multiplayer release. In addition to playing the campaign early, gamers can also receive Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards gamers are able to unlock. Campaign Rewards. Soap’s Determination Calling...
Golden Guardians Akaadian Let Go Ahead of 2023
Golden Guardians Akaadian was let go today ahead of the 2023 LCS Academy Season. In a recent update video with Inero, Golden Guardians announced they are undergoing a full rebuild. This involved a new coaching system and building up young talent. Fans can check out the full announcement here. What...
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Date
The latest Call of Duty is on its way, just in time for the holidays. But for those who may not want to wait for Black Friday or the holiday season, they will be able to grab it soon. Here is exactly when the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Release Date will be.
Persona 5 Royal All Exam Answers 2022
Believe it or not, everything isn’t about fighting in Persona 5 Royal. Gamers will have to go back to school and will be receiving exams testing their knowledge and know-how in various subjects. Instead of studying though we’re just going to cheat. Just don’t tell anyone. Here are all the exam answers in Persona 5 Royal.
How to Download the PBE and Play TFT Set 8
TFT Set 8 will be available to be played but only on the PBE before hitting the main servers. This is leading many to wonder how they are able to play TFT Set 8 ahead of time? Well here is a quick guide on how to download the PBE test server and then play.
What is Marvel Snap?
Taking a look around social media, people are seeing the same name pop up all around. Marvel Snap is the newest game to enter the gaming scene and prospective players may not know exactly what they are getting into. Marvel Snap is a collectable card game that focuses on the massive Marvel universe to bring a brand new experience to players. Battlers face off in a one-on-one match, pitting their decks against one another to determine the victor.
Modern Warfare 2 Different Editions
Modern Warfare 2 will be released with only 2 different editions this year, each one coming with its own unique perks and bonuses. Modern Warfare 2 releases to PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28, 2022. Different Editions. Cross-Gen Bundle. The PS4, PS5,...
Top 10 LCS Players to Watch: 2022 Offseason Edition
The LCS offseason has started. While moves are trickling down in terms of teams actually announcing them, rumors are already swirling. Teams are making their moves in the dark, for now, and fans are wondering who will be going where. With that, here are the Top 10 LCS Players to Watch heading into the 2022 offseason.
Pokémon Greavard Scarlet And Violet Reveal
In the newest trailer from the Pokémon Team, the newest Pokemon Greavard made its appearance to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. In the trailer, one of the Naranja Academy’s Ghost-type Pokémon Club members has discovered the pure Ghost-type Pokémon while on a hunt. The trailer ends with the club member feeling drained after playing with the pup and ends up passing out. Via the Pokémon website, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life force of those around it, so it’s best for trainers to keep their distance.
PGC 2022 Preview: Americas
After a year of crazy games across the world, the 2022 PUBG Global Championship is here! Thirty-two teams from across the world have assembled in Dubai to fight for the title of PUBG Global Champion. With the event just under a week away, it is time to preview the event, its teams and the players in it. The opening group stage play will be streaming live on YouTube and on Twitch at 9 AM EST, Monday, March 31st. The next region getting broken down is Americas, home to a former world champion and rising stars.
What is The Modern Warfare 2 File Size?
34.6 GB – Battle.net. Although the game fully releases on October 28, the campaign has just launched prior to the title’s full release. In addition to playing the campaign early, gamers can also receive Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards. Here are all of the Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards gamers are able to unlock.
New Apex Legends Map Broken Moon
Apex Legends’ next season is one its way. Coming with this one will be a brand-new legend in Catalyst and along with the rumors, a new map called Broken Moon. This is the first new map in nearly a year. The last one, Storm Point, came out with Season 11 back in November 2021. Here is a first look at Apex Legends Broken Moon.
When is the TFT Set 8 Release Date?
With TFT Set 7.5 Dragonlands: Uncharted Realms in full swing, fans are already looking toward TFT Set 8. Not much has been officially revealed yet about Set 8 but many expect news to come soon. Now fans may start to wonder, what is the release date for TFT Set 8? Here is a look at when it could release.
All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror Challenges
From now until November 8 gamers can participate in Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror challenges to earn weapon charms, name cards, and more. Here is a list of all the challenges players can complete to earn said rewards. Halloween Terror Challenges. Complete 13 Junkenstein challenges: Wedding Planner weapon charm. Complete Wave...
Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part II Details
Hello trainers, the second part of Pokemon GO’s Halloween event is around the corner. For trainers wondering how they can prepare for it or what the event entails, this is the piece for them. This Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event breakdown will remind players what they need to succeed during this event.
